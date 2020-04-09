A dream come true

Many times, parents want their children to have everything that they didn’t. These are not necessarily material things, and in some cases they are dreams, moments or experiences that the parents, for different reasons, could not achieve.

Take the example of Juan Carlos Benítez, Sr., who as a child dreamed of being a professional soccer player. He had the desire and talent, but there was one problem: his father felt he needed to pursue a more reliable career. His life took a different direction and other joys came with time, among them, his wife, María del Carmen Lorente.

In Puebla, Mexico, the Benitezes decided to start a family, and of their three children, two of them accomplished what he could not achieve. They did become professional athletes, both Juan Carlos and Isidro are golf professionals and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members.

“At the age of six, I learned to play golf with my dad, who today is one of the people I know who is most passionate about this sport. It all started because my grandfather left some clubs at home, and I took them to try to hit a ball. My dad saw me and decided to take me with him to take some classes,” says Juan Carlos, named for his father and, at 27, is the oldest of the Benítez brothers and six years older than Isidro.

Dad and son started a passion that began at Club El Cristo, and that continues today through the fairways and greens of Club Campestre de Puebla. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, Juan Carlos dedicated himself to competing in amateur tournaments and playing alongside his father and one of his cousins.

For Isidro, golf came precisely by watching his father and brother play. “As it happens to many younger brothers, we take a liking to what your older brother does. That’s how I and other people in the family started,” says Isidro.