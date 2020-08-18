-
Nimmer’s OWGR climb is impressive
August 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- August 18, 2020
- This week, Bryson Nimmer is 658th after back-to-back wins on the LOCALiQ Series, where he has been spectacular, combining to go 38-under par in his victories.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—In February, Bryson Nimmer played in the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open. A year earlier, he had made the cut in Puerto Rico, and tournament organizers invited him back. Following rounds of 76-73, Nimmer missed the cut. At the end of that week in late-February, Nimmer was No. 2,085 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
This week, he’s 658th after back-to-back wins on the LOCALiQ Series, where, simply put, Nimmer has been spectacular, combining to go 38-under par in his victories. After his first win, at the Alpharetta Classic at The Golf Club of Georgia, he climbed 1,108 positions, moving inside the OWGR top 1,000 for the first time since turning pro. He was 977th. The former Clemson first-team All-American improved another 319 spots, to No. 658, following his second LOCALiQ Series win, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club on Aug. 13. Besides having a set of tournaments to play this summer, the OWGR awarding points to top finishers has been another major benefit for players.
Nimmer is not the highest-ranked player in the OWGR, however. Of the players who have competed in at least one of the first two tournaments, Spain’s Samuel Del Val is No. 634. Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, a third-place finisher at Echelon Golf Club, checks in this week at No. 654, followed by Nimmer.
Inside the Top 750
Pos.
Player
Country
634
Samuel De Val
Spain
654
Alejandro Tosti
Argentina
658
Bryson Nimmer
U.S.
669
Patrick Flavin
U.S.
675
Leandro Marelli
Argentina
701
Andres Gallegos
Argentina
750
David Pastore
U.S.
