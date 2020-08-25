  • LOCALIQ

    Callaway Resort & Gardens prepared to host LOCALiQ Series

    Will be first PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament there since 2002

  • Callaway Resort & Gardens hosted a PGA TOUR event from 1990 to 2002, with Jonathan Byrd claiming the last edition in October 27, 2002. (Getty Images)Callaway Resort & Gardens hosted a PGA TOUR event from 1990 to 2002, with Jonathan Byrd claiming the last edition in October 27, 2002. (Getty Images)