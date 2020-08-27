  • LOCALIQ

    Smalley’s 60 sets LOCALiQ Series standard

  • Prior to Thursday, Alex Smalley’s career-low round as a pro was a 63 at the Alpharetta Classic in his LOCALiQ Series debut. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Prior to Thursday, Alex Smalley’s career-low round as a pro was a 63 at the Alpharetta Classic in his LOCALiQ Series debut. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)