  • LOCALIQ

    Tosti shoots 65, moves to top of Echelon Golf Club Championship leaderboard

  • Alejandro Tosti won on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica late in the 2019 season, capturing the Termas de Río Hondo Invitational.Alejandro Tosti won on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica late in the 2019 season, capturing the Termas de Río Hondo Invitational.