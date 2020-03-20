-
With golf halted, Korte finds peace of mind playing music
March 20, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- Chris Korte, 23, is entering his second full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
There is nothing like music, especially in days of uncertainty like the ones the world is going through amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Just ask PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player Chris Korte, who has been devoting a good share of his spare time to playing the piano and the guitar while spending time at home in Highlands Ranch, right outside Denver, Colorado.
“I find so much enjoyment and peace in playing the piano,” says the 23-year old who picked up the piano at age 5. “I took lessons from age 6 to 12, but I became rebellious and quit. I picked up the guitar, but at age 15 I missed the piano too much and asked to be set up with an instructor again. I haven’t taken lessons in years, but I still love to sit down at any piano and get lost in the music.”
Some of the pianos he gets to play are located in nursing homes he visits whenever there is an opportunity. “When traveling to tournaments I love to find a local nursing home and spread some joy through music. It’s very unfortunate this isn’t a possibility right now due to the virus, but I’m looking forward to the days this can again be a reality,” he says.
Korte’s passion for music comes from his mother, Laura, the one who encouraged him the most to play music. Actually, a distant uncle of five generations on his mother’s side of the family is Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884), a famous composer from the Czech Republic.
Chris Korte, then and now. (Courtesy of the Korte Family)
A two-time winner of the Colorado Amateur and also the champion of the 2015 Colorado Stroke Play Championship, Korte picked up golf while in sixth grade. He believes his game has benefited from his music playing.
“I am so grateful I was brought up with the piano. It was an early training for complex hand-eye coordination, precision, and focus, all areas that parallel traits of an elite golfer,” says Korte, who turned professional in 2018 and is entering his second full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
There is more than golf and music to Korte, who has a good back up plan already in place if professional golf doesn’t work out. Paving the path for a future in medicine or healthcare, he earned a pre-med degree in Biology, with minors in Chemistry and Psychology from the University of Denver. “As of now, I’m giving professional golf a hundred percent.”View this post on Instagram
