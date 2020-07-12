Alumni watch: Díaz ties for sixth in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Having a Korn Ferry Tour event at the TPC San Antonio, which is now his home club, served Roberto Díaz quite well this week. The 33-year old from Veracruz, Mexico, took good advantage of his course knowledge to finish the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons in a tie for sixth at 18-under.

Díaz posted rounds of 71-64-70-65 to secure his third top 10 of the year. He had opened the Korn Ferry Tour season with four top-25s in a row, but over his last five starts he had missed three cuts, while finishing T46 or worse on two made cuts.

“My essence is to play placement golf, like I did at the beginning of the year, and I had such good results,” Díaz said at the beginning of the week. “I’ve been starting to play away from that, just because the scores have been so low, but I just have to go back to my essence, and that’s hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and just give myself a lot of opportunity”.

Seems like he did exactly that in claiming his second best finish of the year. Fortunately for him, the Korn Ferry Tour will spend another week at TPC San Antonio, playing the Oaks Course for the TPC San Antonio Championship, an event that will have a Saturday finish (July 13-18).

The leading PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum at this event had a nice week off the course too, revealing that he and his wife, Eugenia, will be having a baby boy this coming December.

The following were the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni who made the cut this week at the Canyons Course, where David Lipsky shot 25-under for a four-stroke victory.

T6. Roberto Díaz (Mexico) 71-64-70-65—270 (-18)

T16. Kevin Roy (U.S.) 69-71-64-69—273 (-15)

T23. Brad Hopfinger (U.S.) 71-66-70-67—274 (-14)

T31. Erik Barnes (U.S.) 69-68-70-69—276 (-12)

T31. Harrison Endycott (Australia) 70-70-69-67—276 (-12)

T31. Mito Pereira (Chile) 71-68-70-67—276 (-12)

T31. Tom Whitney (U.S.) 69-70-70-67—276 (-12)

T44. Jared Wolfe (U.S.) 70-68-70-69—277 (-11)

T46. Matt Gilchrest (U.S.) 69-69-72-68—278 (-10)

T46. Stephan Jaeger (Germany) 69-70-74-65—278 (-10)

T46. Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 67-73-70-68—278 (-10)

T53. Brady Schnell (U.S.) 72-67-70-70—279 (-9)

T56. Brandon Harkins (U.S.) 69-67-67-77—280 (-8)

T56. José de Jesús Rodríguez (Mexico) 67-70-68-75—280 (-8)

T59. Nelson Ledesma (Argentina) 70-70-70-71—281 (-7)

65. Matt Ryan (U.S.) 67-73-72-73—285 (-3)

T66. Brad Brunner (U.S.) 70-67-77-73—287 (-1)

Meanwhile, at the PGA TOUR’s Workday Charity Open, an event in which Collin Morikawa edged out Justin Thomas in a playoff, there were four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni who made the cut. They were led by Adam Schenk and Corey Conners, who shot 4-under to finish in a tie for 39th. Adam Long finished T52 at 2-under and Bronson Burgoon T61 at 1-over.

ELSEWHERE...

Raúl Pereda of Mexico, the man who finished solo third at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Estrella del Mar Open last March, won the Pros for Pros Tour inaugural event at La Cantera Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas on Friday. Pereda shot 67-71-64 (-11) for a five-stroke victory over former Tour member Adam Ball.

Mookie DeMoss of the U.S. won the Kannapolis Open on the GProTour. He shot 67-61-62 to finish the 54-hole event at 23-under for a two-shot win at The Club at Irish Creek. Thomas Bass, another PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member from the U.S., finished solo third at 19-under.

Patrick Newcomb of the U.S. was the runner-up at the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour’s 36-hole event played at World Golf Village’s Slammer & Squire course, July 9-10. A past winner on both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour, Newcomb shot 65-64 (-15) to finish in a tie for first with Julian Suri, who edged him out in a playoff. Three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion Timothy O’Neal finished solo third at 13-under.

Toni Hakula of Finland shot 67-67-64-72 (-10) to finish in a two-way tie for third at the All Pro Tour’s Victoria Open in Victoria, Texas on Saturday. Hakula, the winner of the 2018 Bupa Match Play on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, finished one-shot outside a playoff for the tournament title. Fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Hernan “Piri” Borja shot 9-under to tie for fifth.



