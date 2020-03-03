The First Look: 2020 Estrella del Mar Open

Fourteen other past champions are also beginning their seasons here in Mazatlan. They are four-time winner Rodolfo Cazaubón (4), three-time champions Tommy Cocha and Jorge Fernández Valdés (3) and single-tournament winners Rafael Becker, Isidro Benítez, Samuel Del Val, Armando Favela, Andrés Gallegos, Toni Hakula, Horacio León, Patrick Newcomb, Anthony Paolucci, Alexandre Rocha and José Toledo.

Of those returning from last season, Patrick Flavin is the player who had the best Order of Merit ranking. The 24-year old from Chicago finished the 2019 season ranked sixth on Tour following a victory at the Bupa Match Play, a runner-up finish at the Brazil Open and a third-place finish at the Shell Championship.

Tommy Cocha, a three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner, is the only past Estrella del Mar Open champion playing this week. The 2015 winner will be making his 107th career start on this Tour at this event.

Canada’s Jared du Toit shot 22-under 266 to claim medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament played at Estrella del Mar six weeks ago. He is joined by 13 other players from that qualifier who secured spots into this week and will try to take advantage of that recent experience at this venue.

Twenty-five players from Mexico are competing this week, with eight entering the season as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members. The remaining 17 locals received sponsor exemptions.

Twelve of those players representing Mexico this week are coming from Leon, where they played last week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s El Bosque Mexico Championship. They were led by Isidro and Juan Carlos Benítez, who tied for 29th and 36th, respectively. The Benítez brothers were two of only three Mexican players who made the cut last week.

Juan Carlos Benítez has shot 41-under in his last seven competitive rounds at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort, winning a 54-hole Mexico Tour event on December 8, at 21-under (64-62-69), and claiming runner-up honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament on January 17, at 20-under (69-68-66-65).

Isidro Benítez, who became the first and still only teenager to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event (at the 2018 VISA Open de Argentina, is also entering the tournament on a hot streak). The Puebla native has won the last two events on the Mexico Tour schedule, winning the GGPB Santa Anita on January 31 and the II Copa Prissa on February 7.

Aram Yenidjeian of Argentina is the only amateur competing this week. He earned his spot by firing a 7-under 65 to tie for second at the open qualifier played Monday. Yenidjeian claimed low amateur honors last November at the VISA Open de Argentina.

VIVA MEXICO!

Following the PGA TOUR’s World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship played in Mexico City two weeks ago and the Korn Ferry Tour’s El Bosque Mexico Championship last week in Leon, Guanajuato, the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Estrella del Mar Open makes three consecutive weeks of PGA TOUR golf in Mexico.

The 2020 Estrella del Mar Open is the 22nd PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event played in Mexico. This will also be the third time an event in Mexico has opened the season, following the Mundo Maya Open in 2012 and the Mexico Open in 2013.

Overall, the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open is the 130th event sanctioned by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Those events have taken the Tour to 18 different countries across the Americas.