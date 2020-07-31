Meet the Players: Alpharetta Classic

Andrew Alligood

Hometown: Windermere, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Was a first-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection all four years of college at the University of North Florida. Named Conference Freshman of the Year and UNF Male Freshman of the Year in 2016.

Mark Anguiano



Hometown: Bellflower, California

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 25

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 20

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 27

International Tour Titles: (1) 2018 Windsor Championship (Canada)

You Should Know: He comes into the LOCALiQ Series on a hot streak after winning the Colorado Open in late-July. Shot a 29-under 259 to set a new scoring mark. Won the tournament by five shots and earned $100,000.

Shintaro Ban



Hometown: San Jose, California

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 10

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: As an amateur, he won the 2014 San Francisco City Men’s Amateur, joining an impressive list of past champions that includes Ken Venturi, George Archer, Harvie Ward and Martin Trainer.

Shotaro Ban

Hometown: San Jose, California

Career PGA TOUR Series China Starts: 25

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: He played collegiately at the University of California and was part of three Pac-12 Conference Championship teams and two NCAA Championship squads. Was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection for his junior and senior seasons. Was a nationally ranked swimmer during his teenage years.

Derek Barron

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 28

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

International Tour Titles: (1) 2019 Players Cup (Canada)

You Should Know: Last year he made nine Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts and posting his first Mackenzie Tour win. Finished the season No. 11 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

Stephen Behr



Hometown: Florence, South Carolina

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: The former Clemson golfer captured medalist honors at the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur, the only player in the field to record two sub-70 rounds. In the match-play portion of the event, lost in the round of 16 to Rusty Mosley, 1-down.

Mario Beltrán

Hometown: Valencia, Spain

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 26

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Finished the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season 33rd on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 16 tournaments.

Jacob Bergeron

Hometown: Slidell, Louisiana

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 12

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Was a second-team, 2016 AJGA Rolex Junior All-American. Was a two-time winner of the Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial Junior Golf Championship and the winner of the 2015 New Orleans City Amateur Championship.

Otto Black

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 30

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 3

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Held the 54-hole lead at the 2019 Neuquen Argentina Classic at Chapelco Golf Club after opening 65-68-69. Faltered on the final day, making a double bogey on the back nine to fall into a tie for seventh.

Piri Borja

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 22

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 10

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Was a 2007 NCAA Division II national champion and first-team All-American at Barry College in Florida. Is an accomplished soccer player whose father was the captain of the 1984 U.S. Olympic soccer team.

Sean Busch

Hometown: West Lafayette, Indiana

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 7

You Should Know: Last year appeared in five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making one cut—his season debut—in Chile.

Reid Buzby

Hometown: San Francisco, California

You Should Know: Attended to Middlebury College and was a member of the Division III Ping All-Northeast Region team.



Michael Buttacavoli



Hometown: Miami Beach, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 96

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 19

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 25

International Tours Titles: (4) 2014 Dominican Republic Open (Latinoamérica), 2017 Flor de Caña Open (Latinoamérica), 2018 BMW Jamaica Classic (Latinoamérica), 2018 Shell Championship (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Has won four tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, including two in 2018—at the BMW Jamaica Classic and the season-ending Shell Championship. His other two wins, at the 2014 Dominican Republic Open and the 2017 Flor de Caña Open came in playoffs.

Brian Carlson

Hometown: Madison, Connecticut

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 13

You Should Know: In 2019 he played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up outing. Finished the season No. 16 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

Rowin Caron

Hometown: Jacobswoude, Netherlands

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 11

You Should Know: Had four rounds in the 60s at the season-opening tournament in Mazatlan (2020 Estrella del Mar Open), with three 66s and a third-round 65, but couldn’t parlay his share of the 54-hole lead in the season-opening event into a win. At Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach, finished four shots behind winner Alex Rocha, settling for a T3 with Mexico’s Raul Pereda.

Rodolfo Cazaubón

Hometown: Tampico, Mexico

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 49

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 3

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 41

International Tours Titles: (4) 2015 Lexus Panama Classic (Latinoamérica), 2015 Dominican Republic Open (Latinoamérica), 2015 Lexus Peru Open (Latinoamérica), 2017 Aberto do Brasil (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: With victories in three different countries, he became the first player to win three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in one season. Became the first Mexico native to claim the Roberto De Vicenzo Award as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, in 2015.

