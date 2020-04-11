Player’s Take: Kyle Kmiecik
My journey from financial planner to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member
April 11, 2020
By Kyle Kmiecik (with Gregory Villalobos, Tour Communications Staff), PGATOURLA.COM
My journey from financial planner to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member
Kyle Kmiecik, a 27-year old from Cleveland, Ohio, didn’t immediately go the golf route following his graduation from college. Before deciding to give professional golf a go, Kmiecik (ka-Meek) put his Kent State degree to work and worked as a financial planner for a couple of years. But golf kept calling, and Kmiecik decided to leave the corporate world behind and play golf for a living. He joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by tying for 13th at the 2020 Qualifying Tournament played in Mazatlán, Mexico. In his first Tour start, also in Mazatlán, Kmiecik tied for 53rd at the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open in March having traveled a more circuitous path than most rookies to get to where he is.
I went to Ole Miss for one year. Being from Cleveland (Ohio), that was a bit of a shock, and I realized that the move wasn’t the best, so I transferred to Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
I played my way onto a golf team that included some pretty good guys. I mean guys as good as PGA TOUR winners Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners and 2019 Mackenzie Tour Player of the Year Taylor Pendrith. I’m so lucky to still have those guys as close friends.
Starting my junior season in 2012, we made it all the way to nationals—the NCAA men’s golf championship—at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles. We lost to Alabama in the first round of match play, but Alabama had Justin Thomas and Tom Lovelady. I remember Texas had Jordan Spieth and several other good players, and there was the University of California also. Michael Kim was on that team. It was a cool year to play well in the national championship. That was my Kent State career in a nutshell.
Taylor, Corey and I graduated together in 2014. Those guys were ranked one and two in Canada at the time, so it was a no-brainer for them to go ahead and turn pro. As a senior, I think I had a fantastic fall season, but I didn’t have a good spring season, which kind of sealed my original plan of going to work in finance because I had an economics and finance degree.
I started working right away. I did insurance for five months, June through November, and then I worked for a financial, Wall Street-type of firm from December of 2014 to December of 2016.
I have always been a hard worker, and the office life was fun, but I don’t think it was that fun. After our morning meetings, I would head back to my desk by 10 o’clock or so. If a client needed some money moved around, I would go to the Bloomberg screen, and I would stare at that thing for however long it took. If you were moving one or two clients’ money, it wouldn’t take so long.
But if I were moving money for a 100 people, that might take from, say, 10 to 2 o’clock, which meant that I would get a migraine and skip lunch. At one point I was thinking to myself that my eyes could not last past 30 at that rate, because I was seeing black dots on the screen.
I was 23 and still playing golf on the weekends at my home course in Cleveland, and I think I shot the course record or tied it two or three times. Shooting 64s and 65s made me think that I was maybe in the wrong business.
The stock trading was not quite as action-packed as I would have liked, and then Mackenzie Hughes came and stayed with me when he was going through the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. I took the week off from work and followed him around, inside the ropes and everything at the DAP Championship at Canterbury Golf Club in nearby Beachwood. On Saturday we were standing on the putting green, and Mackenzie says, “Are you getting the itch again?” I told him I was, and later I sat down with him and I asked him if I was going to do this from my current position what would it entail.
I had all sorts of questions. Do I need to raise money? What’s the best path? What Tour should I play on? He kind of helped me with the blueprint, and his father helped me out, as well, so I went ahead and put a plan together. I had a group of friends in Cleveland that got me going, and from that point on I have kind of been self-sufficient. OK, well not entirely, but nearly.
Leaving my finance job behind, I knew I could always come back to that because I have the experience and the degree. I was only 23 when I decided to switch career paths. I prefer not to go back to it at this time. I would like to see how long this takes me, but with role models like my Kent State teammates I felt I was in good hands, so it is up to me.
I turned pro on January 1, 2017, and I entered the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School that same month, in Mazatlán, Mexico. I think I missed conditional status by two shots, coming right off the trading desk. So, I thought, Hey, if I just quit work two weeks ago and almost made it on Tour there’s definitely something here, so let’s keep at it.
I did the Mackenzie Tour Q-School a few weeks later, but I earned very-far-back-conditional status. I went to Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto for Monday qualifiers, but I didn’t have any success with them. It was a little travel, but nothing really came of it, per se.
I’ve kind of bounced around after that. I played one or two events on just about every mini tour you can think of, minus the West Coast, and I also played in several state opens. I had six top-10s out of seven events one summer and played a good bit of quality golf, shooting some pretty good scores. That definitely helped along the journey.
Sometimes I see a lot of guys chase status, and I forget that they are doing this for a living vs. just trying to get the card. Playing one Monday after another, if you don’t have any success with that, you get kind of beaten up.
That’s something my coach and I have spoken about. I don’t want to forget why I do this. I’m doing this for a living, and because I like it, you need to have some success and like it while you’re doing it.
I’m not saying it’s been easy for me by any means because it has taken me three years to get here, but I feel like I’m in a good position to play some good golf this year. It’s been a mission for quite some time, so it’s a dream come true to have status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. I’m very happy where I’m at now and hopefully we’ll just keep going up.
