Tosti makes it look easy, takes early lead in Mazatlán

Toledo’s bogey-free round came with his birdies spread out throughout the day. He had four birdies on his opening nine (the back nine) and five to finish his day and said he was anxious to begin the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. For good reason. The Guatemalan, who lives full-time in Houston, made nine birdies and nine pars in the first round.

“Of course, it’s to go back to the Korn Ferry (Tour),” Toledo said of his main goal for 2020. “I know I’ve done it before.” As a sub-goal, Toledo did mention the Summer Olympics in Japan as another objective this season. “I have eight or nine events to earn points. If I can win one or two, I might have a big chance. I’m looking forward to that, which would be a big thing for me and for Guatemala.”

Did you know Alejandro Tosti easily established a new 18-hole personal best with his 10-under 62 Thursday? His previous-best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica score was the final-round, 8-under 64 he shot at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in November 2019.

Key Information

Alejandro Tosti hit 17 of 18 greens Thursday.

José Toledo, with one career win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (the 2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic), had a nice bounce-back season in 2019 playing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after a disappointing 2018 campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour. A year ago the Guatemala native finished 23rd on the Order of Merit and has his sights on returning to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021.

The longest birdie streak a year ago belonged to Brazil’s Rafael Becker. He made seven in a row at the VISA Open de Argentina.

Joey Lane finished 10th on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit in 2019. He won the Dongguan Open for his first professional title.

A year ago, Joey Lane’s first as a professional, his low 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Series-China was a 62 he shot in the opening round of his win in Dongguan. Thursday, in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut, he fired a 64.

José Toledo said the highlight of his round was not any of his birdies, but, instead, the par save he made at No. 15. After missing the green in regulation and facing a difficult chip shot, he left his shot only a foot away for the easy tap-in par.

Raúl Pereda’s round was notable in that he was only 2-under through 12 holes before making four consecutive birdies, a hole-in-one and a par to finish his round. The ace, the first of the 2020 season, came at the par-3 17th.

For a while, it looked like José Toledo would hold the outright lead until Alejandro Tosti’s heroics late in the day. The last time Toledo held an end-of-round lead came a year ago in Brazil when he opened with an 8-under 63 at the São Paulo Golf Club Championship. Toledo eventually tied for 44th.

Samuel Stevens was bogey-free in his first round of 2020. The Oklahoma State product made seven birdies Thursday. In his rookie season in 2019, Stevens finished 47th on the Order of Merit, with one top-10, a tie for fourth at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil.

Tommy Cocha, who won on this course in 2015 when it hosted a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event, opened with a 5-under 67, leaving him tied for 27th through 18 holes.

Of the 144 players in the field, 114 broke par in the opening round, with another eight at even-par.

The four Qualifying Tournament medalists all played well Thursday, led by Alvaro Ortiz (Buenos Aires qualifier), Jared Du Toit (who qualified at this course in January) and Jeremy Gandon (Central Florida qualifier). They all fired 6-under 66s and are tied for eighth. A.J. Crouch (South Florida qualifier) shot a 4-under 68 and is tied for 48th.

Raúl Pereda’s hole-in-one was his first as a professional. He used a 7-iron from 187 yards on No. 17. He lost track of the ball after it landed as it rolled behind a slope but then reappeared, where he was able to see it roll into the hole. Pereda’s other holes-in-one came during his amateur days. His most-recent ace before Thursday was during his junior year of college playing for Jacksonville University in Florida.

Raúl Pereda’s 6-under finish to his round included