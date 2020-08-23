  • LOCALIQ

    All set for the LOCALiQ Series to resume

    During the week off, the Argentine crew practiced at TPC Sugarloaf and they also took a look at the Series’ next venue

  • The guys put a few miles on while driving around Georgia this past week. (Photo courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)The guys put a few miles on while driving around Georgia this past week. (Photo courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)