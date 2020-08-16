-
Two tournaments down, and now an off week
-
-
August 16, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Special to PGATOUR.COM
-
Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his compatriots Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. This week, he checks in from Georgia, where he writes about his experiences on and off the golf course, and notes that a fifth player is now “in the car.”
It has been almost a month since we left Argentina, and the truth is that everything has happened very quickly. What caused us stress before are anecdotes today that we laugh at. Getting to the United States was a challenge, but that has already happened and now we are continuing with another challenge, a more interesting one, one that motivates all of us: Competing on the LOCALiQ Series.
We have now played the first two events, and, as expected, the competition has been fierce. I have always said that in golf, like in all other sports, you do not know what will happen or what you are going to find. That’s been especially true the first two weeks. Bryson Nimmer appeared out of nowhere, or well, at least I didn’t know who he was. And he has won both tournaments. Confidence is vital in golf, and Bryson has found just that, a confidence that leads him to play in an incredible way. Plus, he’s extremely talented.
At the end of The Championship at Echelon Golf Club last Thursday, we met Bryson at the clubhouse’s restaurant and got to know him a little. He is a great guy and very humble. We had to congratulate him. Thirty-eight under in two tournaments? Wow. You have to recognize when a player is on, and I’m happy for him. There are five tournaments left before the top-78 players qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship Atlantis Bahamas, and as I have already said, anything can happen. I hope to keep moving up in The Race to the Bahamas Points Standings.
It was a week of extremes at Echelon Golf Club. It is a beautiful golf course, with many elevation changes, very different from The Golf Club of Georgia. The first round I played quite well, but then I couldn’t hit the ball the way I wanted. I didn’t feel comfortable with some shots, and with fields as strong as these, if you don’t make birdies you start dropping on the leaderboard. That happened to me, I didn’t make enough birdies. What can I say? This is golf.
It’s is not easy to play at the level I want after not having played for more than three months. In golf, you have to work, and I think we are all in the process of getting back into the rhythm of the game. Take for example what happened to Andrés Gallegos, who, if you noticed, has “joined” us in the car. The first day, he was tied for second but then he missed the cut. He is a very talented player, but like everyone else, the lack of competition has affected him. I think that as the weeks go on, we will see a better level among all Latin Americans. I hope so.
Otherwise, it was a quiet week. Besides going to the golf course for the tournament and being home, we didn’t do anything spectacular. We spent a lot of time in the house, and each one has taken a specific role to make life a little easier. Leandro and I are taking care of some of the food and the cooking. We have made a couple of asaditos, and the truth is, we have really enjoyed them. I didn’t know Leo cooked so well. That has really surprised me.
Matías is in charge of cleaning. He has been very careful to wash the dishes and clean up the kitchen after dinner. He is a very attentive guy and is always willing to help in whatever way he can. Andrés, for his part, is in charge of the mate, a very popular drink in Argentina. You know an Argentinean cannot get through the day without having a good mate, and that’s where he is an expert. He always has it ready, hot and well prepared. It is vital to feel close to home! Andrés is also the one who plays the music in the house. Let’s just say he has a couple of interesting playlists.
Tommy, who returned to Orlando a couple of days ago since we’re taking this one-week break in the schedule, is in charge of renting the houses where we are staying. Tommy knows how we can save costs while staying in nice and clean places. Another of his tasks, which he is quite good at, is to tell the odd story here and there. He is the type who loves jokes and anecdotes. You can spend hours listening to him and not get tired.
Last Friday, before leaving Alpharetta, we went to Samuel Del Val’s house. Samuel is from Spain, and we’ve played many tournaments together on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He lives nearby with his girlfriend, and we decided to visit him. As you can imagine, we had an asadito, and, of course, I was in charge of making them. Here in the United States, Americans have a type of charcoal that heats more than the charcoal we normally use in Argentina, so I had to be very careful not to burn the meat. Obviously, I made a birdie with the barbecue. You don’t become an expert overnight!
Not everything is golf and barbecues. On Friday morning, the day after the tournament, we went to practice at a golf course near where we were staying. Before going to Samuel’s house, we watched the Barcelona-Bayern Munich match in the knockout stage of the Champions League. We are all (Lionel) Messi fans, but the truth is that neither he nor the team played well. You will have already seen the result, Barcelona losing 8-2. Surely nobody imagined such a result, but sport has those things that you don’t expect. That’s what makes it so exciting, so unpredictable.
Next week there is no LOCALiQ Series tournament, so we will use the time off to explore the area a little better and practice on a couple of good golf courses that people have recommended to us. In eight days, I’ll tell you how it went.
