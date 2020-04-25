Hitting close to home

By the end of his college days with the Red Raiders, Ramírez earned a spot on the international team that won the 2019 Palmer Cup. He contributed big to the winning cause, defeating Stanford’s Brandon Wu of the U.S. in their final-day singles match. A few months later, he also made it into the 2019 Spirit International, where he shared runner-up honors.
This January, in his last start as an amateur, Ramirez finished solo fourth at the Latin America Amateur Championship, an event he led after the opening round at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico.
His next challenge was his professional debut, and he stepped up to the occasion. Shooting 19-under, he claimed a piece of the 15th spot at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-opening Estrella del Mar Open.
“Turning pro was a dream that began when I started winning tournaments as a junior. Obviously, the goal is to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour,” he says of his immediate future. “I don’t have a specific goal because I don’t want to add pressure on my first year as a pro. Once I get more comfortable and if I have to play a second year here, then I will set a higher goal.”
His ultimate goal is to make it all the way to the PGA TOUR, following in the footsteps of fellow Colombians and TOUR champions Camilo Villegas and Sebastián Muñoz.
