Alumni watch: Tuten ties for second at Korn Ferry Challenge

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Tied for the 84th spot after an opening round of 1-over 71, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Shad Tuten made a strong charge for a share runner-up honors at the Korn Ferry Challenge. The event was won by Luke List, who finished at 12-under to secure a one-stroke victory over Tuten and Joseph Bramlett.

“It was quite the week!” said Tuten, who birdied four of the last five holes on Sunday at the event that marked the return of the Korn Ferry Tour. “I had to knock off a lot of rust, but it turned out to be real good.”

With rounds of 64-67-67, the 27-year old from Naples, Florida played two shots better than the rest of the field over the final 54 holes at the Dye’s Valley Course TPC Sawgrass.

Only a shot behind Tuten, Nicholas Lindheim carded the final day’s best score, a 4-under 66, to finish at 10-under and tied for fourth with Kristoffer Ventura. Lindheim is a two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner.

Ranked 136th at the start of the week, with the runner-up finish Tuten now holds the 22nd spot on the Korn Ferry Tour's Point List.

The Tour ranking is still commanded by Chile’s Mito Pereira, another PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum who won in Colombia earlier in the season.

After a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Challenge’s field featured a total of 29 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni. Most of those players are now headed to St. Augustine, where the The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The newly created 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

PGA TOUR. This past week the PGA TOUR resumed the 2019-20 season with Charles Schwab Challenge. The event was won by Daniel Berger, who edged out Collin Morikawa in a sudden death playoff after tying for first at 15-under. The leading PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum at Colonial Country Club was Corey Conners, who finished at 9-under to tie for 19th.