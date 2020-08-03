  • LOCALIQ

    After whirlwind seven weeks of planning, LOCALiQ Series set to begin

    The Golf Club of Georgia ready to host debut event, the Alpharetta Classic

  • The club’s original course was designed by Arthur Hills and was named “Best New Private Course in America” when it opened in 1991.The club’s original course was designed by Arthur Hills and was named “Best New Private Course in America” when it opened in 1991.