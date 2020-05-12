×
  • Looking for new opportunities

    The pandemic that the world is currently experiencing has led two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players to look for other ways to generate income

  • In This Article

    0
    COMMENTS

  • After the first event of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the Estrella del Mar Open in which he tied for 17th, Guatemala’s José Toledo made the decision to stay in Mexico for another week to play a Mexican Tour tournament with the idea of staying in the rhythm of competition.

    “I spent one more week after playing in Mazatlán, and after that I had planned to go to Guatemala. With my wife, we saw that the airports in Latin America started to close, so I finally made the decision to return to Houston,” says Toledo, who is married to Laura Godoy, the couple spending time in both Texas and Guatemala.

    Fortunately for the Toledos, the return home took place without major problems, but with each passing day they realized the quarantine was going to last longer than they originally thought. Laura, who represented Guatemala in the 2012 Miss Universe pageant and currently teaches school in Houston, was left unemployed due to schools closing across the U.S.

    Without sources of income for at least a few weeks, Jose and Laura decided to look for temporary jobs. That’s when they came across Instacart, a service that allows people like the Toledos to take food to others without the customers needing to leave their home.

    “When we arrived in Houston, we realized that the quarantine was going to last for a longer time than we originally anticipated, and without jobs we decided to apply ourselves to that app. We bring food to people at their homes. There is a great demand because many are afraid to go out. It has been gratifying because, in addition to generating income, we feel that we are helping the community,” says Jose about the platform that in the last eight weeks has added more than 300,000 new workers.

    Toledo, who won the 2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic and has twice finished inside the top five on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit, has found a positive way to cope with the crisis. After seven weeks on the job, he has filled more than 500 orders and, in his own words, it “has been a relief to pay the bills that keep coming in.”

    For Jose and Laura, they have developed a working strategy. Once they receive a request, they separate at the supermarket to get what the customer needs in the shortest possible time. If they do not find a particular product, they notify the customer that it does not exist, providing the option to select another item.

    The process does not end there. Once they finish buying everything on the list, they scan it, package it and then deliver it to the customer. José and Laura do not do the delivering together. Instead, they divide and conquer, as it were. While he delivers the order without making contact—he just leaves the food in front of the door at the customer’s house—she stays home compiling and organizing other orders that come in.

    “People have been very grateful. In addition to paying for the service we provide, they have let us know through letters and messages how happy we are to bring them food. Many boys and girls have made us thank-you cards, and that helps you to live a little better with this crisis still going on,” adds Jose, who played college golf and graduated from the University of New Orleans.

    Far from Houston, Texas, but with the same desire to get ahead is Chile’s Juan Cerda. As is the case in many Latin American countries, the Chilean government decided to close the golf courses in March, and that prevented him from competing for the last eight weeks.

    With an uncertain outlook, the 26-year-old decided to start a new trade. Two days a week he takes the opportunity to deliver fruits and vegetables at home. After a month on the job, it has served Cerda not only to have a cash flow coming in but has helped him avoid a sedentary lifestyle that seems to have come with the arrival of the pandemic and subsequent quarantine.

    “Since we cannot train normally and we cannot travel, it occurred to me with my girlfriend to deliver fresh produce from marketplace to addresses here. We do it on Tuesdays and Fridays, and so far it has worked for us,” says Cerda, who obtained his 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership by virtue of his solid play at the Qualifying Tournament earlier this year in Argentina.

    Cerda looks at this job opportunity as a way to help people, especially the elderly, who are restricted by the national government from leaving their houses.

    Through an Instagram account (@Kyjdelivery) and a WhatsApp chat, Cerda and his girlfriend Karin, who is an esthetician also unable to work, promotes the products. People can place their orders, and if they want to create a basket with certain fruits and vegetables, they are in charge of personalizing it and sending it in less than 24 hours.

    “My girlfriend has severance insurance, but we had to find something additional to pay the bills for the apartment where we live. We have two orders per day, which gives us time to go to the market, select the products while considering safety and hygiene. We then take it to the destination,” Cerda explains.

    While many countries have received approval to reopen golf courses, the situation, the situation in Latin America does not have as clear a picture, COVID-19 spreading in this part of the world later than in other areas. Considering his situation, Cerda still tries to stay in shape and does not miss the opportunities he has at home to practice his short game and putting where and when he can.

    “I try to train with what I am able. Without the constant of competition, I have focused with my nutritionist on eating a strong diet. A week later, I have some strengthening sessions with my physical trainer,” Cerda continues. “Additionally, I am in contact with my psychologist. I want to be as good as possible for when we compete again.”

