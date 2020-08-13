-
-
LOCALIQ
Nimmer nails it; goes back to back in Alpharetta
-
August 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- August 13, 2020
- Through the first two tournaments, Bryson Nimmer is 38-under in six rounds, with 44 birdies and an eagle.
ALPHARETTA, Georgia—It’s not an unfamiliar script. A player arrives at a golf course in an Atlanta suburb, shoots a decent first round, makes a big move on the second day then turns it on in the final round to win. Bryson Nimmer has written those two stories over the last two weeks, and both times it has resulted in LOCALiQ Series victories for the Mackenzie Tour player.
Nimmer’s latest triumph came at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, where he followed his 69-65 start with a final-round 66 Thursday to capture his second consecutive LOCALiQ Series title to go with his victory last week across town, at the Alpharetta Classic. He defeated Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda and fellow American Isaiah Salinda by two shots.
A week ago, Nimmer fired a final-round course-record 62—with two bogeys—to capture the inaugural tournament at The Golf Club of Georgia. Thursday, Nimmer didn’t go as low as last week, but he also recorded zero bogeys on the final day, with four of his six birdies coming on the back nine and two late in the day, at Nos. 16 and 17.
Locked in a battle with Tosti, who was playing behind Nimmer, and Pereda, who posted a 14-under score earlier in the afternoon, Nimmer checked the scoreboard on his phone on the 15th tee and saw he was trailing by one.
“I told myself if I could get two more (birdies) before I finished, that would probably get me into a playoff,” Nimmer said. Although he only parred the 15th hole, he was happy with his two-putt from 20 feet.
He did make the two birdies he thought he needed, and as it turned out, he actually cemented the victory at 16 and 17—no playoff necessary.
His drive on the par-4 16th left him in the rough and 110 yards from the pin. “I knew I had to be aggressive to a back-left flag. I was trying to win the tournament, so I went right at it and hit a really good shot about three feet left of the pin,” Nimmer explained. That moved him to 15-under, and he picked up another birdie at No. 17. Nimmer hit his 7-iron approach to 15 feet left of the cup and drained the birdie figuring Tosti had birdied the par-5 14th (he did). Nimmer closed his day by parring the 18th and posted a 66, 16-under overall.
“I went in, signed my scorecard and was confident there was going to be a playoff. When I turned around, [Tosti] was in the middle of the fairway. I figured he’d make either par or birdie,” Nimmer added. What he didn’t know was Tosti was actually at 15-under and a stroke behind with an approach into the 18th. He left that shot in the bunker and needed to hole out so Tosti could get into a playoff.
“I knew he missed the green, but I thought his chip was to tie me,” Nimmer continued. In actuality, he had already won the tournament.
“There were some members on the back patio who told me I won. I was pretty sure he was tied with me, but they told me that his chip was for par. That’s how I found out I won.”
The victory was again worth 500 Race to The Bahamas points, giving Nimmer a commanding lead in the points chase. He also earned $16,000, a $32,000 payday in his two-week visit to Atlanta metro.
Did you know Bryson Nimmer has played in two PGA TOUR tournaments? While still an amateur, he made the cut at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open, shooting bookend 69s to tie for 47th. Nimmer returned to the Puerto Rico Open this February but missed the cut. He shot scores of 76-73.
Race to The Bahamas Points Standings
Through The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Pos.
Player (Home Tour)
Points
1
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
1,000.0
2
Hayden Shieh (Mackenzie Tour)
300.0
3
Raúl Pereda (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
254.3
4
Isaiah Salinda (Mackenzie Tour)
215.6
5
Alejandro Tosti (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
208.3
6
Alex Smalley (Mackenzie Tour)
190.0
7
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
178.5
8
David Pastore (Mackenzie Tour)
139.8
9
Justin Suh (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
139.4
10
Michael Buttacavoli (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
121.0
Key Information
• Bryson Nimmer extended his Race to The Bahamas Points Standings lead with his victory. Nimmer earned 500 points with his win last week at the Alpharetta Classic and added another 500 this week for a two-week Alpharetta haul of 1,000 points.
