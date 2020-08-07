Nimmer shoots 62 to win Alpharetta Classic going away

Key Information

Bryson Nimmer was born and grew up in Hilton Head, S.C. He was a regular attender while growing up of the PGA TOUR’s RBC Heritage. He was still in elementary school the first time he attended, and his final three visits to the tournament he worked as a volunteer, handing range balls to players for two years. During his senior year of high school, Nimmer drove former PGA TOUR player and PGA TOUR Radio announcer Mark Carnevale in his cart as Carnevale covered the tournament.

Bryson Nimmer took the early lead in the LOCALiQ Series Order of Merit—the Race to the Bahamas Points Standings. Nimmer earned 500 points and is 200 points ahead of Hayden Shieh. The No. 1 player in the standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

The top-78 eligible players on the Race to the Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

Southern Company is sponsoring the Southern Company Swing that encompasses the Series’ first four events (three in Georgia and one in Alabama). The top-two points earners at the conclusion of the Swing, which ends at The Invitational at Auburn University Club, earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively.

Hayden Shieh played his final 47 holes of the Alpharetta Classic bogey-free. His last bogey came in Wednesday’s first round, at the seventh hole. He had 15 birdies, two eagles and 30 pars the rest of the way.

China’s Yuxin Lin was the low amateur for the week, finishing at 15-under and tied with Carson Young at 15-under and in fourth place. Lin will play in the U.S. Amateur next week in Oregon.

After opening with a 7-under 65, Alex Smalley stumbled to an even-par 72 in the second round. He recovered nicely Friday, shooting a 9-under 63 to move into solo third. Smalley earned his Mackenzie Tour membership earlier this year at the Florida Qualifying Tournament. Smalley played his final 23 holes bogey-free.

Two players who recently won state opens played well this week. Mark Anguiano tied for seventh, two weeks after winning the Colorado Open, and Alex Weiss, winner of the Ohio Open, finished alongside Anguiano in the seventh position. After finishing as runner-up at the 2019 Ohio Open, Weiss shot a final-round 69 at Weymouth Country Club last week to defeat former PGA TOUR player Bob Sowards and Kent State assistant golf coach Ryan Kip. The win was worth $8,000. Anguiano picked up a whopping $100,000 by shattering the all-time Colorado Open scoring record. He finished at 29-under and defeated Carson Jacobs by two shots. Jacobs tied for ninth this week.

Six players had all three rounds in the 60s: Bryson Nimmer, Hayden Shieh, Yuxin Lin, Stephen Behr, Ryan Snouffer and Steven Chervony.

The 36-hole cut came Friday morning, at 4-under. Two players who didn’t complete their rounds—Chris Korte and Isaias Salinda played their final hole and both ended up making the cut. Korte tied for 23rd and Salinda tied for 51st. Sixty-three players played all 54 holes.

Quotable

“That hole had my number all week. I only had four bogeys for the week, and I bogeyed that one three times. That one had me. It’s tough. That water is just looking at you, so I bailed out to the right all three days and didn’t get up and down.” –Bryson Nimmer on his three bogeys at The Golf Club of Georgia’s sixth hole

“I figured it was pretty much going to be between Hayden, Alex and me. I knew there was an off chance a guy could shoot eight- or nine (-under) in front of us. Eighteen (-under) was my goal, and once I got there, I started to play it safe.” –Bryson Nimmer on playing partners Hayden Shieh and Alex Weiss

“I was hitting my wedges really good. They were awesome.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I’m just excited to be able to play these events. We haven’t had much to play in, Monday qualifiers mostly. To have three-day events week after week is good.” –Bryson Nimmer

“Mondays are hard. I would much rather do this every week.” –Bryson Nimmer on Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifying

“The money is awesome, especially at a time like this when we don’t have a lot to play in. But I would say more than anything to be able to test your game is what matters most. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to play in an event that is this big. In this kind of event, with 144 players, probably 70 of them are playing well. It’s just a whole other level.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I was bogey-free for 62 holes, but you’re not going to beat a guy who goes out and shoots 62.” –Hayden Shieh

“I’m hitting it really well. I had a lot of wedge shots from 110 to 125 yards that I didn’t hit very well. I probably need to work on that over the weekend.” –Hayden Shieh

“I told the cart guy when I was driving back from the range this morning that someone was going to shoot 62 today. I didn’t think the pins were that tough. This course is in such good shape. If you’re hitting it in the fairway, you’re getting a perfect lie.” –Hayden Shieh

“I thought I played pretty solid all week. Today was just a tough day. I really only hit three bad shots today but never made any putts.” –Alex Weiss

“To make the amount of birdies he made to those pins was something pretty special” –Alex Weiss

“You kind of feel for Hayden because he did exactly what you’re supposed to do when you’re leading into the final round. He played awesome, too, with a bogey-free 5-under (round). But today was one of those days, where Bryson just went out and beat everyone.” –Alex Weiss

“Those final two rounds were awesome, and I’m really happy for Bryson as he and Hayden were both a blast to play with.” –Alex Weiss

Final-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 87. Wind S at 5-7 mph.