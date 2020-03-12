-
Two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments postponed
March 12, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- March 12, 2020
- The Buenos Aires Championship presented by Volvo and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational are the two events postponed in Argentina. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—As the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to affect events throughout the world, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is not immune. Wednesday, the Argentina government announce that all sports competitions scheduled for March are postponed or canceled. This announcement includes the Tour’s Buenos Aires Championship presented by Volvo (March 20-26) and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational (March 30-April 5).
“Given the circumstances that are occurring globally, this decision coming out of Argentina was not a complete surprise,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Vice President and Managing Director International. “It is PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s desire to operate quality competitions, but we also have a responsibility as a steward of the game to respect and honor the decisions made by municipalities and countries where we play. We grieve with those who are adversely affected by the coronavirus and continually worry about its wide-reaching impact. Our hope is that this situation calms quickly and allows us to potentially reschedule these tournaments that are a big part of our 2020 schedule.”
Due to the cancellation of the two tournaments and given the complexity of this ever-changing crisis, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is determining the exact restart date to our season and will provide an update in the future.
