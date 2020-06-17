  • Together again!

    For 77 days, COVID-19 kept Marcelo Rozo away from wife

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum is thankful to be back on the Korn Ferry Tour with his wife Manuela Velásquez by his side. (Courtesy of Marcelo Rozo)PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum is thankful to be back on the Korn Ferry Tour with his wife Manuela Velásquez by his side. (Courtesy of Marcelo Rozo)