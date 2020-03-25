Player’s Take: Álvaro Ortiz

In the first tournament of the season, Álvaro Ortiz showed that he will be a player to watch. At that tournament in Mazatlan, the 24-year-old finished at 26-under 262 to finish solo second at the Estrella del Mar Open. With a score like that, how did he not win in his first start as a professional? Well, as Ortiz noted, Brazilian Alexandre Rocha “played golf from another planet” and ended at 29-under for both a three-stroke win and a 72-hole PGA TOUR Latinoamérica record.
Although he didn’t win, Ortiz’s achievements are substantial. Prior to turning pro, the Mexican has dazzled. Not many can say that as amateurs they had the opportunity to play in the Masters Tournament and in four additional PGA TOUR events. Ortiz is one who can make that claim, and it will not be unusual to see him making the progression to the PGA TOUR, where he hopes to join his older brother, Carlos, a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and currently No. 26 on the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Standings.
It’s not all golf with Ortiz, though, as he shares a little about his professional life and a lot about his personal interests.
I had in my head in Mazatlan that if I was 26-under I would go to sleep as champion. I hit that number, and I felt like a winner only without a trophy.
Alex did something amazing and won. Despite that, I am proud of the way I played all week. It motivates me for what is coming.
My journey in golf started when I was three years old. I remember my parents gave me some plastic clubs, and we were going to play short holes on my club’s golf course. At the age of five, I started playing tournaments, and from that moment I did not stop.
COMMENTS