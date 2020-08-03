After whirlwind seven weeks of planning, LOCALiQ Series set to begin

ALPHARETTA, Georgia—It was nothing much more than an idea as little as seven weeks ago. This week, the LOCALiQ Series is ready to begin action. The eight-tournament series for members of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours and other elite players begins Wednesday when 144 players tee it up at the Alpharetta Classic at The Golf Club of Georgia, a 54-hole tournament, featuring a $100,000 purse. LOCALiQ, a data-driven marketing solution designed to simplify the complexity of marketing for businesses, is the Series’ sponsor.

When issues related to COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China seasons—and delayed the continuation of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season—TOUR officials began examining playing opportunities for its vast memberships. Rob Ohno, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, International Tours, huddled with John Slater and Jamie Wiles, seasoned PGA TOUR tournament officials to consider ideas. Slater oversees competition on all three International Tours, and Wiles is the PGA TOUR Series-China’s Chief Referee. Ohno and his group designed an eight-tournament model, with all the tournaments held in one region of the United States, and then went about trying to determine if the idea was viable.

“We weren’t sure where we would play or if we even could, so we sent out a questionnaire to our entire membership, posing a series of questions about where we might hold tournaments and would the players be interested in competing,” Ohno said. “The overwhelming majority liked the idea, they favored playing in the Southeastern U.S., where many were living and in cities they could drive to from week to week.

“LOCALiQ saw the vision we had in providing opportunities for our players and was in the process of adjusting its plans with the TOUR,” Ohno continued. “Within a few weeks, here we are with the LOCALiQ Series. It’s been a whirlwind.”

After reviewing the player feedback, Ohno’s team put together a list of six cities to host the first seven events—with the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta set to host the first two. The Series joined forces with The Golf Club of Georgia and Ecehlon Golf Club for the first two tournaments. The Championship at Ecehelon Golf Club begins Aug. 11.

“To have golf courses the caliber of these two hosting our opening events really gets the LOCALiQ Series started in the right way, and we know the players will enjoy spending two weeks in the same area competing on two very distinctive and different courses,” Wiles said. “To have golf course partners such as these joining with us on short notice and making their courses available to these players has been really remarkable.”

Following the opening two weeks, and after a scheduled one-week break in the schedule, the Series remains in Georgia for The Classic at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Aug. 26-28, before traveling to Alabama for The Invitational at Auburn University Club Sept. 1-3.

After another break, this one two weeks, the Series moves to Florida for three consecutive events. First up is the Jacksonville Championship at Hidden Hills Golf Club on Aug. 23-25. The following week, The Challenge at Harbor Hills is in Lady Lake, Fla., (Sept. 30-Oct. 2). The final, full-field event—the Classic at the Club at Weston Hills—is in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 7-9.

“It’s an interesting concept, and there are so many incentives to play. Personally, I’m just happy to be playing in an event,” said Shotaro Ban, a former University of California All-American and two-year member of PGA TOUR Series-China. Ban will be traveling for the length of the Series with his younger brother, Shintaro, a former UNLV golfer and Mackenzie Tour member. “Honestly, I didn’t think we were going to get to play this year, so for the TOUR to scramble something out of nothing is going above and beyond.”

At the conclusion of the seventh event, the top-78 players on the Order of Merit will qualify for a season-ending tournament, a 72-hole event, Oct. 27-30 at a to-be-announced venue.

“There is great pacing to this Series. We have built in a couple of breaks to allow the players to recharge, and we think this schedule is ideal for what we are trying to accomplish—giving our players the opportunity to play against strong competition at high-caliber facilities,” Ohno added.