Steven Chervony

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

You Should Know: The native of Florida wrapped up his Texas Longhorn career with four top-10 finishes and a tie for medalist honors at the NCAA Regional in his college town of Austin.

John Clare

Hometown: Syracuse, New York

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

You Should Know: Clare was named 2017 LeMoyne College Athlete of the Year, the same year he was a Ping second-team All-American.

James Clark

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

You Should Know: Won the prestigious 2015 Eastern Amateur in Portsmouth, Virginia, shooting a 66 on the final day. Played collegiate golf at Georgia Tech.

Tommy Cocha

Hometown: Salta, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 107

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 13

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 31

International Tours Titles: (3) 2012 Mundo Maya Open (Latinoamérica), 2015 Mazatlan Open (Latinoamérica), 2015 Abierto OSDE del Centro (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: With victories at the Mazatlán Open and the Abierto OSDE del Centro early in the 2015 season, became the first player to win two consecutive PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. The strong start helped him secure the Order of Merit's fifth spot by the end of the year.

Patrick Cover

Hometown: Huntersville, North Carolina

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 13

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Played his first professional season on PGA TOUR Series-China, recording two top-10s among his 11 made cuts. As an amateur was the 2014 Jimmy Anderson Junior Invitational champion.

Myles Creighton

Hometown: Digby, Nova Scotia, Canada

Career PGA TOUR Series China Starts: 13

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Radford University alum Callum Tarren, who won the Order of Merit in 2018, recorded three top-10s in his first season on PGA TOUR Series-China to finish 17th on the Order of Merit. Made 10 cuts in 13 events, his best performance a solo second.

Peter Creighton



Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 25

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 11

You Should Know: Is an accomplished hockey player. Played on the AA-level Tonawanda Lightning and the AAA-level Depew Saints (2005-08) in the Buffalo, New York, area. Also played for his Canisius High team that reached the New York State Championship semifinals in 2003.

A.J. Crouch

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

You Should Know: Named a Southeastern Conference Academic All-American for all four years of college (2013-17) playing for the University of Florida.

Stoney Crouch

Hometown: Odessa, Texas

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 18

You Should Know: In 2019, had seven Mackenzie Tour starts, making six cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including two top-10s. Ended the season No. 38 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

Jon Curran

Hometown: Hopkinton, Massachusetts

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 39

Korn Ferry Tour Titles: (1) 2014 Brasil Champions

You Should Know: In third start of the Korn Ferry Tour season, won the 2014 Brasil Champions after opening with a 10-under 61 followed by rounds of 64-65-69. Finished the season 12th on the money list.

Cristóbal del Solar

Hometown: Viña del Mar, Chile

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 36

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 8

International Tours Titles: (2) 2018 Abierto OSDE del Centro (Latinoamérica), 2019 Puerto Plata Open (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Hit his third-shot approach into the 72nd hole to within inches, making birdie to break the tie with Scott Wolfes to win the 2019 Puerto Plata Open by one shot. Began the day alone in second after opening with a pair of 66s and a third-round 69. The victory came exactly 54 weeks after his initial Tour title, at the 2018 Abierto OSDE del Centro.

Mookie DeMoss

Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 10

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 4

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Claimed a one-stroke victory over T.T. Crouch at the 2019 Thanksgiving Throwdown on the Florida Elite Golf Tour.

Lee Detmer

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 10

You Should Know: In 2019 he made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend six times and registering two top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 52 on the Order of Merit.

Justin Doeden

Hometown: Prior Lake, Minnesota

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 23

You Should Know: In 2019 he played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 36 on the Order of Merit.

Brian Dwyer

Hometown: Apple Valley, Minnesota

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 36

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 5

You Should Know: In 2017, qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight Mackenzie Tour season, notching two top-10 finishes to conclude the season 35th on the Order of Merit.

Ryan Elmore

Hometown: Dunwoody, Georgia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 23

You Should Know: Played a full 2019 Mackenzie Tour season, making three cuts in 11 appearances. Closed the year No. 114 on the Order of Merit.

Jack Faraci

Hometown: Port Jefferson Station, New York

You Should Know: In 2018 as an amateur, he won the South Carolina Open, beating professionals Ben Lee and Tommy Gibson at Devil’s Elbow South Course at Moss Creek Golf Club in Hilton Head.

