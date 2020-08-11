Petefish shoots 65, claims early lead at The Echelon Golf Club Championship

Key Information



- Bryson Nimmer holds the early lead in the LOCALiQ Series Order of Merit—the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings. Nimmer earned 500 points with his win last week at the Alpharetta Classic and is 200 points ahead of Hayden Shieh. The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

- The Southern Company Swing is also using the points list to determine what two players will earn bonuses following The Invitational at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. Players first and second in the standings through the first four events will earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively, courtesy of the Southern Company.

- The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

- Alpharetta Classic champion Bryson Nimmer turned in his fourth consecutive under-par round in Alpharetta with his 3-under 69 Tuesday. The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings leader had six birdies and three bogeys and is tied for 25th.

- Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, shot a 2-over 74 and sits in a tie for 100th.

- In the season-opener, Patrick Newcomb was one of 30 players to shoot all three rounds under-par. Newcomb shot scores of 68-70-71 to tie for 36th. He kept his under-par streak going with his opening, 6-under 66.

- Of the 30 players with three under-par rounds a week ago, 27 are in the field this week (missing are amateur Yuxin Lin, Sean Walsh and Trey Shirley). Of those 27, 19 were under-par in the first round.

- On his way to a 6-under 66, Lee Detmer was bogey-free, with his six birdies coming at Nos. 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 12.

- On the par-3 15th hole today, his sixth hole of the day, Argentina’s Andrés Gallegos made the third of four front-nine birdies he would enjoy. He made his birdie putt from 75 feet. He made a pair of putts from the 30-foot range back to back to finish his round, on Nos. 8 and 9. His putt on No. 8 was for par and his closing putt of the round was for birdie.

- Last week, The Golf Club of Georgia member Stephen Behr, Jr., played well, contending into Friday’s final round before finishing solo sixth. The amateur who played college golf at Clemson is playing this week, and he kept his under-par streak alive, fashioning a 1-under 71 Tuesday. He’s tied for 54th. Behr is the only amateur in the field this week.

- There are seven Argentines in the field this week. Outside of players from the U.S., Argentina has the most players in the field. Leading the way is Andrés Gallegos and Alejandro Tosti, tied for second through 18 holes after their opening, 6-under 66s. A stroke behind the duo is Jorge Fernández Valdés. He’s tied for seventh. Jaime López Rivarola fired a 3-under 69 (tied for 25th), while Matías Lezcano shot a 71 (tied for 54th), Leandro Marelli fired a 74 (tied for 100th) and Tommy Cocha turned in a 75 (tied for 113th).

- Brendan Peel missed the cut last week at the Alpharetta Classic, but he positioned himself nicely to play all 54 holes with his opening-round, 5-under 67. He is tied for seventh.

- Brendan Peel has never played in an official International Tours event in China, Canada or Latin America. The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member earned his card earlier this year when he tied for 17th at the U.S. qualifier in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Peel, a 2018 graduate of Loyola University in Maryland, played on the PGA EuroPro Tour in 2019, his best finish a tie for 46th at The Golfcatcher Championship in Ferndown, England.



Quotable



“I was a lot more in control of the ball today. I got a few 10 to 15-footers to drop.” –Chris Petefish



“I had a lesson yesterday. We found something obviously. I didn’t even play a practice round [Monday] because I know this golf course so well. It was a better use of my time to get a lesson than go see the golf course for the 100th time.” –Chris Petefish



“There were some positives that came out of it in my game. You go out with your friends and shoot 4- or 6-under with your friends and then go out for three days and don’t, it’s disappointing to finish 20th when it’s a golden opportunity like that. But it happens.” –Chris Petefish



“This place is pretty long for me. I’m definitely not the longest hitter. I wedged the ball really well today.” –Patrick Newcomb



“On the holes that I had short clubs in, I hit a few to tap-in range. I almost holed three wedges today from 100 yards or so. It was just easy work today. I played well, I drove it pretty well and when I had a wedge I hit it close. The wedges were really working.” –Patrick Newcomb



“The par-3s and the ninth and 18th are the meat of this golf course.” –Patrick Newcomb



“In a three-day tournament, you can’t ease into the round and wait to shoot one low one. Guys play so aggressive.” –Patrick Newcomb



I think I hit it very well with the irons despite not hitting as I wanted to from the tee. When I put the ball in the rough, I did it on the good sides, and that allowed me to get to the green easily.” –Andrés Gallegos



“Luckily, I made several long putts, and those are the ones that definitely changed the round for you.” –Andrés Gallegos



‘I think expectations are a bit lower at the moment. They are different from when you compete normally. The COVID-19 pandemic left us out of competition for many months, and we have to know how to pick up the pace little by little.” –Andrés Gallegos



“I tried to play somewhat conservatively. I didn’t want to take big risks, and I tried to go on the correct side of the holes. I think patience is the key; waiting for the right moment to birdie, when possible.” –Andrés Gallegos



Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:



August 26-28

The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Callaway Gardens Resort

Pine Mountain, Georgia



Final-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 90. Wind SE at 2-4 mph.