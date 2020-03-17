-
-
PGA TOUR statement regarding additional tournament cancellations
-
March 17, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- March 17, 2020
- The PGA TOUR announced the cancellation of four more events through the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Ben Jard/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR statement regarding additional tournament cancellations:
The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
On March 12, the PGA TOUR made the announcement to cancel or postpone four weeks of events on all six Tours through the week of the Valero Texas Open (March 30-April 5). Augusta National Golf Club also announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament (April 6-12).
With the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States, the PGA TOUR will now cancel four additional events: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).
Furthermore, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced. Also announced today, the USGA is currently holding the dates for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled (June 18-21) but will, as all of us are, continue to monitor the developing situation and follow recommendations by government authorities.
As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the TOUR will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season. We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus.
Today’s cancellation of PGA TOUR events through May 10 applies to all six Tours, although PGA TOUR Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally slated for May 7-10, the event will now be played September 24-27. PGA TOUR Champions previously announced on March 16 that the Mastercard Japan Championship (June 12-14) will not be contested due to the current travel advisories in place from the CDC, the WHO and the U.S. Department of State.
We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021. To give our fans respite from this ongoing situation, the PGA TOUR is working with its partners to make available archives of past PGA TOUR competitions and additional programming for fans. More details will be made available soon."
SUMMARY OF CHANGES
PGA TOUR March 9-15 THE PLAYERS Championship Cancelled March 16-22 Valspar Championship Cancelled March 23-29 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Cancelled Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Postponed March 30-April 5 Valero Texas Open Cancelled April 6-12 Masters Tournament Postponed April 13-19 RBC Heritage Cancelled April 20-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Cancelled April 27-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Cancelled May 4-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Cancelled May 11-17 PGA Championship Postponed PGA TOUR Champions March 23-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic Postponed April 13-19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Cancelled April 27-3 Insperity Invitational Cancelled May 4-10 Regions Tradition Rescheduled (Sept. 21-27) June 8-14 Mastercard Japan Championship Cancelled Korn Ferry Tour March 16-22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS Cancelled March 23-29 Lake Charles Championship Cancelled March 30-April 5 Savannah Golf Championship Postponed April 13-19 Veritex Bank Championship Cancelled April 20-26 Huntsville Championship Postponed April 27-3 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Cancelled May 4-10 KC Golf Classic Cancelled May 11-17 Visit Knoxville Open Postponed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica March 23-29 Buenos Aires Championship Postponed March 30-April 5 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational Postponed April 13-19 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro Postponed April 20-26 94th Itau Abierto de Chile Postponed May 4-10 Puerto Plata Open Postponed Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada March 23-27 Qualifying Tournament (California) Postponed March 30-April 3 Qualifying Tournament (Arizona) Postponed April 12-17 Qualifying Tournament (Florida) Postponed April 26-May 1 Qualifying Tournament (Canada) Postponed PGA TOUR Series China February 25-28 Qualifying Tournament (China, then moved to Indonesia) Postponed March 3-6 Qualifying Tournament (Thailand) Postponed March 23-29 Sanya Championship Postponed March 30-April 5 Chongqing Championship Postponed April 13-19 Guangzhou Open Postponed May 4-10 Clearwater Bay Open Postponed
As we work together to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus, we urge our fans – and everyone around the world – to be mindful of the health and safety measures in place:
1) Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.
2) Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze with your elbow.
3) Observe social distancing and avoid large crowds.
4) Avoid contact with your face with your hands.
5) If you have symptoms related to Coronavirus, please stay home from work or other obligations and seek medical attention.
For more please visit the Centers for Disease Control’s information page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.