Jorge Fernández-Valdés

Hometown: Cordoba, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 86

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 8

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 66

International Tours Titles: (3) 2013 Mundo Maya Open (Latinoamérica), 2014 Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile (Latinoamérica), 2016 Aberto do Brasil (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Won his third PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career title, at the 63rd Aberto do Brasil at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro. Entered the final round leading by one and carded a 1-over 72 that included 17 pars and a bogey in tough rainy conditions. Won by two shots.

Edward Figueroa

Hometown: Puerto Rico

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 30

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 20

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: In 2019, played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made five cuts and enjoyed one top-10 to end his season No. 96 on the Order of Merit.

Thomas Forster

Hometown: Corby, Northamptonshire, England

You Should Know: While playing for Carson Newman, Forster finished in the top 20 in five consecutive events, three of those top-five efforts. Won the 2019 North Georgia Fall Invitational in October with a 15-under 201 total, the second-lowest 54-hole score in South Atlantic Conference history.

Andrés Gallegos

Hometown: Lobos, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 32

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 22

International Tours Titles: (1) 2018 Puerto Plata DR Open (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Broke through in a huge way, winning for the first time as a pro. In only his seventh professional tournament, opened 66-64 at Playa Dorada Golf Club to hold a share of the 36-hole lead with MJ Maguire. Took control of the tournament with a third-round, 4-under 67, taking a three-shot advantage into the final round. Never wavered Sunday, playing bogey-free golf and recording six birdies for a six-stroke win.

Jorge García

Hometown: Anaco, Venezuela

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

You Should Know: In 2019, had 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making five cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 44 on the Order of Merit.

Luis Gagne



Hometown: San Jose, Costa Rica

You Should Know: The LSU product played in two PGA TOUR events—once as an amateur and once as a pro. Qualified for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York, tying for 48th. Again qualified in 2019, at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he missed the cut.

Brad Gehl

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 60

Career PGA TOUR Series China Starts: 13

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 2

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

You Should Know: Saw action in 13 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded five top-10s among his nine made cuts. Closed the year 15th on the Order of Merit. Also played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event.

David Germann

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

You Should Know: As an amateur was a 2016 Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-American Scholar playing for the University of Richmond. Was also an All-Atlantic 10 Conference first team selection as a senior in 2016.

Conner Godsey

Hometown: Rogersville, Alabama

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 9

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 9

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 26

You Should Know: Held the 54-hole lead at the 2018 El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova, the first lead/co-lead of his Korn Ferry Tour career. Finished the week tied for 13th.

Santiago Gómez



Hometown: Armenia, Colombia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 43

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Playing for Nova Southeastern University, won the 2015 Jack Nicklaus Award presented to the best college golfers. He won for Division II. Other winners that year were Maverick McNealy (Division I), Anthony Maccaglia (Division III), Sean Elliott (NAIA) and Kerry Sweeney (NJCAA).

Keith Greene

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 7

You Should Know: Played the Estrella del Mar Open, the first event of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start. Finished solo 60th.

Jonathan Grey



Hometown: Kent, England

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Was par or better in each of his four rounds at the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2 in mid-March. Finished T11 with Eric Ansett to secure status for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Juan José Guerra

Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7

You Should Know: This year at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-opening tournament in Mazatlan, enjoyed four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 with Argentina’s Leandro Marelli.

Toni Hakula

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 39

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 10

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

International Tours Titles: (1) 2018 Bupa Match Play (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Hakula got into the 2018 Bupa Match Play on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as an alternate and proceeded to take down six consecutive players seeded ahead of him on his way to the title—his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory.

Christopher Hickman

Hometown: Chestertown, Maryland

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 9

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 13

You Should Know: Won the 2014 Eastern Amateur, setting 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scoring records at the event, finishing at 22-under.

Rico Hoey



Hometown: Manila, Philippines

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 46

International Tours Titles: (1) 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Open (Canada)

You Should Know: Won the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the Mackenzie Tour in 2018 to move into the fifth position on the Order of Merit and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time.

Ian Holt

Hometown: Stow, Ohio

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 23

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Played in all 12 2019 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts and finishing in the top 25 nine times. Enjoyed four top-10 performances to finish No 12 on the Order of Merit.