• The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.
• The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.
• The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.
• Bryson Nimmer said his goal at the beginning of the day was to shoot 7-under. “I told myself that 17 (-under) was going to be the number. He was disappointed in his 2-under front-nine score, but rebounded nicely with four back-nine birdies, finishing at 16-under.
• Through the first two tournaments, Bryson Nimmer is 38-under in six rounds, with 44 birdies and an eagle.
• Ten players shot three rounds in the 60s this week, led by tournament champion Bryson Nimmer. The others were Isaiah Salinda, Toni Hakula, David Pastore, Brian Carlson, Joshua Lee, Justin Suh, Matt Hutchins, Patrick Cover and Ian Holt.
• The low round of the tournament belonged to China’s Andy Zhang, who shot an 8-under 64 in the second round. Raul Pereda’s 65 was the low score of the final round.
• Spencer Mellon made an impressive move up the leaderboard on the final day. He opened with a 4-under 68 but followed that with a 73 Wednesday. He was seven strokes better in the final round, moving from a tie for 53rd when the day began into a tie for 21st.
• American MJ Maguire also had an impressive final two days. He opened with a 2-over 74 but shot consecutive 66s to finish the tournament to tie for 16th. He was tied for 40th when the final round began.
• Stephen Behr, Jr., was the lone amateur in the field this week. The Atlanta resident, who plays out of The Golf Club of Georgia, fired his sixth consecutive under-par round in Alpharetta—this time a 1-under 71—to tie for 42nd.
• The only two players to post top-10s in the both of the LOCALiQ Series tournaments in Alpharetta were Bryson Nimmer and Justin Suh. Nimmer won both tournaments, while Suh improved on his tie for ninth last week at The Golf Club of Georgia with a tie for seventh this week.
• Eleven players have posted nothing but under-par rounds in the first two LOCALiQ Series events in Alpharetta. They are Stephen Behr, Jr., Michael Buttacavoli, Patrick Cover, Matt Hutchins, Carson Jacobs, Bryson Nimmer, David Pastore, Raul Pereda, Josh Radcliff, Justin Suh and Carson Young.
Quotable
“Obviously what I’m doing is working. The biggest thing for me is not being complacent with where I’m at. I’m thrilled to win the first two events. I have to try to win all of them.” –Bryson Nimmer
“I don’t want to go out there just to make cuts. I want to win every week I play. I will go home and try to have the same intensity with how I practice and train so that I can have a chance to win all of them.” –Bryson Nimmer
“That was my game plan both weeks and it worked both weeks. In the first round of any tournament, you can shoot yourself out of it, but you can’t win it on the first day. That was my approach—shoot a solid score in the first round and keep myself in the tournament.” –Bryson Nimmer
“I left a few out there in the first round. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I birdied the last hole Tuesday, No. 9, and shot 69. Honestly, that was a pretty big birdie to finish with because it gave me some confidence for the rest of the week.” –Bryson Nimmer
“That’s all it ever really is, getting the ball to go in. It’s one of those things where you can’t force the ball to go in. All you can do is make good putts, and some of them go in and some don’t. That’s the biggest thing is I just made more putts in the second and third rounds.” –Bryson Nimmer
“I hit the ball so well [Wednesday] that I couldn’t mess it up. Today I did make a few putts coming down the stretch that were super important.” –Bryson Nimmer
“I would say the putter slowly heated up as the week went on.” –Bryson Nimmer
“I played well this week and last week. I have been playing well for a while.” –Raúl Pereda
“I’ve been striking the ball nicely but feel my putting has really made a difference. I’ve been rolling it incredibly well, making a lot of putts. –Raúl Pereda
“I’m also focused on giving myself opportunities out there on the course, and I’ve been taking advantage of them. I’m really happy with the way I’m playing and hopefully similar or even better results will keep coming my way.” –Raul Pereda
Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:
August 26-28
The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Callaway Gardens Resort
Pine Mountain, Georgia
Final-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 91. Wind variable at 4-6 mph.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.