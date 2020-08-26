Barrage of birdies gives Steger opening-round lead

Key Information



Bryson Nimmer holds a commanding Race to The Bahamas Points Standings lead with two victories in the first two tournaments. Nimmer earned 500 points each for his Alpharetta Classic at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club titles.

The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.

The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

Eric Steger has played in 59 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, beginning in 2015. While he’s never won, he has three runner-up performances, at the 2016 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Argentina and the Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua. He added a third second-place finish, at the 2018 Costa Rica Classic, losing to Tyson Alexander in a playoff.

Besides his experience on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Eric Steger also made three starts in 2019 on PGA TOUR Series-China, and he has a pair of starts on the Mackenzie Tour (2016 and 2018). He made the cut in all five tournaments.

Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, didn’t make a birdie over his closing nine holes. He did make two eagles, though, at Nos. 11 and 16. Shieh finished with a 6-under 66 and is tied for 12th with 36 holes to play.

In his attempt to win his third consecutive tournament, Bryson Nimmer opened with a 4-under 68 Wednesday. In his first 2020 title, at the Alpharetta Classic, Nimmer opened with a 68, followed by rounds of 64-62 to win by four shots. The following week, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, Nimmer began with a 3-under 69 then hit the gas and closed 65-66 to win by two strokes. Nimmer is tied for 38th.

Through his first seven LOCALiQ Series rounds, Bryson Nimmer is 42-under, with 49 birdies and an eagle.

Ben Griffin got to 7-under after he birdied his 14th hole of the day, No. 5. He bogeyed his 15th then rallied with birdies on his final two holes. Griffin was a Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada rookie in 2018, finishing eighth on the Order of Merit. A year ago, he only made four Mackenzie Tour starts, making one cut. Griffin also held 2019 Korn Ferry Tour status, with his best finish a tie for 57th at the REX Hospital Open. Griffin also made one PGA TOUR start, making the cut and tying for 49th at the Puerto Rico Open.

Australia’s Danny List had just bogeyed No. 12 to fall to 1-under for his round, and he followed that with two pars. List appeared to be headed to a middle-of-the-pack finish on day one. Then things changed. The 22-year old who lives in Seattle, made three consecutive birdies, to get the 4-under then he holed out from the fairway on No. 18 for an eagle-2 to finish at 6-under. List is in a 10-way tie for 12th place.

This is the second consecutive tournament that Argentina’s Andrés Gallegos has opened with a 6-under 66. Two weeks ago, he was 6-under after day one of The Championship at Echelon Golf Club but skied to a 78 in the second round to miss the cut. Gallegos made seven birdies and a bogey Wednesday. He also birdied every par-5.

Linus Lilliedahl, a University of Missouri graduate who is splitting his time between Paducah, Ky., and Windemere, Fla., opened and closed his rounds with kick-in eagles, from six inches on his first hole of the day, No. 10, and from a little more than a foot on his 18th. “It’s been my short irons and wedges that have been missing in the equation. Today, everything came together. I didn’t really miss today, and that’s always a nice feeling,” Lilliedahl said of his six-birdie, one-eagle, no-bogey performance. “If I can continue that trend, I will be pretty happy.”

Although Trevor Sluman got to 5-under on his opening nine but only finished at 6-under, he had no bogeys on his card. His birdies came at Nos. 10, 11, 12, 14 and 16 on his opening nine and on No. 6 over his final nine holes.