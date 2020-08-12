Tosti shoots 65, moves to top of Echelon Golf Club Championship leaderboard

Key Information



- The cut came at 3-under, with 65 players advancing to the final round.

- Among those to miss the cut were Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings and No. 3 Alex Smalley.

- Bryson Nimmer holds the early lead in the LOCALiQ Series Order of Merit—the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings. Nimmer earned 500 points with his win last week at the Alpharetta Classic and is 200 points ahead of Hayden Shieh. The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

- The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.

- The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

- Piri Borja has played his entire professional career on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Since 2014, he has played in 22 events. He was a full-time member in 2018, a season where he made 10 cuts in 12 starts and posted his career-best finish, a fourth-place showing at the BMW Jamaica Classic.

- After a second consecutive 67, Isaiah Salinda is tied for third with a round to play. Salinda earned Mackenzie Tour membership earlier this year when he was the medalist at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Salinda, a recent graduate of Stanford and a member of its 2019 national championship team, finished at 5-under for the 72-hole event, two shots ahead of David Sanders.

- Bryson Nimmer was quietly going along in the second round, at 1-under for the day as he made the turn to Echelon Golf Club’s back nine and 4-under for the tournament. His trajectory quickly changed over the next two-plus hours. Nimmer made six birdies coming in, including birdies at the 17th and 18th holes to finish at 7-under 65 and 10-under overall.

- Stephen Behr, Jr., is the lone amateur in the field this week. The Atlanta resident plays out of The Golf Club of Georgia and took off his second consecutive week from work to play in the two Alpharetta tournaments. After a 1-under 71 Tuesday, he countered with a 4-under 68 in the second round. He’s tied for 32nd with 18 holes to play.

- After opening with a 6-under 66, Argentina’s Andrés Gallegos struggled Wednesday, shooting a 78 to miss the cut.

- A week ago, Piri Borja missed the cut by one shot at the Alpharetta Classic. But his second-round 68 was a major improvement over his opening, 1-over 73 despite not advancing the final round. He has kept that momentum going this week, with his 66-68 start that puts him in a tie for third.

- Fifteen players have posted under-par rounds in the first five LOCALiQ Series rounds over these two Alpharetta tournaments. They are Stephen Behr, Jr., Michael Buttacavoli, Steven Chervony, Patrick Cover, J.J. Grey, Matt Hutchins, Carson Jacobs, Michael Johnson, Patrick Newcomb, Bryson Nimmer, David Pastore, Raúl Pereda, Josh Radcliff, Justin Suh and Carson Young.

- Justin Doeden had the best improvement from the first round to the second. He opened with a 3-over 75 but fashioned a 65 Wednesday after making eight birdies and a bogey. He began the day tied for 113th and easily made the cut. He enters the final round tied for 40th. Doeden played last season on the Mackenzie Tour, registering two top-10 finishes and ending the year 36th on the Order of Merit.



Quotable



“Given the circumstances we are under currently, having a Tour like this is great, having competition of this caliber is amazing. Having the opportunity to compete in eight events doesn’t compare. Fortunately, I live in the North of Florida, in Gainesville, so all the tournaments are within a decent distance for me to drive to.” –Alejandro Tosti



“My best shots today were at the par-3 third, with an 8-iron from 165 yards. On No. 4, I hit driver and a 3-wood to hit the green and two-putted for birdie. I didn’t make any long putts today, nothing really special happened.” –Alejandro Tosti



“I think it’s just sticking to the process that we’ve been talking about. It’s just doing all you need to do to prepare for the shot, and then once I’m over the shot, just fire, just pull that trigger. I was spending a little too much time over shots last week, and now I’m spending much less time, and [I’m] kinda getting out of my own way.” –Piri Borja on his improvement from last week to this week



“I gave myself tons of chances. I had one hiccup on six, on my back nine. It was my 15th hole. I three-putted from 15 feet straight up the hill. I think I got a little anxious trying to make it, and I ran it by. But I was able to turn right back around, and birdie seven and eight coming in and made a nice two-putt on nine to finish the round.” –Piri Borja



“I’m going to hit every shot as free as possible, so that at the end of the day, I can look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, that was what I had. I didn’t guide it around there. I didn’t wuss out on anything.’ That’s all I can really do, and that’s the only thing that I can control right now.” –Piri Borja on his final-round strategy



“After that, I lost my focus a little bit.” –Juan Guerra, on his bogey-double bogey run on Nos. 12 and 13



“It was a very eventful first nine, the back nine today.” –Juan Guerra, on his four birdies, three bogeys, one double bogey and one par



“I was the first tee time off this morning, at 7:30. It was really early. I knew the greens were going to be in pretty good shape.” –Juan Guerra



Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:



August 26-28

The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Callaway Gardens Resort

Pine Mountain, Georgia



Final-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 89. Wind E at 5-7 mph.