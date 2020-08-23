-
All set for the LOCALiQ Series to resume
During the week off, the Argentine crew practiced at TPC Sugarloaf and they also took a look at the Series’ next venue
August 23, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Special to PGATOURLA.COM
- August 23, 2020
- The guys put a few miles on while driving around Georgia this past week. (Photo courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)
Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his compatriots Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. This week, he checks in from Georgia to let us know about their week off.
ATLANTA, Georgia—After two LOCALiQ Series tournaments, we took advantage of the week off to practice and rest. We left Alpharetta for a place near Atlanta and this coming Monday we will head to Pine Mountain, where The Classic at Callaway Gardens, the third tournament in the Series, will begin, on Wednesday.
In between tournaments we kept working on our games at TPC Sugarloaf, which is a terrific golf course with hard and very fast greens that set us up well. The TPC Sugarloaf has 27 holes and is a world-class venue, previous host to the PGA TOUR and currently a PGA TOUR Champions site—the Mitsubishi Electric Classic that has been played there since 2013, with top players such as Bernhard Langer and Miguel Ángel Jiménez among the winners.
We had good practices on that course, and we played several matches between ourselves. I teamed with Matí Lezcano to battle Leo Marelli and Andy Gallegos. Our first match was a nine-hole one, and they won, but later in the week we played two 18-hole matches and we claimed both wins to put us Cordoba natives ahead! We obviously played for a few dollars to make it exciting but not too many to avoid any fighting.
In addition to going to a nearby gym several times, we took our time to rest, watched a few series on Netflix and also watched the Champions League games. We also cooked a few delicious meals. Basically, it seems we did a bit of everything, so it was pretty good. We listened to a lot of music and drank mate all the time. Marelli remains solid as the great entertainer of our pack. He pranks whoever he can and tells jokes all the time. I’s very funny. We laugh a lot with all his nonsense.
On Friday we drove here, about two hours away from the metro Atlanta area, to play the Mountain View Course at Callaway Gardens, the next LOCALiQ Series venue. Did you know that a PGA TOUR tournament was played on this course between 1990 and 2002? It was the Southern Open and had winners such as Davis Love III and David Duval.
The course is a bit short by today’s course standards, but overall it is a very scenic and fun to play. It has a lot of trees because it’s in the middle of a pine forest, so you have to hit straight. The greens are small, really small. The par-5s are reachable, the par-4s are doglegs and the par-3s greens are especially small. The rough is quite high, so I think the approaches around the greens are going to be critical. We’ll have to practice them because that grass is thick, and the club gets tangled in it. I believe there will be a lot of birdies because the greens and the course are set for that.
This coming week we will be reunited with Tommy Cocha, who went home to Orlando for a week. He will also bring with him a new addition to our pack—Emilio (Puma) Domínguez joining us. He came to the U.S. from San Luis, Argentina, a few days ago with his family, so it’s going to be six of us sharing a house and more adventures to share with all of you in the next installment. Until then.
