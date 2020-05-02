Bulle gains perspective through coaching, fatherhood

Still, Bulle wasn’t quite 100 percent healthy. His four-month stint with the team extended to the full year. But the team would go on to win the conference championship, and Bulle was ecstatic to have been able to play just a small role in the team’s success.

“It was a huge help to have an experienced and current Tour player on staff. It was also interesting to hear about what he did when he was in their shoes and what he would have done differently if he could go back and do it again,” said McEntire. “I enjoyed watch him interact with the players at practice and on the road. He had a tremendous impact and was instrumental in the success we had (that) year.”

Bulle said during his time as a bench boss, the pain in his shoulder never really went away, and he ended up having three surgeries in one go – his collar bone, he said, was “basically dissolving” because it was rubbing so much and doctors removed some of it. He had problems with his bicep tendons along with a couple of bone spurs pushing on his rotator cuff and deltoid.

“I wasn’t ready to hit a ball in January when I thought I could,” he said.

“It gave me some reason and purpose to use what I had learned, when I was in that spot 10 years prior … the things you learn on the road from other countries and week after week,” he added. “Selfishly I was able to keep my mind sharp because I could go through and play the round with them in my mind, even though I couldn’t physically do it. I was sharp the whole time. It was good for me to keep my mind fresh and sharp and see it from a different point of view.”

The players he coached, he said, all appreciated his candor and support. At the time, he was barely a year removed from making the cut at a major championship. Through his rehab, he started practicing with the students, and towards the end of the year they all “wanted a piece” of Bulle, he said, but were planning to cheer him on at Korn Ferry Tour events this summer.

Bulle played a couple of mini-tour events when he was feeling healthier, and he played two Korn Ferry Tour events this spring – finishing T34 at the Panama Championship – before the current hiatus due to COVID-19. He laughs in spite of himself, saying he was in limbo for nearly a year and a half before playing two events and then getting shut down again.

“It’s been an interesting couple of years for me,” said Bulle, who had become a husband and a father.