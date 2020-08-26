-
Barrage of birdies gives Steger opening-round lead
August 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Eric Steger during the opening round of The Classic at Callaway Gardens this Wednesday afternoon. (Media/PGA TOUR)
PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia—Amid the tall pines at Callaway Resort & Gardens’ Mountain Course, it appeared there would be a logjam at the top of The Classic at Callaway Gardens leaderboard. Then Eric Steger happened. The 31-year-old native of Noblesville, Ind., made nine birdies and an eagle to go with one bogey as he took apart the course late on an excellent scoring day played under steamy, humid conditions. Steger finished at 10-under 62 and leads six players—Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and Americans Carson Jacobs, Ben Griffin, Stoney Crouch and Dylan Meyer—by two shots with 36 holes remaining. An additional four players are three shots behind Steger’s pace.
“I’ve been playing some good golf up in Indiana, but not this great,” Steger said with a smile following his round. After playing in the opening PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event, in Mazatlan, Steger took considerable time off when PGA TOUR Latinoamérica postponed its season. Steger did bring his game out of mothballs and won the Real Mechanical Indiana Open at Peru’s Rock Hollow Golf Club.
Steger arrived in Georgia on Monday and played a nine-hole practice round and did the same Tuesday. That was enough for the Ball State graduate to figure out the course that hosted the PGA TOUR’s Buick Challenge in the late-1990s and into the early 2000s. “I knew as long as I hit it straight, I would have a lot of opportunities out here. But if you hit it in the rough, it’s tough to get it close,” Steger said. “I only missed one or two fairways all day and had my wedges dialed in. I gave myself a lot of chances and was able to make a lot.”View this post on Instagram
Steger’s birdies came at Nos. 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17. He eagled the par-5 sixth hole, draining a five-footer. “That was my easiest putt all day, straight down the hill,” he added. Steger had his lone bogey at the par-5 11th. “I just made a fair amount of 12-to-15-footers today.”
Among those chasing Steger, Lilliedahl was the first to post 64. A steady stream of 8-unders followed on the scoreboard. Lilliedahl finished his round seven hours before Meyer shot the final 64 of the day.
Jacobs was cruising along at 9-under with a hole to play dropped a stroke when he had a disappointing bogey on No. 18. Crouch was bogey-free to get to 64, while Griffin birdied his last two holes of the day. Aguado had the most interesting scorecard of the six players tied for second. The Colombian made two eagles and two bogeys on his opening nine (the Mountain Course’s back nine) before reeling off six consecutive birdies, beginning at hole No. 1. Meyer had a four-hole finish to his first nine by making eagle, birdie, bogey, birdie. He added three more birdies to close.
Key Information
Bryson Nimmer holds a commanding Race to The Bahamas Points Standings lead with two victories in the first two tournaments. Nimmer earned 500 points each for his Alpharetta Classic at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club titles.
The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.
The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.
The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.
Eric Steger has played in 59 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, beginning in 2015. While he’s never won, he has three runner-up performances, at the 2016 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Argentina and the Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua. He added a third second-place finish, at the 2018 Costa Rica Classic, losing to Tyson Alexander in a playoff.
Besides his experience on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Eric Steger also made three starts in 2019 on PGA TOUR Series-China, and he has a pair of starts on the Mackenzie Tour (2016 and 2018). He made the cut in all five tournaments.
Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, didn’t make a birdie over his closing nine holes. He did make two eagles, though, at Nos. 11 and 16. Shieh finished with a 6-under 66 and is tied for 12th with 36 holes to play.
In his attempt to win his third consecutive tournament, Bryson Nimmer opened with a 4-under 68 Wednesday. In his first 2020 title, at the Alpharetta Classic, Nimmer opened with a 68, followed by rounds of 64-62 to win by four shots. The following week, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, Nimmer began with a 3-under 69 then hit the gas and closed 65-66 to win by two strokes. Nimmer is tied for 38th.
Through his first seven LOCALiQ Series rounds, Bryson Nimmer is 42-under, with 49 birdies and an eagle.
Ben Griffin got to 7-under after he birdied his 14th hole of the day, No. 5. He bogeyed his 15th then rallied with birdies on his final two holes. Griffin was a Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada rookie in 2018, finishing eighth on the Order of Merit. A year ago, he only made four Mackenzie Tour starts, making one cut. Griffin also held 2019 Korn Ferry Tour status, with his best finish a tie for 57th at the REX Hospital Open. Griffin also made one PGA TOUR start, making the cut and tying for 49th at the Puerto Rico Open.
