Smalley’s 60 sets LOCALiQ Series standard
August 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Prior to Thursday, Alex Smalley’s career-low round as a pro was a 63 at the Alpharetta Classic in his LOCALiQ Series debut. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia—Shooting 59 was really never viable for Alex Smalley at The Classic at Callaway Gardens on Thursday afternoon. He stood in the middle of the fairway on his 18th hole—No. 9 at Callaway Resort & Gardens. Smalley held a wedge in his hand. If he holed the shot, a 59 was his, and had he knocked the ball in the hole, considering how he had played his other 58 shots, it wouldn’t have been surprising.
As it turned out, Smalley hit his second-shot approach on the par-4 to seven feet and calmly rolled in the birdie putt for a tidy, 12-under 60 and a share of the lead with Eric Steger with 18 holes to play.
Was Thursday’s effort the finest round of golf of Smalley’s career? Well . . .
When he was in high school, Smalley had shot a 60, at the junior club championship at his home course, Heritage Golf Course, in Wake Forest, N.C. “I know that course like the back of my hand. I think I had two eagles that day on the par-5s, so it wasn’t comparable to today because I only had birdies.”
The Duke University 2019 first-team All-American and Ben Hogan Award semifinalist also shot 61 at the University of Louisville Golf Club at the 2018 Louisville Cardinal Challenge. Clearly, Smalley knows how to go low.
With the 60 signed for and turned in and his name at the top of the LOCALiQ Series tournament leaderboard, Smalley did muster a minor admission: “This is right up there with those two,” he said with a smile.
“There weren’t a whole lot of easy pins out there, but it just felt like my swing was on. It just felt like I was hitting it right where I was looking all day. I couldn’t really miss any of the putts that I had. It just turned out to be a really good day,” Smalley understated.
The only time Smalley even remotely sniffed a bogey was on his 16th hole of the round, No. 7. There, he had to drain a six-footer for par, which he did.
“I just hit it really well today and put myself in position. I had a lot of wedges, and wedges felt good in my hand and they looked good on the ground. I ended up putting them close,” he added.
Here’s a look at all 12 of Smalley’s birdies, in the order they came, with Smalley’s descriptions included.
No. 11, Par-5
“I had a 6-iron into the par-5, and I hit it to 15 feet. My eagle putt rolled over the right edge, so I tapped in for birdie.”
No. 12, Par-4
“I hit a sand wedge to four feet and made that putt.”
No. 15, Par 4
“With a pin to the back-right edge of the green, I hit it to eight feet and made it.”
No. 16, Par-5
“I was left of the green in two (shots). I hit a little bump and run to seven feet and made that one.”
No. 17, Par-3
“I landed it a foot short of the hole on the par 3, and it rolled to four feet from the hole. I made that one.”
No. 18, Par-4
“I was six to seven feet below the hole, and I rolled that one in.”
No. 1, Par-4
“I had close to 25 feet for my birdie putt. It had a little speed rolling down the hill, and it ended up rolling in off the right edge, which was a pretty big bonus.”
No. 2, Par-5
“At the par-5, the pin was back-right. I was just left of the green (in two). I had kind of an interesting lie in the rough. It was hard to predict because some of the grass was sparce. I hit a pretty good chip shot from 25 yards to six feet and made that one. Like I said, the pin was all the way on the right, and I was off the green on the left.”
No. 3, Par-3
“That one landed within a foot of the hole, as well, and rolled to four feet, making the putt.”
No. 6, Par-5
“Again, I was long left. I had a lot of green to work with on the chip. I chipped it to maybe six feet and made that one.”
No. 8, Par-4
“I had 99 yards for my second shot, and I hit it to three feet and tapped in.”
No. 9, Par-4
“I hit [my approach] to seven feet and made that one.”
