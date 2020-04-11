Player’s Take: Kyle Kmiecik

My journey from financial planner to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member

April 11, 2020
By Kyle Kmiecik (with Gregory Villalobos, Tour Communications Staff), PGATOURLA.COM
Kyle Kmiecik turned professional in 2017 after working for two years for a financial, Wall Street-type of firm. (PGA TOUR)
