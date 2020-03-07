  • Bogey-free rounds move three to top of Estrella del Mar Open leaderboard

  • Rowin Caron of the Netherlands is entering his second full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)Rowin Caron of the Netherlands is entering his second full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)