Smalley shoots 60, joins Steger atop leaderboard at Callaway Gardens

Key Information



• The cut came at 6-under, with 57 players advancing to Friday’s final round.

• The leaders will tee off at 9:19 a.m. Eric Steger and Alex Smalley will play with Stoney Crouch, the first player at 14-under to post.

• In order to shoot 59, Alex Smalley would have had to hole out from the fairway on his closing hole. He hit his approach to seven feet and made the birdie putt.

• Prior to Thursday, Alex Smalley’s career-low round as a pro was a 63 at the Alpharetta Classic in his LOCALiQ Series debut.

• On No. 17, Eric Steger’s eighth hole of the morning, he hit his drive right, the ball appearing headed toward the deep rough. Instead, it hit a tree and bounced in the fairway. “That was a fortunate break. You take them where you can get them,” he said. Steger only missed two fairways all day.

• Eric Steger is not signed up for next week’s Invitational at Auburn University Club, but he will be eligible to play if he finishes The Classic at Callaway Gardens inside the top 10. He has a family trip scheduled to Houston to visit his aunt, but the effects of Hurricane Laura may change Steger’s plans depending on his finish Friday and how travel is into Houston. “My plans were set in stone for next week, until Hurricane Laura came. The whole family is going or supposed to go. I haven’t seen much of how much damage [Houston] got. I know the bad, bad part was about 50 miles east of where my aunt lives. I know she’s still got some storm surge and some wind, but I don’t think it was as bad as it could’ve been.”

• Stoney Crouch struggled to make a par at No. 14, draining an eight-footer. Heading toward the 15th tee at 2-under for the day, he told himself he needed to make two birdies coming in to stay within shouting distance of the lead. Instead, he birdied all four. Crouch made a 14-footer on No. 15 and then battled to birdie the par-5 16th. “I usually hit a draw, but there I tried to hit a cut, which isn’t my go-to shot. And I hit it dead straight,” Crouch said of his tee shot. With the ball landing behind a tree, he punched out 40 yards, put his ball on the green and then got up and down for birdie from 10 feet. “I was hoping for a nice two-putt birdie there, but I’ll take it,” he added.

• Stoney Crouch finished his round by rolling in a 25-footer on No. 17, where he was admittedly trying to two-putt, adding a 12-footer on the closing hole.

• Race to The Bahamas Points Standings leader Bryson Nimmer was even par through nine holes of his second round but rallied with four birdies on his final nine to get to 4-under for the day and 8-under overall. He enters the final round tied for 30th, seven strokes behind leaders Eric Steger and Alex Smalley.

• Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, followed his opening 66 with a 64 that was bogey-free. Shieh made six birdies and an eagle.

• Bryson Nimmer holds a commanding Race to The Bahamas Points Standings lead with two victories in the first two tournaments. Nimmer earned 500 points each for his Alpharetta Classic at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club titles.

• Through his first eight LOCALiQ Series rounds, Bryson Nimmer is 46-under, with 54 birdies and an eagle.

• The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

• The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.

• The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

Quotable

“It’s been a weird year for me. As soon as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was basically canceled through the year and Korn Ferry Tour Q-School taken away, I took about six, seven weeks off in late-March, early April and was a dad at home. I just really enjoyed my time away from golf.” –Eric Steger

“I lost a lot of motivation. I didn’t practice as much, but my game stayed pretty sharp. I was excited to come down here and see where it stacks up against all these players. I’m happy where I am so far.” –Eric Steger on his break from golf

“The greens are rolling nice. They’re a little slower than average, so you can be quite aggressive with them, and I maybe just tried to play a bit too much break instead of taking less break and going for back-of-the-cup pace.” –Eric Steger

“I skipped the first two events; had other little things going on. I wanted to play a couple of the first-half tournaments, and if I played well, I was probably just going to hang out and go to the Bahamas. But a win does a lot, with the [points] list, and the exemptions at the end of the year, so it could change things if it goes my way [Friday].” –Eric Steger on his LOCALiQ Series playing schedule

“My roommate (Johnny Watts) brought his PlayStation, and I’m going to play three to four hours of Call of Duty with him this afternoon.” –Eric Steger

“I have to take care of business [Friday], but you know there’s a quick turnaround because we’re playing in the morning. I have to go get some food and rest up and try and come back and do it again.” –Alex Smalley

“There weren’t a whole lot of easy pins out there, but it just felt like my swing was on. It just felt like I was hitting it right where I was looking all day. I couldn’t really miss any of the putts that I had. It just turned out to be a really good day.” –Alex Smalley

“I’m just going to try to keep doing what I’ve been doing. My misses this week have been small, and I haven’t been fighting for pars.” –Stoney Crouch

“It was all kind of quick. It happened so fast.” –Stoney Crouch on his move from 10-under to 14-under on his final four holes

“I knew the scores were coming out low from what I saw yesterday. I finished the first round at 6-under). I figured I would be top five, but I ended up T12. I came in this morning being pretty aggressive and made two quick birdies. On the back, the wind started picking up a little, and I left some out there.” –Justin Suh

“It was pretty disappointing. The first four holes on our back nine, which was the front (nine), I had a few lipouts. I’m expecting a lot more birdies to come [Friday].” –Justin Suh on how he cooled off on his back nine

“Off the tee it’s not my favorite because I play a fade and most of the course is right to left. That’s an adjustment for me. Fortunately, the course isn’t as long as some that we play, so I can lay back with a 3-wood or iron and have a birdie chance in.” –Justin Suh

“I don’t use my phone during the tournament, and there are no leaderboards out there. I know I’m three back, which isn’t much at all, especially here. I just need to get a quick start [Friday] and get the birdies rolling.” –Justin Suh

“I struggled a little today because of the weather and humidity. It’s not quite what I’m used to being from Sweden.” –Linus Lilliedahl

“The putter was really hot today. It saved me. Maybe we can build on that. Scrambling today was almost 100 percent. It was really good. I had a few iron misses and a few misses off the tee box.” –Linus Lilliedahl

Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:

September 1-3

The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Auburn University Club

Auburn, Alabama

Second-Round Weather: Overcast and hot. High of 92. Wind variable at 6-9 mph.