Player’s Take: Álvaro Ortiz

To be honest I was never passionate about the game. At first, I played because my parents liked it, but it was really at 15 years old that I fell in love with all this. I said one day I will be a golf professional, and so it was.

My idol has been always Tiger Woods. I think he is preeminent in this sport. Everything has grown thanks to him. You see how it has changed from the design of the golf courses to the way the game is played. He has been the revolution. There is no doubt he has been one of the great inspirations I have in this sport.

In addition to having played the Masters Tournament and winning the Latin American Amateur Championship another of the great moments of my amateur career was when I had the chance to play the 2018 Palmer Cup in France. Being part of the international team that played against the United States is something that I will never forget.

The funniest thing that happened to me at Augusta National was playing with Kevin Na. In the third round we played together and literally we did not say a word beyond the initial greeting until the 11th hole.

On the 11th hole was the first time I really spoke to him. I asked him what his history had been in this sport and what his career had been like. He replied that he started playing on the Asian Tour for a year then went through Q-School, in 2004. “From there I have been on the TOUR and made a little pocket change,” he told me. I turned to look at him, and he finished by saying, “Yes, like $20 million.” It was very funny because when he commented on it, he said it in a very serious tone. Afterward, we laughed and had a good time. It is one of the best anecdotes I had at that tournament.