PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates are ready for the return of the Korn Ferry Tour

“I came on a commercial flight from Santiago with Joaquín, and we are staying in the same house. I didn’t spend a lot of time not practicing, but as you know, practicing vs. competing is something else. I have already met several TOUR players at the TPC Sawgrass, and we all have the same desire to start,” said Pereira.
Although he didn’t play in the Tour’s opening two events in the Bahamas, Pereira performed impressively once he got into events. In his first start of the year, he tied for third in Panama and then added a victory at the Country Club of Bogotá Championship. After his time in Colombia, he added a tie for 45th place in the LECOM Suncoast Classic and an additional top-10, at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in Leon.
Pereira played the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury to his right shoulder in 2018 that forced him to lose his card and had to start again on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished 10th to earn conditional Tour status.
Thinking about his place on the Tour’s points list, Pereir was philosophical about his plight. “Surely, one of the most affected by the decision not to have graduates this year to the PGA TOUR is me. Despite that, I think the correct measures were taken, and I have no choice but to play two years well on this Tour. I feel very good and I think I can do it,” he said.
In addition to rescheduling its 2020 season, the Korn Ferry Tour announced it will have a 2020-21 season, which will start in the fall. This new schedule will conclude with the PGA TOUR issuing 25 cards for the 2021-22 season. They will be awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. An additional 25 cards will be available after the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a group of tournaments following the regular season. .
Revised 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Season schedule:
• June 8-14: Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
• June 15-20: The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village, St. Augustine, Florida (Saturday finish)
• June 22-28: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Oakridge CC, Farmington, Utah
• June 29-July 5: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
• July 6-12: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, TPC San Antonio (Canyons Course), San Antonio, Texas
• July 13-18: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas (Saturday finish)
• July 20-26: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Highland Springs CC, Springfield, Missouri
• July 27-August 2: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska
• August 3-9: WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains, Oregon
• August 10-16: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Hillcrest CC, Boise, Idaho
• August 17-23: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
• August 24-30: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana
• August 31-September 6: Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, Panther Creek CC, Springfield, Illinois
• September 7-13: Evans Scholars Invitational, TBD, Chicago, Illinois
• September 21-27: Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth, Crestview CC, Wichita, Kansas
• September 28-October 4: Savannah Golf Championship, The Landings Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, Georgia
• October 5-11: Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Orange County Golf Center & Lodge (Panther Lake), Winter Garden, Florida
