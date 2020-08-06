Shieh takes lead in Alpharetta Classic

Did you know Hayden Shieh played in the 2019 U.S. Open? After a disappointing start at Pebble Beach in his PGA TOUR debut, shooting a 6-over 77, Shieh recovered nicely with a 2-under 69 but still missed the 36-hole cut by two shots.

Key Information



• Officials halted play for the day due to darkness, with two players still on the course—Chris Korte and Isaias Salinda (both at 3-under). They will return Friday morning and finish their second rounds followed by the officials making the cut to the low-55 players and ties. The 36-hole cut is anticipated at 3-under.

• The winner of the LOCALiQ Series Order of Merit—the Race to the Bahamas Points Standings—earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

• The top-78 eligible players on the Race to the Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas.

• Southern Company is sponsoring the Southern Company Swing that encompasses the Series’ first four events (three in Georgia and one in Alabama). The top-two points earners at the conclusion of the Swing, which ends at The Invitational at Auburn University Club, earn $7,500 and $2,500, respectively.

• With 18 holes left to play, amateur Stephen Behr, Jr., is tied for fourth, three strokes behind leader Hayden Shieh. He is currently the low amateur, two shots ahead of China’s Yuxin Lin. The lefthander fired a 3-under 69 and is tied for 11th.

• Stephen Behr, Jr., a member at The Golf Club of Georgia and one of the three sponsor exemptions the Series afforded to the host club, was at 3-under with one hole to play in his second round. He’s not a long hitter, so he didn’t plan on going for the par-5’s green in two. However, a 3-wood tee shot left him with 220 yards to the green. “I wasn’t planning on going for it, but I hit a good, little rising-cut 5-wood that stopped on the back of the green,” Behr said. From there, he calmly rolled in a 30-footer for eagle. “I coasted it in, with perfect speed. It was an awesome finish. Five-under surely feels better than 3-under.”

• On No. 14, Alex Weiss stood in the greenside bunker to hit his ball, that was about chest-high. He chipped the ball to eight feet and made the putt for par. “That was a really big shot for my momentum,” he said. “He missed a birdie putt on No. 15 then finished birdie-birdie-birdie, with putts of four feet and 12 feet on Nos. 16 and 17, respectively, two-putting for birdie on the 18th. This was the second consecutive day Weiss has finished with a flourish. In Wednesday’s first round, he made three birdies—on Nos. 7, 8 and 9—to complete his round.



Quotable

“If you can get one where you don’t think you’re going to make birdie or even par, it’s usually pretty good.” –Hayden Shieh on his hole-out eagle on No. 2

“Today, I putted a lot better than [Wednesday]. Today I was thinking about rocking my shoulders and using my hands a lot.” –Hayden Shieh

“When you’re putting well, you’re trying to make every putt. These greens are a nice speed where you don’t have to worry about having too long of a comebacker.” –Hayden Shieh

“It’s a great golf course. It’s awesome that they’re hosting us here and being able to play well on a week where there’s a new points list for PGA TOUR exemptions. It’s huge and could be a big break for some of us. Hopefully I can keep the good play going and catch a win here this week.” –Alex Weiss

“I’ve just been putting it really well. I’ve been patient off the tee and not really trying to force a lot of tee balls but give myself wedges when I can and give myself 15-footers.” –Alex Weiss

“These greens are super undulating and slopey. I have an idea what they do.” –Bryson Nimmer, a Clemson product, who played four consecutive years at The Golf Club of Georgia Intercollegiate held at the Lakeside Course

“My goal was to be a couple of shots off the lead after two rounds.” –Bryson Nimmer

“You have to make birdies quickly out here. There are 144 players from three different Tours, so you know someone’s going to go low.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I’m very pleased. I know I have the game to compete at this level, especially at this course. That makes a world of difference when you’re playing a course you play all the time.” –Stephen Behr, Jr.

“I normally play once a week, but I will say right now I’m pretty tuned up because I just played in the Georgia Amateur, and I just played in the (Golf Club of Georgia) club championship. For me, I’ve played a lot of golf lately, and all of it has been competitive golf, not just me practicing.” –Stephen Behr, Jr.

“I’m a competitive person, so I’m going to give everything I have [Friday] and would love to get in the hunt with four holes left to see if I can pull off the shots under pressure. At the end of the day, I’m still going back to work Monday.” –Stephen Behr, Jr.

“This does not impact my standard of living, it does not impact my well-being, but hell yeah I want to win.” –Stephen Behr, Jr.

“My whole game feels really solid. Tee to green I’m hitting it great and I have a lot of confidence with the putter right now. I’m seeing my lines. I told my dad that I’m feeling just as good about my game right now if not better than I did a couple of years ago in Charlotte when I was medalist at the U.S. Mid-Amateur.” –Stephen Behr, Jr.

Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 86. Light rain fell late in the afternoon, and a dangerous weather situation forced the postponement of play at 6:27 p.m. The delay lasted until 7:40 p.m. Wind variable at 2-5 mph.