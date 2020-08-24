Player’s Take: Bryson Nimmer

Bryson Nimmer wasn’t always destined to be a professional golfer despite his pedigree as the son of Tony Nimmer, a former Clemson University golfer from the 1980s. When young Bryson was deciding which sport he wanted to play, baseball was his choice—at least during his Little League years. Eventually, after playing hundreds of games holding down the hot corner and pitching, Nimmer began gravitating toward a sport that featured large patches of grass with no dirt infields. He also quickly learned that while his go-to pitch in baseball was the knuckle-curve, that was not something he wanted in golf. Today, Nimmer, well into his professional career after one year on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, is the hottest thing going on the LOCALiQ Series. The former Clemson—yes, he’s a legacy—All-American has made winning a habit, capturing the first two LOCALiQ Series tournaments. He recently took a few minutes to explain how he put baseball in his rear-view mirror, why he knows so much about various turf grasses and exactly how his Twitter handle came about.

I started out playing baseball. I did that until I was about 12 or 13. I was playing golf here and there, and I would go to the range with my dad when I was eight or nine. I messed around but really never took a lot of interest in it. I really loved baseball and thought that was what I wanted to do.

I wasn’t too bad as a baseball player, and I excelled pretty well at that age. But it’s tough to tell when you’re that young. We were playing travel ball throughout the Southeast, going to Georgia and Florida and places like that to play other teams.

With baseball, it’s all about getting bigger and growing and throwing the ball harder. I was a pitcher and third baseman. You never know if it would have gotten to the point where I could have played at the next level.

When I was pitching, I got clocked in the low 70s (mph) at 13. I had a little knuckle-curve that I could throw. Back at that age, you weren’t allowed to throw a curve, so my coaches taught me how to throw a knuckle-curve. I didn’t have to lay the arm off to hurt myself when throwing it. I could throw it over the top, just like a fastball. That was a good pitch that could drop. There were days when it worked really well, and there were days when I was turning around a lot watching the ball go over the fence.

I think my dad did a really god job not forcing golf on me, honestly. A lot of parents can push their kids to do stuff, and he never really did that. He let me pick what I wanted to do. Originally, I don’t think it was what he wanted, but he still let me do it.