Player’s Take: Bryson Nimmer
August 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
Bryson Nimmer wasn’t always destined to be a professional golfer despite his pedigree as the son of Tony Nimmer, a former Clemson University golfer from the 1980s. When young Bryson was deciding which sport he wanted to play, baseball was his choice—at least during his Little League years. Eventually, after playing hundreds of games holding down the hot corner and pitching, Nimmer began gravitating toward a sport that featured large patches of grass with no dirt infields. He also quickly learned that while his go-to pitch in baseball was the knuckle-curve, that was not something he wanted in golf. Today, Nimmer, well into his professional career after one year on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, is the hottest thing going on the LOCALiQ Series. The former Clemson—yes, he’s a legacy—All-American has made winning a habit, capturing the first two LOCALiQ Series tournaments. He recently took a few minutes to explain how he put baseball in his rear-view mirror, why he knows so much about various turf grasses and exactly how his Twitter handle came about.
I started out playing baseball. I did that until I was about 12 or 13. I was playing golf here and there, and I would go to the range with my dad when I was eight or nine. I messed around but really never took a lot of interest in it. I really loved baseball and thought that was what I wanted to do.
I wasn’t too bad as a baseball player, and I excelled pretty well at that age. But it’s tough to tell when you’re that young. We were playing travel ball throughout the Southeast, going to Georgia and Florida and places like that to play other teams.
With baseball, it’s all about getting bigger and growing and throwing the ball harder. I was a pitcher and third baseman. You never know if it would have gotten to the point where I could have played at the next level.
When I was pitching, I got clocked in the low 70s (mph) at 13. I had a little knuckle-curve that I could throw. Back at that age, you weren’t allowed to throw a curve, so my coaches taught me how to throw a knuckle-curve. I didn’t have to lay the arm off to hurt myself when throwing it. I could throw it over the top, just like a fastball. That was a good pitch that could drop. There were days when it worked really well, and there were days when I was turning around a lot watching the ball go over the fence.
I think my dad did a really god job not forcing golf on me, honestly. A lot of parents can push their kids to do stuff, and he never really did that. He let me pick what I wanted to do. Originally, I don’t think it was what he wanted, but he still let me do it.Nimmer, bottom right, his brother, Ty, and sister, Jordan, have always been big Clemson fans since Mom (Patsy) and Dad (Tony) both attended the school.
When I was 12 or 13, I really started to get into the golf thing. I liked the fact that I could go do it on my own, and I didn’t need to have anybody there to help me practice. I loved to practice. With baseball, you need someone to throw with you or to hit in the batting cages.
I think the big thing was my parents had a membership at Berkeley Hall Golf Club down here. It just seemed like it was something I really enjoyed, being able to go out and practice on my own. I wouldn’t say I’m an introvert, but I do like to have that time away, to focus on the craft and practice on my own and work on my game. I kind of fell in love with the practice and the work.
Once I got into competition golf and started to fall for that, that’s when I decided that’s what I wanted to do instead of baseball.
For a long, long time, I was playing with clubs that didn’t exactly fit me. Obviously, I’m not very tall, and back then I was even shorter. I would play with my dad’s clubs, and I didn’t know anything about taking them and getting them cut down. I played with the regular-length driver, regular-length irons, and they were too big for me.
I definitely didn’t need clubs that big. But, honestly, it really helped me. It was one of those things that taught me how to swing the club and taught me that hand-eye coordination. The clubs didn’t fit me perfectly. It didn’t make it easy, and it was something that I had to learn to adapt to.
When I started out, I wasn’t great. I knew I had some talent in certain areas. I drove the ball well, and I hit it pretty well. But my short game wasn’t very good when I first started. It was kind of a struggle the first couple of years that I started playing competitively.
My short-game problems kind of pushed me and lit a fire. I’m super competitive, and I hated not playing well, and I hated not having the chance to win. It made me work twice as hard.
I was probably 12 or 13 when I first broke par. I wasn’t playing from the tips. It was from the white tees, the member tees.
My dad was an awesome player when I was growing up. He was still playing a lot of amateur golf. He had opened a company and was really busy all the time. He didn’t get to play in as many amateur events as he would have liked. But we would go out and play together. That was my source of competition growing up at that age. He would kick my butt.
