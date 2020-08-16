Two tournaments down, and now an off week

Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his compatriots Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. This week, he checks in from Georgia, where he writes about his experiences on and off the golf course, and notes that a fifth player is now “in the car.”

It has been almost a month since we left Argentina, and the truth is that everything has happened very quickly. What caused us stress before are anecdotes today that we laugh at. Getting to the United States was a challenge, but that has already happened and now we are continuing with another challenge, a more interesting one, one that motivates all of us: Competing on the LOCALiQ Series.

We have now played the first two events, and, as expected, the competition has been fierce. I have always said that in golf, like in all other sports, you do not know what will happen or what you are going to find. That’s been especially true the first two weeks. Bryson Nimmer appeared out of nowhere, or well, at least I didn’t know who he was. And he has won both tournaments. Confidence is vital in golf, and Bryson has found just that, a confidence that leads him to play in an incredible way. Plus, he’s extremely talented.

At the end of The Championship at Echelon Golf Club last Thursday, we met Bryson at the clubhouse’s restaurant and got to know him a little. He is a great guy and very humble. We had to congratulate him. Thirty-eight under in two tournaments? Wow. You have to recognize when a player is on, and I’m happy for him. There are five tournaments left before the top-78 players qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship Atlantis Bahamas, and as I have already said, anything can happen. I hope to keep moving up in The Race to the Bahamas Points Standings.