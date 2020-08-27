-
Smalley shoots 60, joins Steger atop leaderboard at Callaway Gardens
August 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia—Eric Steger shot the low score of the first round, a 10-under 62. Alex Smalley took the second-round honors, with a 12-under 60. Smalley and Steger will enter the final round of The Classic at Callaway Gardens tied for the lead, at 15-under, a stroke ahead of Americans Hayden Shieh, Stoney Crouch and Argentine Tommy Cocha in the LOCALiQ Series’ third event.
While the LOCALiQ Series’ history is brief—two tournaments played and two-thirds of another—Smalley’s 60 is still a remarkable achievement and a career professional low for the former Duke Blue Devil. Smalley, a three-time, first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, shot his 60 by making 12 birdies—six on each of the nines at the Mountain Course at Callaway Gardens.
“I was hitting wedge shots close all day. I had one birdie putt outside of 12 feet that I made, and everything else was inside 12 feet,” the former U.S. Walker Cup and Palmer Cup team member explained. “It was a great round, and I was very pleased.”
Smalley, a Wake Forest, N.C., native, played the Mountain Course’s back nine first. After a par at No. 10, he birdied the 11th and 12th holes, made two more pars and then finished his nine with four consecutive birdies. He made it seven in a row, with birdies on Nos. 1, 2 and 3 after making the turn. Smalley’s final birdies of the round came at Nos. 6, 8 and 9.
“I hit it close all day and didn’t really put any pressure on myself,” Smalley added.
A day after shooting a 10-under 62 to take the first-round lead, Steger was more than happy with his 5-under effort Thursday—especially with his kick-in birdie on his final hole of the day.
“I’m happy with. It’s hard to follow-up that [score], expectation-wise, but I tried to come into today with no expectations and just pick away at the golf course because low scores are out here,” Steger explained. “I didn’t make the putts I made [Wednesday], but those rounds are one in couple hundred (when) you shoot 10-under. They don’t happen very often, so I just went into today with no expectations and play smart golf.”
Steger birdied Nos. 12 and 14, his first nine of the day, then added additional birdies, on both of the Mountain Course’s front-nine par-5s, along with his birdie to close, at the ninth. He missed two six-foot birdie putts, on 11 and 16, so while he didn’t shoot a 62, he also didn’t make a bogey, something he couldn’t avoid in the first round.
Did you know Eric Steger won the Indiana Open earlier this summer? In the process, he joined his father, Scott, as a champion of that tournament. The Stegers are the only father-son duo in the history of the event to win.
Race to The Bahamas Points Standings
Through The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
|
Pos.
|
Player (Home Tour)
|
Points
|
1
|
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
|
1,000.0
|
2
|
Hayden Shieh (Mackenzie Tour)
|
300.0
|
3
|
Raul Pereda (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
|
254.3
|
4
|
Isaiah Salinda (Mackenzie Tour)
|
215.6
|
5
|
Alejandro Tosti (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
|
208.3
|
6
|
Alex Smalley (Mackenzie Tour)
|
190.0
|
7
|
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
|
178.5
|
8
|
David Pastore (Mackenzie Tour)
|
139.8
|
9
|
Justin Suh (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
|
139.4
|
10
|
Michael Buttacavoli (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
|
121.0
Note: Shaded players are the Southern Company Southern Swing leaders
Key Information
• The cut came at 6-under, with 57 players advancing to Friday’s final round.
• The leaders will tee off at 9:19 a.m. Eric Steger and Alex Smalley will play with Stoney Crouch, the first player at 14-under to post.
• In order to shoot 59, Alex Smalley would have had to hole out from the fairway on his closing hole. He hit his approach to seven feet and made the birdie putt.
• Prior to Thursday, Alex Smalley’s career-low round as a pro was a 63 at the Alpharetta Classic in his LOCALiQ Series debut.
• On No. 17, Eric Steger’s eighth hole of the morning, he hit his drive right, the ball appearing headed toward the deep rough. Instead, it hit a tree and bounced in the fairway. “That was a fortunate break. You take them where you can get them,” he said. Steger only missed two fairways all day.
• Eric Steger is not signed up for next week’s Invitational at Auburn University Club, but he will be eligible to play if he finishes The Classic at Callaway Gardens inside the top 10. He has a family trip scheduled to Houston to visit his aunt, but the effects of Hurricane Laura may change Steger’s plans depending on his finish Friday and how travel is into Houston. “My plans were set in stone for next week, until Hurricane Laura came. The whole family is going or supposed to go. I haven’t seen much of how much damage [Houston] got. I know the bad, bad part was about 50 miles east of where my aunt lives. I know she’s still got some storm surge and some wind, but I don’t think it was as bad as it could’ve been.”
