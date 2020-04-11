Player’s Take: Kyle Kmiecik

The stock trading was not quite as action-packed as I would have liked, and then Mackenzie Hughes came and stayed with me when he was going through the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. I took the week off from work and followed him around, inside the ropes and everything at the DAP Championship at Canterbury Golf Club in nearby Beachwood. On Saturday we were standing on the putting green, and Mackenzie says, “Are you getting the itch again?” I told him I was, and later I sat down with him and I asked him if I was going to do this from my current position what would it entail.

I had all sorts of questions. Do I need to raise money? What’s the best path? What Tour should I play on? He kind of helped me with the blueprint, and his father helped me out, as well, so I went ahead and put a plan together. I had a group of friends in Cleveland that got me going, and from that point on I have kind of been self-sufficient. OK, well not entirely, but nearly.

Leaving my finance job behind, I knew I could always come back to that because I have the experience and the degree. I was only 23 when I decided to switch career paths. I prefer not to go back to it at this time. I would like to see how long this takes me, but with role models like my Kent State teammates I felt I was in good hands, so it is up to me.

I turned pro on January 1, 2017, and I entered the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School that same month, in Mazatlán, Mexico. I think I missed conditional status by two shots, coming right off the trading desk. So, I thought, Hey, if I just quit work two weeks ago and almost made it on Tour there’s definitely something here, so let’s keep at it.

I did the Mackenzie Tour Q-School a few weeks later, but I earned very-far-back-conditional status. I went to Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto for Monday qualifiers, but I didn’t have any success with them. It was a little travel, but nothing really came of it, per se.

I’ve kind of bounced around after that. I played one or two events on just about every mini tour you can think of, minus the West Coast, and I also played in several state opens. I had six top-10s out of seven events one summer and played a good bit of quality golf, shooting some pretty good scores. That definitely helped along the journey.