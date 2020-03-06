Six tied for Estrella del Mar Open lead

Did you know Alvaro Ortiz played the first two rounds of the 2019 Masters Tournament with World Golf Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer and Matt Wallace? Ortiz played the third round with Kevin Na and the final round, in threesomes, with Na and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Ortiz, still an amateur at the time, went on to tie for 36th in his Augusta National Golf Club debut.

Key Information

The cut came at 7-under, with 60 players making it to the weekend.

Prior to this week, the lowest cutlines in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history are a pair of 5-under scores—137 at the par-71 Guacalito de la Isla Course during the 2016 Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua and 139 at the par-72 Cinnamon Hills Golf Course during the 2018 BMW Jamaica Open.

The lowest cutline in 2019 was 4-under, at the Diners Club Peru Open in Lima. The least amount of strokes behind the leader and those who made the cut on the number in 2019 was six, at the Molino Cañuelas Championship in Argentina. This week it is also six shots.

The threesome of Alvaro Ortiz, Rowin Caron and Ryan McCormick were a combined 36-under for the two days they played together. Ortiz is at 13-under, Caron at 12-under and McCormick at 11-under. “It was fun. We were talking about it [Thursday]. We all shot 66. It was just positive energy, and we were feeding off of each other. It’s good to see other guys playing well. You see some putts going in. It’s good vibes,” said Caron.

Chris Wiatr is rooming this week with Brian Hughes. The two were also in the same grouping the first two days. Wiatr is the co-leader, at 13-under, while Hughes rebounded nicely from an opening, 1-over 73 to shoot 64 Friday to make the cut on the number. He’s tied for 50th. “When the pairings came out, I thought it was funny that I had to travel all the way to Mexico to play with one of my best friends,” Wiatr said.

This week, Samuel Stevens played his initial 26 holes bogey-free, making his first bogey on No. 18, his ninth hole of his second round. That blemish remains his only bogey of the tournament, as he followed his opening 65 with a 66.

Brian Hughes owned one of the five 64s Friday, the low score of the day. The others came from Piri Borja, Drew Nesbitt, Chris Wiatr and MJ Maguire.

The four Qualifying Tournament medalists are all in the field this week, the quartet led by Alvaro Ortiz (Buenos Aires qualifier), who is tied for the lead through 36 holes. France’s Jeremy Gandon (Central Florida qualifier) followed his 66 with a 67, and he’s tied for 12th. Jared Du Toit (who qualified at this course in January) missed the cut by a shot, while and A.J. Crouch (South Florida qualifier) also will be idle on the weekend, missing the cut by two strokes.

There were 25 players from Mexico in the field, with five making it to the weekend. They are Alvaro Ortiz and Raúl Pereda (tied for first), Gonzalo Rubio (tied for 12th) and Rodolfo Cazaubón and José Narro (tied for 50th).

Quotable

“I’m hitting the ball better from tee to green. I’m driving it really good, and I’m hitting it long and straight.” –Alvaro Ortiz

“I’m pretty impressed with myself that I was able to shoot a better round than [Thursday] because [Thursday] it was playing a lot easier.” –Sulman Raza

“I had a moment on hole 6 where the ball plugged on the lip (of a bunker) and I could have easily made a six or a seven on the hole. I made sure I stayed calm and told myself that a four or five on this hole was great, and I didn’t need to be heroic in any way.” –Sulman Raza

“My putting has been really solid, too. I’ve been making a lot of putts from 10 feet to 20 feet. That really helps.” –Alvaro Ortiz

“The last three holes played dead into the wind. You have to be really focused on what your target is and not get lazy.” –Sulman Raza on Nos. 7, 8 and 9, his final holes of the second round

“It played totally different, and you have to flight the ball out here. It changes your course management in a way. You start to pick a little more conservative targets.” –Sulman Raza on how the wind affects strategy

“I couldn’t ask for anything better. I played really good [Thursday] and really solid today. I wasn’t hitting it as good, but I finished with three birdies.” –Rowin Caron

“I couldn’t really get it going. I was hitting greens but not really getting it close to the pins. So, it was really nice to finish this way because the other guys were playing so well, too.” –Rowin Caron

“If I have the opportunities, my putting right now is good enough to make it or two-putt.” –Raúl Pereda

“The swing didn’t feel 100 percent today, but I’m happy with the score.” –Rowin Caron

“I really like it. I like the courses and the level of competition. I’m really enjoying it. Obviously, the goal is to get off the Tour as soon as possible, to move up, but I’m really enjoying it.” –Rowin Caron as he begins his second season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

“It feels good, my game feels good and I was able to put together another good round today.” –Samuel Stevens

“Today was a lot different from [Thursday], when I hit it really well but putted fine only missing a few. Today, I hit it pretty good, but I definitely made some putts out there.” –Samuel Stevens

“On this course, there are so many opportunities to make birdies that I’m trying to give myself as many looks as possible. Fortunately, today I played the par-5s well. [Thursday] I didn’t do that. That was my goal today—to make sure I got the 5s.” –Chris Wiatr

“The game plan feels good. I’m driving it awesome, so I have lots of chances to make birdies.” –Chris Wiatr

“I’ve been hitting my driver pretty much on most of the holes. It’s definitely an advantage on the approaches to have a few wedges in your hands.” –Chris Wiatr

“The course is definitely designed to play with some wind, so when [the wind] lays down, you have to take advantage of it.” –Chris Wiatr

“I’m just happy to have a schedule and just be able to play. When you get into a tournament and you have to make something happen, it doesn’t always go that way. Then you get an event like this, and I know I have at least six more or seven more starts, hopefully it can all come together.” –Chris Wiatr

Tournament Fast Fact

The cutlines at the previous three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in Mazatlán were 4-over 148 (2014), 2-under 142 (2015) and 1-under 143 (2016). It was 7-under 137 this year.

Second-Round Weather Report

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 79. Wind W at 4-6 mph, with gusts to 10 mph.