• Stoney Crouch struggled to make a par at No. 14, draining an eight-footer. Heading toward the 15th tee at 2-under for the day, he told himself he needed to make two birdies coming in to stay within shouting distance of the lead. Instead, he birdied all four. Crouch made a 14-footer on No. 15 and then battled to birdie the par-5 16th. “I usually hit a draw, but there I tried to hit a cut, which isn’t my go-to shot. And I hit it dead straight,” Crouch said of his tee shot. With the ball landing behind a tree, he punched out 40 yards, put his ball on the green and then got up and down for birdie from 10 feet. “I was hoping for a nice two-putt birdie there, but I’ll take it,” he added.
• Stoney Crouch finished his round by rolling in a 25-footer on No. 17, where he was admittedly trying to two-putt, adding a 12-footer on the closing hole.
• Race to The Bahamas Points Standings leader Bryson Nimmer was even par through nine holes of his second round but rallied with four birdies on his final nine to get to 4-under for the day and 8-under overall. He enters the final round tied for 30th, seven strokes behind leaders Eric Steger and Alex Smalley.
• Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, followed his opening 66 with a 64 that was bogey-free. Shieh made six birdies and an eagle.
• Bryson Nimmer holds a commanding Race to The Bahamas Points Standings lead with two victories in the first two tournaments. Nimmer earned 500 points each for his Alpharetta Classic at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club titles.
• Through his first eight LOCALiQ Series rounds, Bryson Nimmer is 46-under, with 54 birdies and an eagle.
• The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.
• The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.
• The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.
Quotable
“It’s been a weird year for me. As soon as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was basically canceled through the year and Korn Ferry Tour Q-School taken away, I took about six, seven weeks off in late-March, early April and was a dad at home. I just really enjoyed my time away from golf.” –Eric Steger
“I lost a lot of motivation. I didn’t practice as much, but my game stayed pretty sharp. I was excited to come down here and see where it stacks up against all these players. I’m happy where I am so far.” –Eric Steger on his break from golf
“The greens are rolling nice. They’re a little slower than average, so you can be quite aggressive with them, and I maybe just tried to play a bit too much break instead of taking less break and going for back-of-the-cup pace.” –Eric Steger
“I skipped the first two events; had other little things going on. I wanted to play a couple of the first-half tournaments, and if I played well, I was probably just going to hang out and go to the Bahamas. But a win does a lot, with the [points] list, and the exemptions at the end of the year, so it could change things if it goes my way [Friday].” –Eric Steger on his LOCALiQ Series playing schedule
“My roommate (Johnny Watts) brought his PlayStation, and I’m going to play three to four hours of Call of Duty with him this afternoon.” –Eric Steger
“I have to take care of business [Friday], but you know there’s a quick turnaround because we’re playing in the morning. I have to go get some food and rest up and try and come back and do it again.” –Alex Smalley
“There weren’t a whole lot of easy pins out there, but it just felt like my swing was on. It just felt like I was hitting it right where I was looking all day. I couldn’t really miss any of the putts that I had. It just turned out to be a really good day.” –Alex Smalley
“I’m just going to try to keep doing what I’ve been doing. My misses this week have been small, and I haven’t been fighting for pars.” –Stoney Crouch
“It was all kind of quick. It happened so fast.” –Stoney Crouch on his move from 10-under to 14-under on his final four holes
“I knew the scores were coming out low from what I saw yesterday. I finished the first round at 6-under). I figured I would be top five, but I ended up T12. I came in this morning being pretty aggressive and made two quick birdies. On the back, the wind started picking up a little, and I left some out there.” –Justin Suh
“It was pretty disappointing. The first four holes on our back nine, which was the front (nine), I had a few lipouts. I’m expecting a lot more birdies to come [Friday].” –Justin Suh on how he cooled off on his back nine
“Off the tee it’s not my favorite because I play a fade and most of the course is right to left. That’s an adjustment for me. Fortunately, the course isn’t as long as some that we play, so I can lay back with a 3-wood or iron and have a birdie chance in.” –Justin Suh
“I don’t use my phone during the tournament, and there are no leaderboards out there. I know I’m three back, which isn’t much at all, especially here. I just need to get a quick start [Friday] and get the birdies rolling.” –Justin Suh
“I struggled a little today because of the weather and humidity. It’s not quite what I’m used to being from Sweden.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“The putter was really hot today. It saved me. Maybe we can build on that. Scrambling today was almost 100 percent. It was really good. I had a few iron misses and a few misses off the tee box.” –Linus Lilliedahl
Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:
September 1-3
The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Auburn University Club
Auburn, Alabama
Second-Round Weather: Overcast and hot. High of 92. Wind variable at 6-9 mph.
