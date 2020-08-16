-
-
LOCALIQ
LOCALiQ Series sponsor exemptions still available
-
August 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- August 16, 2020
- The Classic at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., will host a three-spot qualifier Aug. 24.
As part of player eligibility, the LOCALiQ Series is offering six sponsor exemptions at each of the first seven events. Three of the exemptions are allocated to LOCALiQ and three to the host venue.
Players interested in requesting an exemption from LOCALiQ should contact ToddRhinehart@pgatourhq.com, LOCALiQ’s sponsor exemption liaison. For the next four LOCALiQ Series events (The Classic at Callaway Gardens, The Invitational at Auburn University Club, Jacksonville Championship and the Challenge at Harbor Hills), the sponsor exemptions will be awarded via an 18-hole qualifier organized by the host venue.
The Classic at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga., will host a three-spot qualifier Aug. 24, while the Auburn University Club qualifier, in Alabama, with two playing spots available, is set for Aug. 30. Information for the Jacksonville Championship and the Challenge at Harbor Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will be available on the North Florida PGA Section’s website in the near future.
To apply to play for the Callaway Gardens qualifying event, please click here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.