Nimmer nails it; goes back to back in Alpharetta

Key Information



• Bryson Nimmer extended his Race to The Bahamas Points Standings lead with his victory. Nimmer earned 500 points with his win last week at the Alpharetta Classic and added another 500 this week for a two-week Alpharetta haul of 1,000 points.

• The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

• The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.

• The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

• Bryson Nimmer said his goal at the beginning of the day was to shoot 7-under. “I told myself that 17 (-under) was going to be the number. He was disappointed in his 2-under front-nine score, but rebounded nicely with four back-nine birdies, finishing at 16-under.

• Through the first two tournaments, Bryson Nimmer is 38-under in six rounds, with 44 birdies and an eagle.

• Ten players shot three rounds in the 60s this week, led by tournament champion Bryson Nimmer. The others were Isaiah Salinda, Toni Hakula, David Pastore, Brian Carlson, Joshua Lee, Justin Suh, Matt Hutchins, Patrick Cover and Ian Holt.

• The low round of the tournament belonged to China’s Andy Zhang, who shot an 8-under 64 in the second round. Raul Pereda’s 65 was the low score of the final round.

• Spencer Mellon made an impressive move up the leaderboard on the final day. He opened with a 4-under 68 but followed that with a 73 Wednesday. He was seven strokes better in the final round, moving from a tie for 53rd when the day began into a tie for 21st.

• American MJ Maguire also had an impressive final two days. He opened with a 2-over 74 but shot consecutive 66s to finish the tournament to tie for 16th. He was tied for 40th when the final round began.

• Stephen Behr, Jr., was the lone amateur in the field this week. The Atlanta resident, who plays out of The Golf Club of Georgia, fired his sixth consecutive under-par round in Alpharetta—this time a 1-under 71—to tie for 42nd.

• The only two players to post top-10s in the both of the LOCALiQ Series tournaments in Alpharetta were Bryson Nimmer and Justin Suh. Nimmer won both tournaments, while Suh improved on his tie for ninth last week at The Golf Club of Georgia with a tie for seventh this week.

• Eleven players have posted nothing but under-par rounds in the first two LOCALiQ Series events in Alpharetta. They are Stephen Behr, Jr., Michael Buttacavoli, Patrick Cover, Matt Hutchins, Carson Jacobs, Bryson Nimmer, David Pastore, Raul Pereda, Josh Radcliff, Justin Suh and Carson Young.

Quotable

“Obviously what I’m doing is working. The biggest thing for me is not being complacent with where I’m at. I’m thrilled to win the first two events. I have to try to win all of them.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I don’t want to go out there just to make cuts. I want to win every week I play. I will go home and try to have the same intensity with how I practice and train so that I can have a chance to win all of them.” –Bryson Nimmer

“That was my game plan both weeks and it worked both weeks. In the first round of any tournament, you can shoot yourself out of it, but you can’t win it on the first day. That was my approach—shoot a solid score in the first round and keep myself in the tournament.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I left a few out there in the first round. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I birdied the last hole Tuesday, No. 9, and shot 69. Honestly, that was a pretty big birdie to finish with because it gave me some confidence for the rest of the week.” –Bryson Nimmer

“That’s all it ever really is, getting the ball to go in. It’s one of those things where you can’t force the ball to go in. All you can do is make good putts, and some of them go in and some don’t. That’s the biggest thing is I just made more putts in the second and third rounds.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I hit the ball so well [Wednesday] that I couldn’t mess it up. Today I did make a few putts coming down the stretch that were super important.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I would say the putter slowly heated up as the week went on.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I played well this week and last week. I have been playing well for a while.” –Raúl Pereda

“I’ve been striking the ball nicely but feel my putting has really made a difference. I’ve been rolling it incredibly well, making a lot of putts. –Raúl Pereda

“I’m also focused on giving myself opportunities out there on the course, and I’ve been taking advantage of them. I’m really happy with the way I’m playing and hopefully similar or even better results will keep coming my way.” –Raul Pereda

Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:



August 26-28

The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Callaway Gardens Resort

Pine Mountain, Georgia

Final-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 91. Wind variable at 4-6 mph.