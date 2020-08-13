-
-
LOCALIQ
Quarantine requirements into the U.S. loosen
-
August 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- August 13, 2020
- The 14-day quarantine has been a deterrent for some players who intended to play the LOCALiQ Series.
With the LOCALiQ Series off to a rousing start after two weeks in Alpharetta, Ga., the Centers for Disease Control have made it a bit easier for many players from the PGA TOUR’s International Tours living outside the United States to play in the LOCALiQ Series.
The CDC recently announced that a 14-day self-quarantine is no longer required for those traveling into the U.S. Except for players who have in the last 14 days been to China, Iran, most European countries or Brazil, everybody else may enter the U.S. without doing a 14 day self-quarantine after arrival.
The 14-day quarantine has been a deterrent for some players who intended to play the LOCALiQ Series, which is conducting tournaments in the Southeastern U.S. and the Bahamas. The Series just completed a two-week run in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta for the Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club. American Bryson Nimmer won both tournaments.
The LOCALiQ Series, operated under the direction of the PGA TOUR’s three International Tours (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China), continues to follow and enforce COVID-19 safety protocols at all Series events and is played without caddies or fans.
To sign up for any of the remaining LOCALiQ Series tournaments, players can register here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.