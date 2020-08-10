-
LOCALiQ Series continues with The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
-
August 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Scenic view of hole No. 8 at Echelon Golf Club, home of this week's LOCALiQ Series event. (Photo Echelon GC)
ALPHARETTA, Ga.—Bryson Nimmer took the early advantage in the Race to the Bahamas Points Standings when he won last week’s Alpharetta Classic, the inaugural LOCALiQ Series tournament.
Nimmer knows, though, that one tournament does not a season make, and while the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada member is happy to hold the early points lead, his focus this week is the same as it was last week when he was taming The Golf Club of Georgia: Win the tournament.
Still, Nimmer’s victory almost assures that he will be in the field in the Bahamas for the 78-player, limited-field, season-ending the LOCALiQ Series Championship on October 27-30. The 72-hole tournament is at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.
Before Nimmer—or any other player—books tickets to the Bahamas, however, there’s the matter at hand, the Series’ second event, also in this Atlanta suburb. Players moved about 15 minutes across town for this week’s Championship at Echelon Golf Club.Bryson Nimmer shot 22-under for a four-shot win last Friday at the series opening event at The Golf Club of Georgia. (PGA TOUR)
Following his four-shot Alpharetta Classic win, Nimmer enters the week No. 1 in the standings by 200 points over American Hayden Shieh. The way Nimmer won the tournament is still fresh in his mind. Playing the par-5 final hole Friday, Nimmer punctuated his victory by holing out for eagle from the fairway. He’s philosophical about his current position. “It’s cool to be at the top, but there are seven more events,” Nimmer said.
Tuesday, Nimmer will tee off at 8:15 a.m., playing with Americans Gray Townsend and Sean Busch. Both Townsend and Busch missed the cut last week. This week’s field, as are all events, is made up of players from all three of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China—and they represent 16 different countries.
While some players are skipping this week’s tournament, most notably China’s Yuxin Lin, a University of Southern California sophomore, who is playing in the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, the Series is welcoming several first-timers. They include, among others, Spain’s Samuel Del Val, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China veteran, Norman Xiong, who at one time was the third-ranked amateur in the world while playing at the University of Oregon, and Cody Blick, a Mackenzie Tour tournament runner-up in both 2017 (GolfBC Championship) and 2018 (Freedom 55 Financial Open).
They will tackle the Rees Jones-designed Echelon Golf Club, a course that features panoramic views, rolling hills and elevation changes not unlike what the players experienced last week at The Golf Club of Georgia’s Lakeside Course. Nimmer would like nothing better than to win for a second consecutive week, while the other 143 players are looking to join him in the winner’s circle.
Besides Nimmer’s victory, here are some other LOCALiQ Series firsts last week:
First hole-in-one: Jorge Fernandez-Valdes (on No. 6, 222 yards, 5-iron)
First to reach double-digits under-par in a single round: Hayden Shieh, 10-under 62, second round
First first-round lead: Blake Olson, by one shot
First second-round lead: Hayden Shieh, by one shot
First birdie: Linus Lilliedahl, No. 10, first round
