Carranza enjoying life as a father of six

It’s been almost a month since his family of six became a family of eight, and Carranza is proudly wearing the super dad suit. With golf halted because of the coronavirus, the forced break was timely for Carranza, who has a busy schedule taking care of his children and several other home chores.

“It’s been a blessing in disguise because I have been able to stay home and give a hand. Everything has changed with the arrival of the babies, so I take care of the boys and do all the household chores, while my wife focuses mostly on the girls,” says Carranza, who comes from a large family; he’s the oldest of five boys.

“We never planned to have as many kids, it just happened. After only having boys, we gave ourselves a chance for a girl, and suddenly two of them came at once,” he adds. “Luckily the girls are doing well and are very calm. They are lot like their mom, and to tell you the truth our family routine hasn’t changed that much. They eat, cry and sleep at the same time, so they keep us busy. It might be different later on, but for now we are handling things pretty well.”

Carranza remembers that it was kind of shocking to learn only a few months ago that twins were on their way. “I was playing some wintertime tournaments here in Argentina, and I was playing quite well. One morning at 9 a.m., right before the start of one of those events, I get this unusual call from my wife. She never calls before I play, so I knew something was going on and then she says, ‘I have a surprise for you! I’m pregnant with twins!’ Needless to say, that day was difficult to focus, and I played terribly.”

While he waits for news on the restart of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, Carranza is focusing on making sure that Clodomiro, Justo, Alfonso, Joaquín, Magdalena and Guadalupe are taken care of.