Cory Howard

Hometown: South Bend, Indiana

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: As an amateur was a three-time, first team All-American, a two-time Academic All-American and was a Jack Nicklaus Award finalist in 2015 playing for LaGrange College.

Brian Hughes

Hometown: Huntington, New York

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 39

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 15

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4

You Should Know: Appeared in 16 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in 2019, making the cut 10 times and carding four top-25 finishes. Finished No. 52 on the Order of Merit.

Charles Huntzinger

Hometown: Norcross, Georgia

You Should Know: Completed four-year collegiate career in 2019 as the Penn State scoring leader, with a 72.07 stroke average. Also won two tournaments and had 14 career top-five and 21 career top-10 finishes as a Nittany Lion

Matt Hutchins

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 14

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: In 2019 played 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made eight cuts and posted three top-25s to finish No. 74 on the Order of Merit.



Steve Ihm

Hometown: Peosta, Iowa

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 27

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 38

You Should Know: Last year finished the season at No. 129 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T9 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet.

Carson Jacobs

Hometown: Jupiter, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 14

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

You Should Know: Last year he made eight cuts in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts with five top-25 finishes. Finished No. 57 on the Order of Merit.

Kaleb Johnson

Hometown: Muskegon, Michigan

You Should Know: In his last year as an amateur at Michigan State, played in 10 tournaments. Helped the Spartans to a win at the Colleton River Collegiate.

Michael Johnson

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 74

You Should Know: In 2019, finished the Korn Ferry Tour season at No. 125 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best tie for sixth at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Mark David Johnson

Hometown: St. Simons Island, Georgia

You Should Know: As an amateur won four times including first three fall tournaments (CCGA Fall Invitational, Thomas Fall Invitational, USCB Innisbrook Invitational) and won NAIA individual national championship. Four wins is a CCGA single-season record.

Sean Kelly

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 22

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 16

You Should Know: Supports The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Has been a type-1 diabetic since age 5 and has a personal connection to the cause.

Casey Komline



Hometown: Somerset, New Jersey

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Still holds the Appalachian State record for lowest career stroke average. Was also a two-time All-Southern Conference selection, in both 2012 and 2013.

Chris Korte

Hometown: Littelon, Colorado

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 12

You Should Know: Last year he played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, getting to the weekend four times. Finished the season 113th on the Order of Merit.

Rafael Guerrero Lauria

Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 46

You Should Know: In 2015, claimed his first win as a professional, at Lagunita Country Club in Caracas. Shot 68-70-68-71 to win by two strokes.

Joshua Lee

Hometown: New York City, New York

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 21

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Last year played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and enjoyed one top-10 to end his season No. 64 on the Order of Merit.

Horacio León

Hometown: Santiago, Chile

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 65

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 12

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 17

International Tours Titles: (1) 2018 Quito Open (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Finally broke through with a victory in his 47th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start at the 2018 Quito Open in Ecuador. Last year he made it to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made nine of 15 cuts.

Matias Lezcano

Hometown: Cordoba, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 10

You Should Know: As an amateur won the 2018 Campeonato Nacional de Menores y Juveniles at La Cumbre GC in Argentina. Defeated Martin Bustamante by two shots.

Linus Lilliedahl

Hometown: Sandviken, Sweden

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 7

You Should Know: As an amateur he won the 2017 Tiger Invitational, beating Hayden Buckley by one stroke.

Yuxin Lin (Amateur)

Hometown: Beijing, China

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 18

You Should Know: Won the 2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, earning invitations to the Masters Tournament and The Open Championship, both in 2018.

Danny List

Hometown: Macon, Georgia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 9

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: As a junior player, won the 2015 ISGA Home Internationals–the British high school championship. In 2015, also finished third at the BMW Telegraph National Finals, was fourth at the English Men's Amateur Stroke Play.

Jaime López Rivarola

Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 18

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: In 2019, played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. Made four cuts, with a pair of top-25 showings.

Dru Love



Hometown: Sea Island, Georgia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 5

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

You Should Know: Has played in 19 PGA TOUR events, his best finish coming in 2017, at the Sanderson Farms Championship, a tie for 30th. Had a shot at shooting a 59 at the HFX Pro-Am on the Mackenzie Tour in 2019, setting for an 11-under 60. Had to withdraw following the second round because of a health scare.

