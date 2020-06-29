Player’s Take: Juan José Guerra

At age 16, I made the decision to come to the United States to improve my game. It was not an easy decision. I have never lived alone, and I am very attached to my family. Despite this, it was clear to me that if he wanted to make a living from golf, I had to make sacrifices. I have worked very hard since then, and I feel that so far the results have been very positive. Every day I wake up wanting to improve.

My idol has always been Tiger Woods. I feel lucky to have started playing in his time. When I was 12, I had the opportunity to go see him play Bay Hill Club in Orlando. As we followed him during one of the rounds, I felt a ball drop right next to me. I was a kid, and of course I was in the front row to see whose ball it was. Tiger came to hit from that place, and that was a very special moment for me. Seeing him close and feeling that energy he transmits is something indescribable.

I also admire Phil Mickelson. His way of behaving with fans and many aspects of his game caught my attention. Can you imagine a player who has all the good things of Tiger and Phil? It would be from another planet.

I wasn't the best student in college. Even though I received a scholarship to Nova Southeastern University in Florida and graduated with a business management degree, I have to accept that academically I wasn't the best. College golf is very difficult. Many times you travel to competitions for three weeks and the fourth you return to classes and have an exam. Because I was focused on sports, I often didn't study. I give a lot of credit to those who manage to play golf well in college and still achieve good grades. It’s not easy.

I came to the university team in a great moment. When I entered in 2015, the team had already won many things, and it was a very tough competition. We all wanted to be professionals in the future, and seeing the level of golf that each member had helped me to make an effort to stand out. In many tournaments back then, I had to play with players who are now part of the PGA TOUR, such as Joaquín Niemann, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland. Seeing the success they have had in recent months, I really want to be on the TOUR. It makes you want to work to get to be with them again on a golf course.