Hitting close to home

Ramírez wishes there were no emergency calls for his dad, but unfortunately that’s not the case. “Last night he got a call at midnight. There was a car accident, and they needed him for surgery. You know, if he doesn’t go that person dies. However, it’s sad to know that even though we are staying home, there are people still going out, getting gunshots or something else. It is his duty to go take care of it, and I can’t be prouder,” he adds.

Dr. Ramirez is one of two doctors in the Ramirez home who is working these days. Iván Camilo’s mother, Lilia, is an otorhinolaryngologist and she hasn’t seen any patients in weeks. “There are no emergencies for her, and given that the nose and mouth are the most critical areas for the spread of the coronavirus she had to cancel all of her appointments indefinitely.”

Iván Camilo believes he wouldn’t be an athlete if it weren’t for his parents. Both of them were always clear about the value of sport in the development of their children, and they instilled in them a love of sports from an early age. As the oldest of their three children, Iván Camilo was the first to walk the sports route.