Anthony Maccaglia

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 19

International Tours Titles: None

You Should Know: Last year had eight Mackenzie Tour starts, making five cuts and registering four top-25s, including a runner-up finish. Ended the season No. 39 on the Order of Merit.

Bryden Macpherson



Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 3

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 36

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 51

International Tours Titles: (2) 2015 Cadillac Championship (China), 2015 Lushan Open (China)

You Should Know: In 2015, was a two-time PGA TOUR Series-China tournament winner and that circuit’s Player of the Year.

MJ Maguire

Hometown: St. Petersburgh, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 33

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 10

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4

You Should Know: Maguire graduated from the University of North Florida, where he was a two-time All-American and tallied three collegiate wins. As an amateur he also won the 108th Southern Amateur Championship in 2014. Younger brother, Jack, is also a professional golfer and plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Leandro Marelli

Hometown: Casilda, Santa Fe, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 103

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 2

International Tours Titles: (1) 2019 Diners Club Peru Open (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: Marelli came from five strokes behind leader Justin Suh on the final day to win the 2019 Diners Club Peru Open in his 98th career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Roland Massimino

Hometown: Lumberville, Pennsylvania

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

You Should Know: Massimino graduated from Kansas State University in 2019 and is the grandson of the late Rollie Massimino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 National Championship.

Brandon Matthews

Hometown: Dupont, Pennsylvania

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 13

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 45

International Tours Titles: 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship

You Should Know: Lost the VISA Open de Argentina title in a playoff in November 2019 to Ricardo Celia. Earned a start in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational based on the great sportsmanship and compassion he displayed during his loss in Argentina toward a fan with Down syndrome who made a loud noise during a putt that would have extended the playoff.

Michael McGowan



Hometown: Pinehurst, North Carolina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 42

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 22

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 12

You Should Know: His grandmother is Peggy Kirk Bell, one of the founding members of the LPGA, while his father, Pat, played on the PGA TOUR for 15 years, beginning in 1977.

Spencer Mellon

Hometown: Riviera Beach, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 11

You Should Know: The University of Cincinnati alum turned pro in 2015. He won the 2016 Vermont Open, and his best finishes as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member was a tie for 21st (2018 Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic).

Dylan Meyer

Hometown: Evansville, Indiana

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 19

You Should Know: In 2018 played in eight PGA TOUR events, beginning with the Valspar Championship as an amateur. Made six cuts in eight starts, with his best finish a T20 at the U.S. Open.

Velten Meyer

Hometown: Oldenburg, Germany

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 9

Career PGA TOUR Series China Starts: 10

You Should Know: In 2019, had 10 PGA TOUR Series-China starts, making eight cuts and registering three top-25s, including a tie for sixth at the Haikou Championship. At the season-ending tournament in Macau, tied for ninth, at 15-under. The money earned was enough to move him inside the top 50 on the Order of Merit, allowing him to retain 2020 membership.

Cole Miller

Hometown: New Tripoli, Pennsylvania

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 21

You Should Know: Played in all 12 2019 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 34 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

Colin Monagle

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 10

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 21

You Should Know: Monagle spent the first two years of college at Jacksonville University, playing baseball. He was an infielder, playing in 32 total games and starting 16. He joined the golf team his sophomore year, playing both sports for one season. Following his senior season, he decided to become a golf professional in 2015.

Kyle Mueller

Hometown: Watkinsville, Georgia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 12

You Should Know: Last year he played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering three top-10 showings, including one runner-up finish. Finished the season No. 15 on the Order of Merit.

Michael Nagy

Hometown: Manistique, Michigan

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Earned Mackenzie Tour membership for the first time with his second-place finish at the 2020 Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Alabama.

Gordon Neale

Hometown: Dove Canyon, California

You Should Know: Was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in both 2017 and 2018. As a junior, was the only Florida golfer to play in all 11 tournaments during the 2017-18 season.

Patrick Newcomb

Hometown: Benton, Kentucky

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 44

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 19

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 26

International Tours Titles: (3) 2017 Honduras Open on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica; 2017 Syncrude Oil Country Championship and 2017 Cape Breton Open on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.

