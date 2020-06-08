×
  PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates are ready for the return of the Korn Ferry Tour

    This week the 2020 season restarts with a new event, the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

    In his second season as Korn Ferry Tour member, Augusto Núñez has been fairly consistent in the six events he’s played, missing only one cut. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
  • PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—After a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Korn Ferry Tour resumes its 2020 schedule this week. Although the U.S. circuit will not have an end-of-season class of graduates heading to the PGA TOUR (the top-10 players will be granted access into all PGA TOUR additional events for the 2020-21 season), PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates are ready to get back into action.

    Three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner and 2019 Player of the Year Augusto Núñez traveled from his home in Argentina to the United States on May 21 and did so in the company of his compatriot Nelson Ledesma, current PGA TOUR member. Both have spent their time in Florida preparing for what will be their return to professional activity.

    “It was difficult to leave the country, and, as we expected, the restrictions at the Miami airport were very strong. The last time I played was in Mexico when the Korn Ferry Tour played the event there, and you feel kind of weird,” said Núñez, who is currently ranked No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

    In his second season as Korn Ferry Tour member, the 27-year-old Argentine has been fairly consistent in the six events he’s played, missing only one cut. His best result prior to the suspension of play was his tie for 12th at the Country Club of Bogota Championship in Colombia.

    While in Argentina, Núñez spent most of his time with his wife and daughter. With no golf courses open, Núñez could only work on his fitness and hitting a few balls into a net in the backyard of his home. “When I started practice, I was fine with the driver, but with the irons the ball went everywhere. It was a matter of time for the right feelings to come back,” he said after arriving in Jacksonville for this week’s Korn Ferry Challenge in the shadow of PGA TOUR headquarters.

    Another who is ready to restart the season is Jared Wolfe, and he won’t have to travel far. Although in the United States the quarantine had certain differences compared to Latin America (many U.S. golf courses remained open), Wolfe, a 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduate, did not just practice. In addition to playing several times a week at his home course, TPC Sawgrass, located about 10 minutes from his home, Wolfe divided his time between his family and a new job.

    With no tournaments to play, Wolfe began working with the RevMed, a company that sells ancillary medical services. He has been selling the company’s diagnostic infectious-disease testing Polymerase Chain Reaction.

    “When [TOUR officials] notified us that the season was going to be suspended for a while, I started looking for something to do. In this job, I transport the coronavirus tests that are done for people here in Florida. In this way, the processes are streamlined, and people do not have to go to the lab,” the 31-year-old Wolfe explained.

    Wolfe began the 2020 season in strong fashion. In his first three Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, the Murray State (Kentucky) product won in the Bahamas and posted a top-10 in Panama. After that he missed the cuts in Bogotá and Mexico but played on the weekend at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida. His early season success put him sixth on the Tour points list, where he remains today.

    “Although I started the year well, in the last two events we played I did not feel so comfortable. The break came in handy to spend time with my daughter (Kloe), who is less than a year old,” said Wolfe, a three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner. “Before all this happened, I was thinking with my wife how we were going to do to make time with the family with the season underway. Then [COVID-19] came, but personally it helped give me time to be with the two of them. It has been positive.”

    In addition to Núñez and Wolfe, Chilean Mito Pereira has been one of the breakout success stories this season. The current points leader returned to the United States more than a month ago along with compatriot and PGA TOUR member, Joaquín Niemann.

    “I came on a commercial flight from Santiago with Joaquín, and we are staying in the same house. I didn’t spend a lot of time not practicing, but as you know, practicing vs. competing is something else. I have already met several TOUR players at the TPC Sawgrass, and we all have the same desire to start,” said Pereira.

    Although he didn’t play in the Tour’s opening two events in the Bahamas, Pereira performed impressively once he got into events. In his first start of the year, he tied for third in Panama and then added a victory at the Country Club of Bogotá Championship. After his time in Colombia, he added a tie for 45th place in the LECOM Suncoast Classic and an additional top-10, at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in Leon.

    Pereira played the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury to his right shoulder in 2018 that forced him to lose his card and had to start again on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished 10th to earn conditional Tour status.

    Thinking about his place on the Tour’s points list, Pereir was philosophical about his plight. “Surely, one of the most affected by the decision not to have graduates this year to the PGA TOUR is me. Despite that, I think the correct measures were taken, and I have no choice but to play two years well on this Tour. I feel very good and I think I can do it,” he said.

    In addition to rescheduling its 2020 season, the Korn Ferry Tour announced it will have a 2020-21 season, which will start in the fall. This new schedule will conclude with the PGA TOUR issuing 25 cards for the 2021-22 season. They will be awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. An additional 25 cards will be available after the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a group of tournaments following the regular season. .

    Revised 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Season schedule:

    • June 8-14: Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • June 15-20: The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village, St. Augustine, Florida (Saturday finish)
    • June 22-28: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Oakridge CC, Farmington, Utah
    • June 29-July 5: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
    • July 6-12: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, TPC San Antonio (Canyons Course), San Antonio, Texas
    • July 13-18: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas (Saturday finish)
    • July 20-26: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Highland Springs CC, Springfield, Missouri
    • July 27-August 2: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska
    • August 3-9: WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains, Oregon
    • August 10-16: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Hillcrest CC, Boise, Idaho
    • August 17-23: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
    • August 24-30: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana
    • August 31-September 6: Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, Panther Creek CC, Springfield, Illinois
    • September 7-13: Evans Scholars Invitational, TBD, Chicago, Illinois
    • September 21-27: Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth, Crestview CC, Wichita, Kansas
    • September 28-October 4: Savannah Golf Championship, The Landings Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, Georgia
    • October 5-11: Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Orange County Golf Center & Lodge (Panther Lake), Winter Garden, Florida

