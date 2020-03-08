Rocha fires a 62, sets 29-under record to win Estrella del Mar Open

Mazatlán, Mexico—In a three-way tie for the lead at the start of the day, Brazilian veteran Alexandre Rocha fired a course record tying 10-under 62 to run away with the Estrella del Mar Open. Opening the day with five consecutive birdies, the 42-year old from Sao Paulo kept the pedal down for a three-stroke victory. At 29-under 259 for the week, Rocha went on to set a new low 72-hole record for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the 2020 season-opening event.

Despite carding his lowest round of the week at 8-under 64, Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz came up short in the race for the title. At 26-under he ended up claiming runner-up honors in his first start as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member. Also carding a 64, his fellow countryman Raúl Pereda finished at 25-under to tie for third with Rowin Caron of the Netherlands, who posted a 66. Caron entered the day sharing the lead with Rocha and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, who carded a 67 to finish solo fifth at 24-under.

“I’ve never really run away with a tournament before and never have I shot 29-under par before either,” said Rocha. “For the last couple of years I’ve really done some work on my putting. I’ve been saying that should I get the opportunity to get some good surfaces and have a good week where I putt well, then I can shoot anything and this was just the opportunity that I was looking for.”

With his impressive five-birdie start Rocha managed to open a two-shot lead over Tosti, who got off to a terrific start of birdie-eagle before slowing down while playing by his side in the last twosome. “The five-birdie start just set the tone for the rest of the day. When I made that, I sort of started again, per say. I was trying to shoot another five under from that point to really take control of the tournament and fortunately that’s exactly what happened,” said the Mississippi State University alum.

Rocha birdied holes 9, 10 and 11 to keep other contenders away. Although his only bogey of the day at the 14th narrowed the lead to one, he never felt his victory was in jeopardy down the stretch. “I didn’t know the lead was one, but I didn’t really think much of anything at that point. I thought I was going to make a couple of birdies coming in anyway,” said Rocha, who bounced back with another string of three birdies from 15 thru 17.

At the age of 42, Rocha became only the third player over the age of 40 to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Actually, no player in his forties had won on this Tour since Timothy O’Neal claimed the 2016 Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open at the age of 43.

“It’s not easy to win on any level for any age really. I may be 42, but I’m not really, because I work unbelievably hard on my body not to feel or move like I’m 42 years old. Today, I’m in the best physical condition that I have ever been. I’m hitting the ball as hard as I have ever hit it, actually further, so I’m better now,” added the man who turned professional in 2000.