You Should Know: Before turning pro and claiming three wins on the International Tours, played collegiate golf at Murray State University (2009-13), where he collected nine individual wins. Also won the Kentucky State Amateur Championship in consecutive years, starting in 2011.

Bryson Nimmer

Hometown: Clemson, South Carolina

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: In 2019, made 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, getting to the weekend eight times and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 37 on the Order of Merit.

Blake Olson

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 15

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 24

PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 3

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 7

International Tours Titles: (1) 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open (Canada)

You Should Know: A Georgia Southern University alum carded four rounds in the 60s before defeating Corey Pereira in a playoff to win the 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open in September.

David Pastore

Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 33

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

International Tours Titles: 2016 Niagara Championship (Canada)

You Should Know: In third start after returning from injury, secured first professional win at the 2016 Niagara Championship, outlasting Order of Merit leader Dan McCarthy by one stroke with rounds of 66-67-71-66--270.

Brendan Peel

Hometown: Potomac, Maryland

You Should Know: Turned pro after graduating from Loyola University Maryland in 2018, where he was teammates with LOCALiQ Series player Bennett Wisner.

Raúl Pereda

Hometown: Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 13

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: The Jacksonville University alum recorded his best career finish on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a tie for third at the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open in March 2020. Won twice on the Mexican Tour, collecting the first of his wins as a 17-year old amateur, in 2014.

Michael Perras

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 12

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Last year he made nine cuts in 12 PGA TOUR Series China starts, with four top-10s to his credit. That led to a 18th-place finish on the final Order of Merit.

Christopher Petefish

Hometown: Danville, California

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 9

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

You Should Know: In 2019 he had five Mackenzie Tour starts, making all five cuts and registering two top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 58 on the Order of Merit.

Jacob Poore

Hometown: Union, Kentucky

You Should Know: Earned first-team All-Horizon League honors between 2017 and 2019.

Willy Pumarol

Hometown: Dominican Republic (lives in Orlando, Florida)

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 97

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: His best career finish in 97 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, was a tie for third at the 2019 Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic. Entered the final round holding the lead but carded a 74 to finish four strokes behind winner Cristóbal Del Solar.

Joshua Rackley

Hometown: Wilmington, North Carolina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

You Should Know: He joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2020 after working as a PGA profession, winning several events, including the 2015 Philadelphia PGA Classic and the 2017 Metropolitan Open Championship.

Josh Radcliff

Hometown: Coppell, Texas

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2

You Should Know: Radcliff, a University of Texas-Arlington alum, secured 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status by finishing in a tie for seventh at the 2019 Dev Series Final in Lima, Peru.

Iván Camilo Ramírez

Hometown: Bucaramanga, Colombia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

You Should Know: Was a 2019 magna cum laude graduate in finance at Texas Tech. As an amateur, he made it as high as No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Was a member of the international team that won the 2019 Palmer Cup. Also claimed runner-up honors at the 2019 Spirit International.

Rhett Rasmussen

Hometown: Draper, Utah

You Should Know: In his freshman season at BYU, shot 64 during the second round of the 2015 Goodwin hosted by Stanford University that helped him to the title. It was his first and only collegiate victory. Defeated Stanford’s Franklin Huang and Harry Hall (UNLV) by a shot.

Sulman Raza

Hometown: Eugene, Oregon

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 15

You Should Know: Playing in his hometown at Eugene Country Club, made a dramatic birdie putt on the 21st hole of a playoff match to give the University of Oregon a 3-2 win over Texas in the match play final that earned the Ducks the 2016 NCAA title.

Harrison Rhoades

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

You Should Know: As an amateur was selected as varsity golf co-captain his senior year of high school and claimed two 4A State Championships, as well as earning first-team All-State status twice.

Isaiah Salinda

Hometown: South San Francisco, California

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Following his senior year at Stanford, reached the round of 16 at U.S. Amateur. Helped lead the Cardinal to the 2018 NCAA Championship. Earned 2020 Mackenzie Tour status by winning the Central Florida Qualifying Tournament.

David Sanders

Hometown: Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Playing out of Laurel Creek Country Club, won the first amateur event he entered—the 2011 New Jersey Amateur at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, the 110th playing of the tournament.

Brad Schneider

Hometown: Sea Island, Georgia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 44

You Should Know: The University of Central Florida alum played two full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour (2014 and 2015) early in his pro career. Has two career top-10 finishes on that circuit.

