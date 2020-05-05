From PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to the Moon

“Through the years the growth of our Tour has been huge. From the level of play to the work that we have to put in to raise our game and be able to compete. That’s why whoever is successful out here has a good chance on the more demanding tours,” says the 28-year old.

In his 110 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, Luna has recorded 25 top 25 finishes. He has shot a career-low 65 five times in 321 tournament rounds. His best Tour finish was a tie for third in 2015, and his best shot was probably one struck with 7-iron from 189 yards, the ball rolling into the cup for a 2 on a par-5 in Uruguay in 2014.

“My best year on Tour was definitely 2015. I started that season with a third-place finish (at the 68th Colombia Open at Los Lagartos) in Bogota. I remember my ball-striking was awful at the beginning of that week. I played some poor golf for 63 holes, but I made six birdies over the last nine holes in tough playing conditions to make a charge. That year, I came close to claiming a spot in the second stage of (Korn Ferry Tour) Q-School, but I came one ranking spot shy,” says Luna, who had three other top 10s in 2015 to finish the season No. 29 on the Order of Merit, his best season-ending ranking to date.

Covering an average of 2,783 miles per tournament, Luna’s heaviest travel years came in 2015, 2016 and 2018, flying over 35,000 miles during each of those seasons. He has played most of the tournaments on schedule each season, with the exception of 2017, when he was unable to earn status and only managed to make five starts.

“In 2016, making my last start of the season, at the VISA Open de Argentina at Olivos GC, I was feeling sick, so I had to withdraw after the opening round. That has been my only time withdrawing from a tournament in my career. It was pretty bad, I traveled back home and got admitted into a hospital, where I spent a month and a half dealing with a vesicle issue. That prevented me from playing Q-School at the beginning of 2017, so I missed a lot of tournaments that year,” says Luna.