There was a year stretch where I played with him every day I could, and I don’t think there was a round where he shot over 68. It was brutal as a kid. You just want to beat your dad, and he would beat my brains in. It was one of those things that made me want to work so much harder. The first time I ever beat him, I was 15. It took a while.
Back at that time—and even now—South Carolina junior golf has always had strong competition. In my high school graduating class in the state of South Carolina, we had six or seven guys who played D-I. It was hard to not play those junior events, and there were lots of benefits to playing in them. They were close by, and you had good competition. I played those and then sprinkled in some AJGAs whenever they came through South Carolina and Georgia.
I would say at age 15 or 16 is when it turned for me. I started to play well, and I realized that if I kept working like I was and I was able to get in a little better shape physically, I had a chance to play somewhere. I didn’t know it would be somewhere as big as Clemson.
My high school was Hilton Head Christian Academy. I think we had 500 kids total, K-through-12. My graduating class was 32. It was pretty small. I think the years I was there, though, golf was probably our best sport.
I had looked at Furman, Wofford, Coastal Carolina, some smaller-level Division I schools. At the time, I don’t think my game was good enough to be looking at those big schools.
The biggest thing for me with the whole college recruiting was I came on late. My junior and senior years, I played really well, and that’s when the bigger schools started to take notice and reach out. Clemson was a little late. I had some other offers from some big schools, and I kind of had my mind in a certain direction.
I had offers from Auburn and South Carolina, and I really, really liked the coach at Wofford, Vic Lipscomb. He was good friend with my dad’s. He’s a legend and been a coach for a long time.
Clemson came in and gave me an offer. I had offers from other programs that were better. I came back and said, “Hey, I would be stupid to turn these others down. I would love to go to Clemson, both my parents went to Clemson and I’ll always pull for Clemson. But I can’t turn these other ones down.” The Clemson coaches came back and matched the offers and said they’d figure out a way to make it work. A lot of credit goes to them on that part to get me to be able to come to Clemson.
Growing up, I was never super into social media, and I didn’t have any accounts on anything. I was sitting at school one day probably a year or two after the whole Twitter thing started. One of my best friends, Luke Higgs, told me I needed to get a Twitter account, and I told him I had no idea how it worked. We sat there, and he made one for me, and ChillinChico was the name he picked. I’ve been that since, @ChillinChico.
My nickname from high school came from the Twitter account. Everybody in high school started calling me “Chico” from then on. It was just a random name, and Luke is still my best friend to this day. We grew up together since kindergarten. He gets all the credit for ChillinChico.
If I weren’t playing golf professionally, I would probably be trying to use that business degree I got from Clemson. My family runs a sod farm in Ridgeland, Nimmer Turf. I think I would go into that and learn about that. I know a little about turf because my dad has taught me a lot.
The company does a combination of things. It does a lot of residential work in this area, and they do a lot of golf courses and industrial and government work whenever that pops up. We do a lot of road work with medians and that sort of thing. We have three types of Bermuda, two types of zoysia, St. Augustine and centipede.
My Mackenzie Tour season in 2019 was interesting. I don’t know if I would use the word unsuccessful, but it was underwhelming, maybe. Obviously, coming out of college I had a lot of goals for myself and high expectations. I really think the biggest thing was I started out OK but didn’t play great golf in the beginning. I played well enough to hang in there. I never played my best, but I found a way to hang in.
As the season went on—looking back—I was tired from college golf. We played four events in a row to finish the college season then I hopped on a plane after the NCAAs and flew to Canada and played three events in a row up there.
The biggest thing is I didn’t do a very good job of finding a way to relax and rest. I was just go, go, go all the time. Then I would go home on an off week and practice all the time to get better. It taught me a lot and is something super valuable that I will never forget—to take a break and step back. That’s important in pro golf because it’s really easy to keep trying to get better and better without realizing that your body needs a break occasionally.
It was huge when I heard about LOCALiQ Series. It went from a moment where we didn’t think we would be playing at all to, OK, we have something. PGA TOUR Canada had been canceled, and the only thing to do was Mondays (qualifying). When golf restarted, even the mini-tours were hesitant to have events because they didn’t know what the COVID protocols were going to be.
We were ecstatic to have the TOUR release that statement telling us there were going to be some events—at the time called the XYZ Series—because it meant we would have an opportunity. The biggest thing has been able to make a schedule as opposed to going month to month trying to figure out where you’re going to go. Winning both tournaments to start, well, things couldn’t have gone any better.
