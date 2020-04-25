×
  • Hitting close to home

    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie is the son of two doctors, one of them working in the middle of pandemic

  • Iván Camilo Ramírez during the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open, the event that marked his debut as a professional seven weeks ago in Mazatlán, Mexico. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
    Iván Camilo Ramírez during the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open, the event that marked his debut as a professional seven weeks ago in Mazatlán, Mexico. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

  • As the son of two doctors, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie Iván Camilo Ramírez is probably closer to the current coronavirus crisis than most professional golfers. The 22-year old from Bucaramanga, Colombia, recently wrote two powerful lines on an Instagram story about his father, Iván Darío, who is a neurosurgeon. Over a photo of his father wearing his protective equipment while working in a hospital emergency room, Ramírez wrote, “He keeps saving lives!” and “Stay home because my father can’t.”

    Those sentences showed both his pride and his concern.

    “We are obviously worried about my father, because he is potentially exposed to patients who could be carrying the virus. Although there are only 33 cases reported in our state, when he leaves for the hospital you can’t help worrying. Anyway, we know he is taking all the necessary precautions to avoid an infection, so we try our best to enjoy ourselves and keep our energy up when he gets back home,” he says calmly.

    Ramirez-padre-hospital
    Iván’s father, Dr. Iván Darío Ramírez, working in a hospital in Bucaramanga a couple of nights ago. (Courtesy of Iván Camilo Ramírez)

    Ramírez wishes there were no emergency calls for his dad, but unfortunately that’s not the case. “Last night he got a call at midnight. There was a car accident, and they needed him for surgery. You know, if he doesn’t go that person dies. However, it’s sad to know that even though we are staying home, there are people still going out, getting gunshots or something else. It is his duty to go take care of it, and I can’t be prouder,” he adds.

    Dr. Ramirez is one of two doctors in the Ramirez home who is working these days. Iván Camilo’s mother, Lilia, is an otorhinolaryngologist and she hasn’t seen any patients in weeks. “There are no emergencies for her, and given that the nose and mouth are the most critical areas for the spread of the coronavirus she had to cancel all of her appointments indefinitely.”

    Iván Camilo believes he wouldn’t be an athlete if it weren’t for his parents. Both of them were always clear about the value of sport in the development of their children, and they instilled in them a love of sports from an early age. As the oldest of their three children, Iván Camilo was the first to walk the sports route.

    Ramirez-familia
    The Ramírez Velandia family celebrating Iván’s graduation from Texas Tech. From left to right, his father Iván Darío, his mother Lilia, Iván Camilo, his sister Sophia and his brother Felipe. (Courtesy of Iván Camilo Ramírez)

    “My parents’ support has been unconditional. Between the ages of 5-6, they had me playing different types of sports at Club Campestre Bucaramanga. I did swimming, tennis, basketball, soccer and even skating. When I turned 8, my father asked me to choose one (sport), and although I opted for soccer at first, it didn't take long for me to realize that golf was my thing,” he recalls of his beginnings.

    Improving and winning early, Iván Camilo went on to have an impressive amateur career. Besides winning multiple championships in Colombia, he also won other international tournaments such as the 2014 Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic. Recruited by Texas Tech, he went on to have a consistent college career in Lubbock, one that featured a tie for fourth at the 2018 NCAA Championships as his highlight.

    “At nationals in 2018, I tied for fourth in a field that included players such as Matthew Wolfe, Viktor Hovland, Kristoffer Ventura and Collin Morikawa. Three of those guys are PGA TOUR champions now, so a performance like that makes me feel that I can make it. I don’t see myself as less than any of them.”

    Ramirez-amateur
    Iván Camilo Ramírez thru the years as an amateur player. (Courtesy of Iván Camilo Ramírez)

    By the end of his college days with the Red Raiders, Ramírez earned a spot on the international team that won the 2019 Palmer Cup. He contributed big to the winning cause, defeating Stanford’s Brandon Wu of the U.S. in their final-day singles match. A few months later, he also made it into the 2019 Spirit International, where he shared runner-up honors.

    This January, in his last start as an amateur, Ramirez finished solo fourth at the Latin America Amateur Championship, an event he led after the opening round at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico.

    His next challenge was his professional debut, and he stepped up to the occasion. Shooting 19-under, he claimed a piece of the 15th spot at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-opening Estrella del Mar Open.

    “Turning pro was a dream that began when I started winning tournaments as a junior. Obviously, the goal is to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour,” he says of his immediate future. “I don’t have a specific goal because I don’t want to add pressure on my first year as a pro. Once I get more comfortable and if I have to play a second year here, then I will set a higher goal.”

    His ultimate goal is to make it all the way to the PGA TOUR, following in the footsteps of fellow Colombians and TOUR champions Camilo Villegas and Sebastián Muñoz.

    Stay tuned!

