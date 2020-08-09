-
Off to a good start!
August 09, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Special to PGATOUR.COM
- What an opening week! Jorge Fernández Valdés had a hole-in-one a day before his 28th birthday in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Cartoon by Franco Céspedes/PGA TOUR)
Editor's Note: Sharing adventures with fellow Argentines Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Jorge Fernández Valdés is the voice behind this series that collects their experiences on and off the course while competing in the LOCALiQ Series. In this his second installment, Fernández Valdés discusses his experience at the Alpharetta Classic, the Series’ inaugural event where he made a hole-in-one on his way to a tie-for-17th finish.
ALPHARETTA, Georgia—First of all, let’s discuss the cartoon that is accompanying these weekly blog installments. It is pretty good, so our hats are off to the artist who made it. What a genius! There are five of us staying together, so our friend Andrés Gallegos is the one missing. The other thing missing is that stunning red convertible, so let’s have someone send it our way for a ride around beautiful Alpharetta.View this post on Instagram
#FelizCumpleaños 🎉 @jorgefvgolf. En el día que festeja sus 2️⃣8️⃣ hizo 68 (-4) en Ronda 2 y con -10 se mantiene en la pelea por el #AlpharettaClassic. #LOCALiQSeries ¡Esperen su blog al final de esta semana! On the day he turned 28 🍰 #pgatourla member Jorge Fernández Valdés 🇦🇷 carded a 68 to remain in contention at @golfclubofgeorgia. #HappyBirthday Jorge! Btw, he’ll have another blog entry to share with us this weekend on pgatourla.com.
Our first week here was a very positive one for this LOCALiQ Series of events the PGA TOUR put together for us. In addition to the Alpharetta Classic going very well, I feel the players respected all the protocols and health guidelines that were set. It was really nice to have the opportunity to compete and measure ourselves with the other players from the International Tours.
I got off to a really good start, but I was unable sustain the level of play I showed during the opening round. The course—The Golf Club of Georgia—obviously provides many birdie chances, but if you don’t get in good position off the tee you’ll be facing a challenging second shot. On the final day I wasn’t striking it that well off the tee, but I managed things well. Unfortunately, I had a double bogey at the last, and it cost me about 10 positions on the leaderboard. That was a shame because I fought hard throughout the round, and finishing like that was disheartening.
It was really nice to make a hole-in-one early in the tournament. I made it on No. 6, a downhill par-3 that plays long and tough, with water all the way to the left. I struck the ball well, but not that well, as my friends use to say. I used a 5-iron and I aimed a little to the right of the hole to avoid the water. It went straight at the hole, hit the green in line with the pin and it rolled for about 15 feet before going in. I was playing with Trey Shirley and Peyton White, so we looked at each other, and they said, “That’s pretty good!" Obviously, there wasn’t much of a celebration, and we had no fans watching, which made the whole thing feel kind of odd.Jorge showing the ball he hit into the hole at the par-3 No. 6 during Wednesday’s opening round. (Photos courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)
I believe that was my seventh hole-in-one. I had a few as an amateur. As a pro, my latest one before Tuesday came last year while playing a mini tour event in Tampa. I have also had some others during practice rounds. The feeling of making a hole-in-one is so unique! After the round the Latino player who were still at the course heard about my ace, so we got together for some beers and a quick bite. Half-jokingly, I told the guys that I was buy a beer for each because nowadays the dollars are quite expensive in Argentina!
On Thursday, we kept the celebration going because it was my birthday. I turned 28. At the house we are renting for the first two weeks of the Series there is a grill, so we had a good asado. Although it was my birthday, I was the man at the grill because that’s something I love to do. Nobody is allowed to touch that grill when I’m the one in charge of it. What I love about grilling is the ritual involved, the opportunity it provides to gather around and share with your friends while talking some nonsense stuff and having a delicious meal.
I grilled some Argentine chorizo that was pretty good. We also had a few ribeye steaks and some ribs that back home we call asado de tira. As a side dish we had salad and at the end we had some desserts my girlfriend, Martina, sent to me as a birthday present. We put a few candles in a tiny cake and the guys sang happy birthday to me. It was pretty nice, very enjoyable.Jorge turned 28 on Thursday and the crew was there to celebrate him with a late night asado. (Photos courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)
We had that asado around nine o’clock, which is actually kind of early for us. In Argentina we have dinner very late at night, and I think it is a huge cultural difference with the United States. That was actually a topic I discussed with the guys on my threesome during the tournament. At the time that we Argentines sit down for dinner, Americans are already in bed.
Well, now it’s time to focus on the second LOCALiQ Series tournament, which is set to begin on Tuesday about 15 minutes from The Golf Club of Georgia. We are still eager to compete and that’s always helpful.
I've been striking the ball well, and after playing last week’s course and now this one, both really demanding, I feel very good. I’m looking forward to competing, and hopefully we’ll have another good week coming our way.
