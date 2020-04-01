×
  • Carranza enjoying life as a father of six

    The two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion and his wife Loli added twin girls to their family on March 5.

  • The Carranza boys — Clodomiro, Justo, Alfonso and Joaquín — with their newborn twin sisters — Magdalena and Guadalupe. (Courtesy of Clodomiro Carranza)
  • Just under four weeks ago, when most of the competitors on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica were eager to start a new season in Mazatlán, Mexico, there was a two-time Tour winner missing. Clodomiro Carranza, whose thoughts were far away from birdies and bogeys at the time, had other things on his mind.

    At home, in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, Carranza was walking around nervously while his four sons did what all kids under age 10 do best: play nonstop. Carranza was worried about his wife, Loli, who was about to give birth to twin girls.

    The big day finally came. Coincidentally, while his Tour peers were playing the first round of the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open on March 5, twins Magdalena and Guadalupe came into the world. It was an unforgettable day for their father, who will turn 38 later this month.

    Carranza-twins
    Magdalena and Guadalupe Carranza. (Courtesy of Clodomiro Carranza)

    It’s been almost a month since his family of six became a family of eight, and Carranza is proudly wearing the super dad suit. With golf halted because of the coronavirus, the forced break was timely for Carranza, who has a busy schedule taking care of his children and several other home chores.

    “It’s been a blessing in disguise because I have been able to stay home and give a hand. Everything has changed with the arrival of the babies, so I take care of the boys and do all the household chores, while my wife focuses mostly on the girls,” says Carranza, who comes from a large family; he’s the oldest of five boys.

    “We never planned to have as many kids, it just happened. After only having boys, we gave ourselves a chance for a girl, and suddenly two of them came at once,” he adds. “Luckily the girls are doing well and are very calm. They are lot like their mom, and to tell you the truth our family routine hasn’t changed that much. They eat, cry and sleep at the same time, so they keep us busy. It might be different later on, but for now we are handling things pretty well.”

    Carranza remembers that it was kind of shocking to learn only a few months ago that twins were on their way. “I was playing some wintertime tournaments here in Argentina, and I was playing quite well. One morning at 9 a.m., right before the start of one of those events, I get this unusual call from my wife. She never calls before I play, so I knew something was going on and then she says, ‘I have a surprise for you! I’m pregnant with twins!’ Needless to say, that day was difficult to focus, and I played terribly.”

    While he waits for news on the restart of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, Carranza is focusing on making sure that Clodomiro, Justo, Alfonso, Joaquín, Magdalena and Guadalupe are taken care of.  

    Carranza-family
    Clodomiro and his wife Loli with their four boys, before the arrival of their twin girls. (Courtesy of Clodomiro Carranza)

    “I love cooking, so that has been very helpful. The boys ask me to do ‘asados’ and burgers and some of the things they like the most, so I please them. However, from time to time I cook something more demanding and healthier,” he says while preparing cookies and popcorn for their afternoon snack.

    Regardless of his new duties, golf remains a big part of the picture. Given the movement restrictions in Argentina, he set up a net in his garden so he could hit balls and work on his swing. His passion for golf is one he shares with his two older boys, 9-year old Clodomiro and 7-year old Justo. Both love the game, and this past summer worked a lot on it, practicing regularly at the club near where they live. “They join me for practice whenever there’s a chance,” says Carranza, who not that long ago took a break from competitive golf to run the course maintenance crew at the Rio Cuarto Golf Club.

    “I have yet to think how things will be in a couple of months. I’m just taking things one day at a time, enjoying my time at home with my whole family,” he adds, noting the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

    After a few minutes on the phone, a visitor can hear someone crying and the boys calling for dad in the background. Carranza expects to play tournament golf later in the year, but for now it’s time for him to get back to his busy home routine of entertaining the boys, cooking and changing diapers.

    Pilara Golf Club
    As the top performer on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in Argentina, Clodomiro Carranza won the Zurich Argentina Swing in 2018. He has collected two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victories, winning the 2012 Aberto do Brasil and the 2018 Neuquén Argentina Classic. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

