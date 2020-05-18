Player’s Take: Rowin Caron

I won the Men’s National Stroke Play Championship in 2010. I was 17, and that was the first big tournament I won. At the time I had shot under par for a tournament only a couple of times, but that week I shot 17-under par in four rounds, so that was a huge week for me.

As national champion I was invited to play the European Tour’s KLM Open later that year. I was extremely nervous, but I actually played really well the first round. I shot 3-under 70 to rank inside the top 20, so I was interviewed next to eventual tournament champion, Martin Kaymer, at the media center. That was a little overwhelming and I wasn’t really ready for that yet. The next day, I shot 6-over and missed the cut, but it was a very cool learning experience.

I wasn’t planning on going to college in the U.S., because I had seen some Dutch guys who didn’t do well over there, so I was a little hesitant about it. My dad encouraged me to go ahead with a planned visit to the Florida State University. I didn’t know what to expect, but I ended up meeting the guys that were on the team, and they made me feel very welcomed.

Brooks Koepka was still there, and so was Daniel Berger. There were a lot of really good players on the team, and I got to practice with them, got to know them. I just kind of clicked with the guys and the coach right away. In addition to that, the weather was great, and I loved the environment FSU provided. I’m still happy that I took the decision to go there.

As a Seminole I ended up being teammates with Hank Lebioda, Cristóbal Del Solar, Joaquín Lolas and Josh Lee, all of whom have played or are playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica too. As freshmen, Cristóbal and I were roommates, and we became really good friends. It was a fun group of guys, and we became really close, practicing, traveling and spending a lot of time together. I guess FSU has been well represented in South America.