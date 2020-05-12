Looking for new opportunities

After the first event of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the Estrella del Mar Open in which he tied for 17th, Guatemala’s José Toledo made the decision to stay in Mexico for another week to play a Mexican Tour tournament with the idea of staying in the rhythm of competition.

“I spent one more week after playing in Mazatlán, and after that I had planned to go to Guatemala. With my wife, we saw that the airports in Latin America started to close, so I finally made the decision to return to Houston,” says Toledo, who is married to Laura Godoy, the couple spending time in both Texas and Guatemala.

Fortunately for the Toledos, the return home took place without major problems, but with each passing day they realized the quarantine was going to last longer than they originally thought. Laura, who represented Guatemala in the 2012 Miss Universe pageant and currently teaches school in Houston, was left unemployed due to schools closing across the U.S.

Without sources of income for at least a few weeks, Jose and Laura decided to look for temporary jobs. That’s when they came across Instacart, a service that allows people like the Toledos to take food to others without the customers needing to leave their home.

“When we arrived in Houston, we realized that the quarantine was going to last for a longer time than we originally anticipated, and without jobs we decided to apply ourselves to that app. We bring food to people at their homes. There is a great demand because many are afraid to go out. It has been gratifying because, in addition to generating income, we feel that we are helping the community,” says Jose about the platform that in the last eight weeks has added more than 300,000 new workers.