Ryan Schmitz

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Made the University of Colorado men’s golf team after trying out as a fifth-year senior. He turned pro in 2017 and earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member for the first time in 2020.

Stanton Schorr

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

You Should Know: Played his first full season as a professional, finishing 106th on the 2019 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit after making four cuts in 11 appearances. Had one top-25 during the year.

Joshua Seiple

Hometown: Castle Rock, Colorado

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2019 and immediately earned status on both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour for 2020. Finished inside the top 10 at the two Qualifying Tournaments he played earlier this year.

Hayden Shieh

Hometown: Santa Clara, California

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open, missing the cut but shooting a second-round 69. Played in 11 of the 12 2019 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 28 on the Order of Merit.

Manav Shah

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 15

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 23

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Was teammates with two-time PGA TOUR champion Patrick Cantlay at UCLA. Has collected three top-10 finishes in 38 career starts across both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour.

Trey Shirley

Hometown: Edmonton, Kentucky

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 8

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Shot 15-under over three rounds to win the 2018 Kentucky Open, the 99th playing of the tournament, defeating amateur Trevor Johnson. Finished the event with a final-round 62 at Big Spring CC in Goshen. His 62 tied the Harmony Landing course record originally set by the PGA TOUR’s Justin Thomas in 2012.

Peter Sienko



Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

You Should Know: Played college golf at the University of St. Thomas, where he was the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2016, leading his team to a fifth-place finish at the Division III NCAA Championship.

Mark Silvers



Hometown: Savannah, Georgia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 27

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 15

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 54

International Tours Titles: (1) 2014 Cape Breton Classic (Canada)

You Should Know: He appeared on and later won the Golf Channel’s reality show “Big Break Greenbrier” in 2012. By winning that competition, he earned a playing spot in the PGA TOUR’s 2013 Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.

Alex Smalley

Hometown: Rochester, New York

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Monday-qualified into the PGA TOUR’s 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open but missed the cut. In 2017 he made his PGA TOUR debut, qualifying for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, shooting 7-under par in the 36-hole qualifier. Went on to miss the cut.

Trevor Smith



Hometown: Newman, Georgia

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Was one of the top players on the College of Coastal Georgia’s national championship teams in 2014 and 2015.

Austin Squires

Hometown: Union, Kentucky

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Turned pro in 2019 after his graduation from the University of Cincinnati. Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status earlier this year and made his Korn Ferry Tour debut with a tie for 28th at the Panama Championship, an event he entered as a Monday qualifier.

Ryan Snouffer

Hometown: Sparta, New Jersey

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 30

You Should Know: In 2019, enjoyed 12 Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts, posting two top-25s and registering a runner-up finish. Ended the season No. 25 on the Order of Merit.

Nathan Stamey



Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 8

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 5

You Should Know: Played seven events in the final year of the Canadian Tour then saw action in six Mackenzie Tour tournaments during the circuit’s first season. Last played on the Mackenzie Tour in 2015.

Tim Stewart



Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 18

You Should Know: Played six tournaments during the original PGA TOUR Series-China season and then returned five years later for 12 additional starts, finishing 59th on the Order of Merit.

Justin Suh



Hometown: San Jose, California

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: After a stellar amateur career that saw him hold the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 26 weeks, turned pro and posted four top-10s in his first four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

Kyler Tate

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

International Tours Titles: 0

You Should Know: Received All-American Honorable Mention accolades in 2016 while attending the University of Central Florida. In 2019, starting his pro career and without Tour status, worked his way into four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making the cut three times.

Shawn Tipton

Hometown: Clay City, Kentucky

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: A pro since 2010, he has never played in an official PGA TOUR International Tours event but earned Mackenzie Tour membership in 2020 for the first time in his career.

José Toledo

Hometown: Guatemala City, Guatemala

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 83

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 10

Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 45

International Tours Titles: (1) 2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Korn Ferry Tour veteran is the only player from Guatemala to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He shot 18-under to win the weather-shortened 2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic by one shot.

Tyler Torano

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 27

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Played college golf at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he collected four individual wins. Turned pro in 2014 and won the 64th playing of the New Mexico Open, in 2017.