Australia’s Danny List had just bogeyed No. 12 to fall to 1-under for his round, and he followed that with two pars. List appeared to be headed to a middle-of-the-pack finish on day one. Then things changed. The 22-year old who lives in Seattle, made three consecutive birdies, to get the 4-under then he holed out from the fairway on No. 18 for an eagle-2 to finish at 6-under. List is in a 10-way tie for 12th place.
This is the second consecutive tournament that Argentina’s Andrés Gallegos has opened with a 6-under 66. Two weeks ago, he was 6-under after day one of The Championship at Echelon Golf Club but skied to a 78 in the second round to miss the cut. Gallegos made seven birdies and a bogey Wednesday. He also birdied every par-5.
Linus Lilliedahl, a University of Missouri graduate who is splitting his time between Paducah, Ky., and Windemere, Fla., opened and closed his rounds with kick-in eagles, from six inches on his first hole of the day, No. 10, and from a little more than a foot on his 18th. “It’s been my short irons and wedges that have been missing in the equation. Today, everything came together. I didn’t really miss today, and that’s always a nice feeling,” Lilliedahl said of his six-birdie, one-eagle, no-bogey performance. “If I can continue that trend, I will be pretty happy.”
Although Trevor Sluman got to 5-under on his opening nine but only finished at 6-under, he had no bogeys on his card. His birdies came at Nos. 10, 11, 12, 14 and 16 on his opening nine and on No. 6 over his final nine holes.From left to right, Camilo Aguado, Linus Lilliedahl and Carson Jacobs are three of the six players tied for second at 8-under 64. (PGA TOUR)
Quotable
“I was cruising at 6-under and hit a bad 7-iron from the middle of the fairway into some hardpan. I left my third shot in the rough. I had another terrible lie in this tough Bermuda, chipped it to about five feet but then lipped it out for par.” –Eric Steger on his lone bogey of the day, at No. 11
“I made five of six birdies after that, so that was a nice bounce back and I was able to keep the round going after that hiccup on 11.” –Eric Steger
“It doesn’t surprise me that much that I can get it going. What’s tough is staying out of your own way coming down the stretch. We can all get it to 5- or 6(-under)—or even 7(-under). But it’s really hard mentally to stay out of your own way and keep the pedal down, and to keep it going. I was able to do that well today.” –Eric Steger
“It’s similar to a course I’m a member at now—Avila (Golf & Country Club) in Tampa—and where I grew up, at Bluegrass (Yacht & Country Club) in Hendersonville, Tennessee. I really like this golf course. I feel really comfortable and love the layout.” –Carson Jacobs on his thoughts about Callaway Gardens
“I think all of us are extremely pleased with the courses we have played. It feels like a big event, the way it’s run, and we’re all super happy just to be playing.” –Carson Jacobs on playing on the LOCALiQ Series
“If you hit the fairways and play smart, it gives you a lot of opportunities with wedges. The greens are rolling well, so there are a lot of chances to make putts.” –Carson Jacobs
“You can choose to focus on the negative or on the nine birdies that you made. I definitely will focus on the good. You don’t want to bogey the last hole—you don’t want to bogey any hole. But I have a lot of confidence going into [Thursday].” –Carson Jacobs
“Again, that’s how my game has looked. I’m hitting really good drivers; really good off the tee. I just need to eliminate those misses.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“Coming off a couple of weeks at The Golf Club of Georgia and Echelon Golf Club, I was striking the ball really well off the tee. At Echelon, I was 100 percent on putts with six feet, so my putting has also been good.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“It’s been trending. I’ve been working hard, really hard, and I’ve been focused. I’m a late bloomer, but I’m starting to get hot right now.” –Linus Lilliedahl on his overall game
“It’s always nice to stick a little wedge shot close. I did the same on eight, so it was a husky finish—birdie-birdie.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“I really wanted to go bogey-free. That’s been a big goal of mine this year.” –Patrick Cover
“I started off a little slow. What I did well was when I was out of position on a couple of the par-5s that are reachable, I laid it up to a good wedge distance. I made birdie on the first three par-5s with wedges instead of going for them in two. That really helped a lot.” –Patrick Cover
Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:
September 1-3
The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Auburn University Club
Auburn, Alabama
First-Round Weather:
Overcast and hot. High of 91. Wind NW at 1-3 mph.
