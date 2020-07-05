  • Chase Johnson finishes solo second in Colorado

    The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum played his second event this week on the Korn Ferry Tour

  • Last year, Johnson played 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, his best result a tie for 16th at the Molino Cañuelas Championship. Last year, Johnson played 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, his best result a tie for 16th at the Molino Cañuelas Championship.