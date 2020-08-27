Smalley’s 60 sets LOCALiQ Series standard

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia—Shooting 59 was really never viable for Alex Smalley at The Classic at Callaway Gardens on Thursday afternoon. He stood in the middle of the fairway on his 18th hole—No. 9 at Callaway Resort & Gardens. Smalley held a wedge in his hand. If he holed the shot, a 59 was his, and had he knocked the ball in the hole, considering how he had played his other 58 shots, it wouldn’t have been surprising.

As it turned out, Smalley hit his second-shot approach on the par-4 to seven feet and calmly rolled in the birdie putt for a tidy, 12-under 60 and a share of the lead with Eric Steger with 18 holes to play.

Was Thursday’s effort the finest round of golf of Smalley’s career? Well . . .

When he was in high school, Smalley had shot a 60, at the junior club championship at his home course, Heritage Golf Course, in Wake Forest, N.C. “I know that course like the back of my hand. I think I had two eagles that day on the par-5s, so it wasn’t comparable to today because I only had birdies.”

The Duke University 2019 first-team All-American and Ben Hogan Award semifinalist also shot 61 at the University of Louisville Golf Club at the 2018 Louisville Cardinal Challenge. Clearly, Smalley knows how to go low.

With the 60 signed for and turned in and his name at the top of the LOCALiQ Series tournament leaderboard, Smalley did muster a minor admission: “This is right up there with those two,” he said with a smile.

“There weren’t a whole lot of easy pins out there, but it just felt like my swing was on. It just felt like I was hitting it right where I was looking all day. I couldn’t really miss any of the putts that I had. It just turned out to be a really good day,” Smalley understated.

The only time Smalley even remotely sniffed a bogey was on his 16th hole of the round, No. 7. There, he had to drain a six-footer for par, which he did.

“I just hit it really well today and put myself in position. I had a lot of wedges, and wedges felt good in my hand and they looked good on the ground. I ended up putting them close,” he added.