Open Qualifying: 2020 Estrella del Mar Open
Michael Weaver, a 28-year old from Fresno, California shot 62 to secure one of the six spots at Monday’s qualifier
March 03, 2020
By PGATOURLA.COM
- Photo: Michael Weaver played 41 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica between 2015 and 2019. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLAN, Mexico – Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for theEstrella del Mar Open, first event of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The qualifying round took place at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort earlier Monday and it involved 57 competitors battling for six spots on the field. Weaver shot a bogey-free 62 to tie the golf Course record.
62 (-10) Michael Weaver, USA.
65 (-7) Aram Yenidjeian, Argentina
65 (-7) Eric Hallberg, USA.
66 (-6) Jacob Marriott, USA*
66 (-6) Jake Shuman, USA.*
66 (-6) Jeff Berkshire, USA.*
*Won a four-way playoff for three spots
