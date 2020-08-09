Off to a good start!

Our first week here was a very positive one for this LOCALiQ Series of events the PGA TOUR put together for us. In addition to the Alpharetta Classic going very well, I feel the players respected all the protocols and health guidelines that were set. It was really nice to have the opportunity to compete and measure ourselves with the other players from the International Tours.

I got off to a really good start, but I was unable sustain the level of play I showed during the opening round. The course—The Golf Club of Georgia—obviously provides many birdie chances, but if you don’t get in good position off the tee you’ll be facing a challenging second shot. On the final day I wasn’t striking it that well off the tee, but I managed things well. Unfortunately, I had a double bogey at the last, and it cost me about 10 positions on the leaderboard. That was a shame because I fought hard throughout the round, and finishing like that was disheartening.

It was really nice to make a hole-in-one early in the tournament. I made it on No. 6, a downhill par-3 that plays long and tough, with water all the way to the left. I struck the ball well, but not that well, as my friends use to say. I used a 5-iron and I aimed a little to the right of the hole to avoid the water. It went straight at the hole, hit the green in line with the pin and it rolled for about 15 feet before going in. I was playing with Trey Shirley and Peyton White, so we looked at each other, and they said, “That’s pretty good!" Obviously, there wasn’t much of a celebration, and we had no fans watching, which made the whole thing feel kind of odd.