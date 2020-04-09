-
A dream come true
April 09, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- Between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the two Benítez brothers achieved victories in three consecutive tournaments. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Many times, parents want their children to have everything that they didn’t. These are not necessarily material things, and in some cases they are dreams, moments or experiences that the parents, for different reasons, could not achieve.
Take the example of Juan Carlos Benítez, Sr., who as a child dreamed of being a professional soccer player. He had the desire and talent, but there was one problem: his father felt he needed to pursue a more reliable career. His life took a different direction and other joys came with time, among them, his wife, María del Carmen Lorente.
In Puebla, Mexico, the Benitezes decided to start a family, and of their three children, two of them accomplished what he could not achieve. They did become professional athletes, both Juan Carlos and Isidro are golf professionals and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members.
“At the age of six, I learned to play golf with my dad, who today is one of the people I know who is most passionate about this sport. It all started because my grandfather left some clubs at home, and I took them to try to hit a ball. My dad saw me and decided to take me with him to take some classes,” says Juan Carlos, named for his father and, at 27, is the oldest of the Benítez brothers and six years older than Isidro.
Dad and son started a passion that began at Club El Cristo, and that continues today through the fairways and greens of Club Campestre de Puebla. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, Juan Carlos dedicated himself to competing in amateur tournaments and playing alongside his father and one of his cousins.
For Isidro, golf came precisely by watching his father and brother play. “As it happens to many younger brothers, we take a liking to what your older brother does. That’s how I and other people in the family started,” says Isidro.
Because of their age difference, Juan Carlos and Isidro rarely competed in the same tournament at the amateur level. While Isidro played his first tournament, at age 10, his brother traveled to the United States to finish high school and to later attend Texas State University.
“Although I started playing golf for Juan Carlos, the truth is that we did not share many tournaments during childhood. Today things are different. We try to travel together to the Tour events, and we stay together. Without a doubt, we lived and shared golf more than when we did when we were children,” Isidro adds.
In Latin America, it is not common to see two brothers who are professional golfers, much less members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the same time. Since the Tour began operations in 2012, there have been a few brother pairs: Peruvians Patricio and Sebastián Salem, Argentines Federico and Ángel Cabrera Jr., Chileans Hugo and Horacio León and later Colombians Andrés and Nicolás Echavarría, the brothers Echavarría both two-time Tour winners.
“We became professionals almost at the same time, and I feel like we have learned several things together. I admire Isidro’s determination, and being so young he has accomplished incredible things. I’m glad to know he’s doing well, and I know he feels the same way about me. That unit that we have comes from the family,” Juan Carlos says.
It has been two years the Benítez boys have been PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members, but only once have they played together, which, according to them, was a somewhat strange experience. It happened during the first two rounds of 2019 Aberto do Brasil, and both missed the cut.
“We are not used to playing together, and we played at Fazenda Boa Vista. We felt like we couldn't concentrate, we thought we weren’t playing a tournament. The result was obviously not the best,” Isidro says, pausing to laugh. “Only once again, since we are professionals, we played a round together, it was a tournament in Cuernavaca, Mexico.”
There have been several moments in which the Benítezes have stood out and celebrated as golf professionals. The first one was during the 113th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro. There, Isidro had his best all week and not only achieved his first victory as a professional, he became the youngest player to achieve a victory on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Along with the win came an invitation to The Open Championship the following year played at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
“I didn’t play in the Argentine Open, but from a distance I was proud of what Isidro accomplished. My parents traveled to see him over the weekend, and there were many emotions. He played amazing and had an award that we all dream of, playing a major. Being in the same tournament with Tiger (Woods), Rory (McIlroy) and those great stars is something you always dream of,” says Juan Carlos.
For Isidro it was a personal dream come true, but it was also a family dream. It was one of the best experiences golf has given them despite missing the cut after rounds of 75-72. “We rented a house, and we shared as a family,” Isidro remembers. “Everyone had access to a lot of things, so in part they lived the experience with me. My parents, Vicente, my other brother, and of course Juan Carlos, were supporting me at all times. It is something I will never forget.”
Since that experience in Northern Ireland, both Isidro and Juan Carlos have endured both bad and good streaks. It was a difficult 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season for both, but they regained some momentum on the Mexican Professional Tour. Between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the two Benítez brothers achieved victories in three consecutive tournaments. Juan Carlos won in Mazatlán, while the titles at events in Guadalajara and Puebla went to Isidro.
“Those victories came at a good time because they left us with great feelings to start 2020. Seeing the way Juan Carlos won in Mazatlán was very exciting. I finished fourth in that tournament, but the truth is I was very happy to see how my brother achieved his first professional victory. Rivalry has never been present between us,” Isidro continues.
The new year began with good news for Juan Carlos, who earned his card at the Tour’s Mazatlán Qualifying Tournament. Rounds of 69-68-66-65 left him at 20-under par, two strokes behind medalist Jared Du Toit of Canada. The finish earned Juan Carlos status for the first half of the season.
“Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach is a course that suits my game well. I knew I had a chance to get the Tour card again if I played there, and things happened. All week I was focused and got the result. I think he was having a great time, and it is a pity that for everything we are experiencing with the Coronavirus I cannot take advantage of my status,” says Juan Carlos.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s 2020 season was only one tournament in before issues with the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Tour to suspend operations following the season-opening event—also in Mazatlán and also at Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf. That week, both Juan Carlos and Isidro missed the cut by one shot. Neither is down, and they’re still positive about the season whenever play resumes.
Says Isidro, “I know that both Juan Carlos and I have what it takes to succeed in this sport. We are looking forward to resuming the season. We will continue, each one in our own way, fighting and working to get where every golfer wants to get, to the PGA TOUR.”
