PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates are ready for the return of the Korn Ferry Tour

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—After a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Korn Ferry Tour resumes its 2020 schedule this week. Although the U.S. circuit will not have an end-of-season class of graduates heading to the PGA TOUR (the top-10 players will be granted access into all PGA TOUR additional events for the 2020-21 season), PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates are ready to get back into action.

Three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner and 2019 Player of the Year Augusto Núñez traveled from his home in Argentina to the United States on May 21 and did so in the company of his compatriot Nelson Ledesma, current PGA TOUR member. Both have spent their time in Florida preparing for what will be their return to professional activity.

“It was difficult to leave the country, and, as we expected, the restrictions at the Miami airport were very strong. The last time I played was in Mexico when the Korn Ferry Tour played the event there, and you feel kind of weird,” said Núñez, who is currently ranked No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

In his second season as Korn Ferry Tour member, the 27-year-old Argentine has been fairly consistent in the six events he’s played, missing only one cut. His best result prior to the suspension of play was his tie for 12th at the Country Club of Bogota Championship in Colombia.

While in Argentina, Núñez spent most of his time with his wife and daughter. With no golf courses open, Núñez could only work on his fitness and hitting a few balls into a net in the backyard of his home. “When I started practice, I was fine with the driver, but with the irons the ball went everywhere. It was a matter of time for the right feelings to come back,” he said after arriving in Jacksonville for this week’s Korn Ferry Challenge in the shadow of PGA TOUR headquarters.

Another who is ready to restart the season is Jared Wolfe, and he won’t have to travel far. Although in the United States the quarantine had certain differences compared to Latin America (many U.S. golf courses remained open), Wolfe, a 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduate, did not just practice. In addition to playing several times a week at his home course, TPC Sawgrass, located about 10 minutes from his home, Wolfe divided his time between his family and a new job.