Argentines on the road with the LOCALiQ Series

Editor’s Note: Four Argentines—Jorge Fernández Valdés, Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli and Matías Lezcano—have traveled to the U.S. to play in the LOCALiQ Series. They will play in all the tournaments in Georgia, Alabama and Florida, and they have agreed to regularly share with PGATOUR.COM readers their experiences on and off the golf course as they make the U.S. their home for the next three months. They will post new installments every few days, and this is the first in advance of the LOCALiQ Series’ debut tournament, the Alpharetta Classic in metro Atlanta.

ALPHARETTA, Georgia — It seems like years have passed since I played the Estrella del Mar Open on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica back in March. It was the first tournament of the season, and at the time it looked like it was going to be a normal year. Like everyone, I was wrong, and only with time did I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic would change everything, including golf tournaments.

It has been more than four months since I played the last hole in Mazatlan (Mexico), and I still don’t believe that it is just days before I can start competing again. My plan for 2020 was to travel throughout Latin America, and now I will be traveling for at least 10 weeks through various cities in the United States. How things change in a matter of months, right?

I am motivated and looking forward to the LOCALiQ Series starting. I can't wait to be on the first tee and start playing on this tour. Although the LOCALiQ Series was not in my plans, it does generate motivation and expectations. I want to win; I want to continue trying fulfill my dreams and goals. I want this Tour to be a good experience for my life and for my golf. Being here has been quite an adventure. It was, it is and it will be.

Since I found out that the PGA TOUR’s International Tours had come together to create this LOCALiQ Series, I began investigating how I could play. The first problem I had to solve was how to get to the United States. I investigated alternatives with several Argentine friends who play on the Korn Ferry Tour and with my coach José Campra. They all told me that I could travel on a charter flight. It wasn't cheap, and I could only buy the outbound flight. But it would get me to the U.S.

The other problem I had ahead was that this flight left from Buenos Aires, and I live in Cordoba. With my coach, who everybody calls “Pepa", we traveled eight hours by car to get to the airport and take the flight. Arriving at the Ezeiza International Airport brought a mixture of feelings. On the one hand, seeing my friends, who, like me, are excited to play the LOCALiQ Series filled me with happiness. On the other hand, I was homesick. I don't know when I will return to Argentina. I don’t know when I will see my family, friends and my girlfriend again. I’ve been playing professionally for several years, with many stamps in the passport. Still, with all that, leaving your loved ones will never be easy.