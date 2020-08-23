All set for the LOCALiQ Series to resume

On Friday we drove here, about two hours away from the metro Atlanta area, to play the Mountain View Course at Callaway Gardens, the next LOCALiQ Series venue. Did you know that a PGA TOUR tournament was played on this course between 1990 and 2002? It was the Southern Open and had winners such as Davis Love III and David Duval.

The course is a bit short by today’s course standards, but overall it is a very scenic and fun to play. It has a lot of trees because it’s in the middle of a pine forest, so you have to hit straight. The greens are small, really small. The par-5s are reachable, the par-4s are doglegs and the par-3s greens are especially small. The rough is quite high, so I think the approaches around the greens are going to be critical. We’ll have to practice them because that grass is thick, and the club gets tangled in it. I believe there will be a lot of birdies because the greens and the course are set for that.

This coming week we will be reunited with Tommy Cocha, who went home to Orlando for a week. He will also bring with him a new addition to our pack—Emilio (Puma) Domínguez joining us. He came to the U.S. from San Luis, Argentina, a few days ago with his family, so it’s going to be six of us sharing a house and more adventures to share with all of you in the next installment. Until then.