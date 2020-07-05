-
Chase Johnson finishes solo second in Colorado
The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum played his second event this week on the Korn Ferry Tour
July 04, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
BERTHOUD, Colorado – Carding a 63 in the final round not only allowed American Chase Johnson to record a new golf course record at TPC Colorado, it also led to his solo-second finish at TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes. At 15-under, the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum finished one stroke behind champion Will Zalatoris.
Johnson had only made one previous Korn Ferry Tour start prior to earning a spot in the field this week. Earlier this season, he made his Tour debut at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village after successfully open-qualifying.
Last December, Johnson tied for 92nd at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, leaving him with conditional status for this season but, realistically, limited playing opportunities. After his performance in Colorado, he now has the chance to set a schedule for the rest of the year as he vaulted up the points list.
Making just his second start of the @KornFerryTour season and setting a new golf course record, @KentStGolf & #pgatourla alum @chasejohnson96 finished solo second at the @TPC_ColoradoHL.— PGATOURLA (@PGATOURLA) July 4, 2020
He now ranks 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season Points List 👊. pic.twitter.com/x6m4OWXvwN
“That was absolutely huge,” Johnson said after his final round. “With the conditional status I had prior to the break, it was just a question mark. After the round and after today, it’s a huge relief. I feel like I can kind of pick a schedule out and play more freely, which usually leads to better play, so I’m excited for what the future holds this year.”
Last year, Johnson played 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, his best result a tie for 16th at the Molino Cañuelas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This year he also played the inaugural event of the season, the Estrella del Mar Open. In Mazatlan, Mexico, prior to the Tour’s postponement due to COVID-19, Johnson made the cut in Mexico and tied for 48th.
Six other PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates finished in the top 10 at TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes. Among that group of players was the 2019 Player of the Year and three-time Tour winner, Augusto Núñez. He ended at 12-under, tying the Argentine for seventh place.
Missing his third consecutive cut dropped Chilean Mito Pereira into second place on the Regular Season points list. The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduate saw his best moment before the COVID-19 pandemic when he finished top 10 in Panama and captured his first career Korn Ferry Tour title, winning in Bogota, Colombia. For his part, Jared Wolfe, a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, moved into fourth place in the standings after his top-10 this week in Colorado.
