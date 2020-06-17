Together again!

It was mid-March, and Marcelo Rozo was stuck in his parents’ Bogota home. The Colombian government had recently announced that all land, air and sea borders would remain closed because the country was going into a mandatory quarantine as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only problem was that his wife, Manuela, was in New York City, where the young Colombian coupled moved after getting married on Feb. 23, 2019. Of all places, it had to be New York, where the COVID-19 cases would soon start soaring.

The couple had a small window of about five days to decide what to do, but they were hesitant about the potential risks of hopping on a plane and becoming infected on the way to one another.

“At that point nobody really knew how things would unfold,” Rozo recalled. “We thought that the shutdown would be for two or three weeks, no more than that.”

Two or three weeks would soon turn into nearly three months. Or 77 days, to be precise.

“It was quite an ordeal,” he said. “I woke up every day in crisis, crying with her on the phone because I felt a little guilty because she was all alone. But in the end, it wasn’t my fault, it wasn’t anyone’s fault.

“The burden was tremendous because I was worried she could have a nervous breakdown because she was stuck in an apartment in New York, with so many people dying and the hospitals collapsing.”

Those trying times has given Rozo a greater gratitude for the normal days of life as a professional golfer. A three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion who moved up to the Korn Ferry Tour last year, Rozo is competing at this week’s The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, the second event on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule after a hiatus of more than three months.

“This whole situation has made us appreciate the most basic aspects of life, those little things that we take for granted like being able to leave our house,” he said.

With his country’s shutdown still in effect, Rozo managed to make his way onto a humanitarian flight set up by the U.S. government, traveling from Bogota to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 24.

“My wife came down from New York and we finally reunited that day in Florida,” he said.

“For now, we don’t want to leave each other, so she is tagging along with me for six straight Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.”

Marcelo and Manuela have only been married for 16 months, but given the demands of their jobs, they haven’t spent much time together. “If we add the days, I think that in these 16 months of marriage we have been together for about four months,” said Rozo, laughing at the thought.

Today, more than ever, the couple cherishes what they have built together as a young family of two. Working for a law firm in New York City, Manuela is currently able to work on the road while Marcelo works on his game and makes his starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with aspirations of one day moving up to the PGA TOUR.

“It’s all about the simple things, like having each other,” he said. “Life can be simple and it shouldn’t be just about material things. We tend to forget that.”