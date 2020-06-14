  • Alumni watch: Tuten ties for second at Korn Ferry Challenge

  • Tuten, the man who finished the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 8th on the Order of Merit, shot 12-under for the final 54 holes this past week on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Tuten, the man who finished the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 8th on the Order of Merit, shot 12-under for the final 54 holes this past week on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)