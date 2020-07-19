Alumni watch: Smotherman finishes solo fourth in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Austin Smotherman finished fourth at the TPC San Antonio Championship, finishing at 12-under 276. The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduated finished the Korn Ferry Tour event four strokes back of Davis Riley, who eventually lifted the champion’s trophy.

Despite not really contending on the final day, Smotherman, the 36-hole leader, achieved his best result of the season. In 10 tournaments this year, the 26-year-old has made six cuts. In addition to his top-five performance in Texas, he also tied for 14th place in the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, an event that reactivated the season after a three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2018 and 2019, Smotherman played 31 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. Most memorable among those 31 starts was his victory at the 59th Abierto Mexicano de Golf in Tijuana. That same season he finished fourth on the Order of Merit, and that’s how he moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour, a circuit in where he has played the last two years.

Roberto Díaz was another Tour graduate who excelled on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Mexican ended up tying for fifth place, thanks to a 11-under performance during the four days at TPC San Antonio. Díaz took advantage of the Korn Ferry Tour's two-week visit to the city where he resides to add two consecutive top-10s. Last week, he tied for sixth.

Diaz has already posted four top-10s this season, and he is ranked ninth on the points standings.

The last of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums to end up in the top 10 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at Oaks was Charlie Saxon. Rounds of 70-69-70-69 left him at 10-under and allowed the Oklahoman to tie for ninth—his first top-10 of the season for the 2017 Peru Open winner.

Before arriving at the Korn Ferry Tour, Saxon went through the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica where he played 15 events, and the PGA TOUR Series-China, where he recorded four victories, two each in 2016 and 2018.

Winning this week allowed Davis Riley to move to the top of the points. The 23-year-old, who won earlier this season in Panama, is only one win away from direct promotion to the PGA TOUR for three victories in a season. Chilean Mito Pereira dropped to fourth place in the standings, while Jared Wolfe is sixth. Pereira and Wolfe, along with Díaz, who is ninth, are the top graduates of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.