Alejandro Tosti

Hometown: Rosario, Argentina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 20

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

International Tours Titles: (1) 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational (Latinoamérica)

You Should Know: As a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie, claimed his first career win as a professional playing superb golf at Rio Hondo Golf Club in November of 2019. Had four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64, that vaulted him from a tie for 12th when the day began into a one-shot win over Mario Beltran and Justin Suh.

Gray Townsend



Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: The SMU product led his team to a North Carolina state high school championship in 2013 and runner-up finishes in both 2012 and 2014.

Travis Trace



Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: On the 2019 Mackenzie Tour, had three top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open, finishing a stroke behind winner Alex Chiarella.

Trey Valentine



Hometown: Biloxi, Mississippi

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 16

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: For the 2011-12 school year, was the Big East Conference Freshman of the Year and an All-Big East Conference first-team selection.

Sean Walsh

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 14

Career PGA TOUR Series China Starts: 3

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 21

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

You Should Know: Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances in 2019, getting to the weekend six times and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Closed the season No. 49 on the Order of Merit.

Thomas Walsh



Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 5

You Should Know: At Niagara Falls Country Club in New York, shot a final-round 68 to finish at 11-under and defeat fellow North Carolina Ben Schlottman, Tyler Strafaci and Blake Windred.

Billy Walthouse

Hometown: Longmeadow, Massachusetts

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 15

You Should Know: Played in all 12 2019 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-25s. Finished the season 60th on the Order of Merit.

Johnny Watts



Hometown: Fishers, Indiana

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

You Should Know: Playing for Ball State University, won the Mid-American Conference individual championship in 2015.

Frederick Wedel

Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 17

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 12

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events, registering two top-10s. Best result was a tie for fifth in Zhuzhou. Carded rounds of 70-69-74-65.

Alex Weiss

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 12

You Should Know: With no PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status, almost won the 2019 Abierto de Chile in just his second career Tour start. After Monday-qualifying into the event, held a two-shot lead through 54 holes in Santiago but settled for second place when John Somers fired a final-round 65 to move past him on the final day.

Kyle Westmoreland

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 5

You Should Know: Earned five collegiate wins playing for the United States Air Force Academy in the Mountain West Conference.

Peyton White

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 12

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 12

You Should Know: Played in all 12 2019 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering three top-25s. Ended the season No. 55 on the Order of Merit.

Chris Wiatr

Hometown: Jupiter, Florida

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2

You Should Know: Had a solid collegiate career at the University of Connecticut, where he recorded nine top-fives and 16 top-25s, including a win at the 2012 Connecticut Cup. Earned 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for the first time.

Joseph Winslow



Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 17

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 17

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 22

International Tours Titles: (1) 2018 Yantai Championship (China)

You Should Know: Began his college career at the University of Iowa before transferring to South Florida. Shot a final-round 65 to win the Yantai Championship, his lone International Tours’ title.

Bennett Wisner



Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 6

You Should Know: At age 10, met PGA TOUR pro Zach Johnson at the Masters. Immediately told his father he wanted to quit soccer and lacrosse and put all his focus on golf.

Scott Wolfes

Hometown: St. Simons Island, Georgia

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 11

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 32

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

You Should Know: Has been a runner-up on both the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished two strokes behind tournament winner Charlie Bull at the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary, Canada. In 2019, finished one shot short of Cristóbal Del Solar at the Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic.

Cameron Young

Hometown: Scarsborough, New York

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3

You Should Know: Played in three 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and posted one top-10 to close his year 87th on the Order of Merit. Was the medalist at the 2020 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Ala., in March.



Carson Young

Hometown: Anderson, South Carolina

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4

You Should Know: After winning the 2013 South Carolina Amateur, captured the title again in 2016, taking a three-stroke win over Andrew Novak, finishing at 11-under par over the four days.

Phillip Yribarren



Hometown: Miami, Florida

You Should Know: Has played most of the last five years on the Florida Golf Tour, seeing action in 29 tournaments.

Andrew Yun

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 12

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 73

You Should Know: Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events in 2019, making seven cuts and registering two top-five finishes. Ended the season No. 31 on the Order of Merit.

Andy Zhang

Hometown: Beijing, China

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 23

You Should Know: Was 14 when he qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open at San Francisco’s Olympic Club. Made his second PGA TOUR appearance eight years later when he opened and closed with 68s at the Houston Open in October 2019 to tie for 23rd.