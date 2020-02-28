-
-
2020 Players to Watch: Tour Veterans
-
February 28, 2020
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- February 28, 2020
- Patrick Flavin won the Bupa Match Play last season. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLAN, Mexico—Players with previous experience have had an edge over the past few years when making their return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Actually, the past six winners of the Player of the Year Award were at least into their second full season on Tour.
With only a week to go until players arrive here for the 2020 season-opening event, many of those players are hoping to make the most of their experience to dominate just like Augusto Núñez did last year during an impressive, Player of the Year campaign.
Without a specific order, the following are 10 players to keep an eye on during the 2020 season.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Andrés Gallegos (Argentina)Ranked 102nd on the Order of Merit in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, this 24-year old came back to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season to record two solo-third finishes in the last five events of 2019. His solid play and desire to make it back to the next level should turn him into a strong contender week in and week out in 2020.Ranked 102nd on the Order of Merit in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, this 24-year old came back to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season to record two solo-third finishes in the last five events of 2019. His solid play and desire to make it back to the next level should turn him into a strong contender week in and week out in 2020. 2 Patrick Flavin (U.S.)His strong rookie season included a victory at the Bupa Match Play and a runner-up finish at the Brazil Open. Had he made one more birdie at the season-ending Shell Championship he would have finished fifth on the 2019 Order of Merit to secure guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. In preparation for the 2020 season, he Monday-qualified into the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he made his first career start on the PGA TOUR.His strong rookie season included a victory at the Bupa Match Play and a runner-up finish at the Brazil Open. Had he made one more birdie at the season-ending Shell Championship he would have finished fifth on the 2019 Order of Merit to secure guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. In preparation for the 2020 season, he Monday-qualified into the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he made his first career start on the PGA TOUR. 3 Puma Domínguez (Argentina)If a comeback player of the year award existed, he would have won it last season. A wrist injury suffered toward the end of the 2016 season led him to surgery in June 2018. Having played only a few events in 2019, he went on to claim an unlikely playoff victory at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. He kept rolling, winning the Argentine Tour’s Andrés Romero Invitational two weeks later. Domínguez has shown signs of carrying that momentum into 2020, having recorded a 65-65 weekend for a top-10 finish at the 2020 Dev Series’ Abierto del Sur in Mar del Plata in January.If a comeback player of the year award existed, he would have won it last season. A wrist injury suffered toward the end of the 2016 season led him to surgery in June 2018. Having played only a few events in 2019, he went on to claim an unlikely playoff victory at the Neuquén Argentina Classic. He kept rolling, winning the Argentine Tour’s Andrés Romero Invitational two weeks later. Domínguez has shown signs of carrying that momentum into 2020, having recorded a 65-65 weekend for a top-10 finish at the 2020 Dev Series’ Abierto del Sur in Mar del Plata in January. 4 Rowin Caron (Holland)Missing only one cut, while recording three top-10s and two other top-25s in 10 starts last season, the Netherlands native made his presence felt as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie in 2019. He was also one of the players with the most birdies in the 2019 season—ranked fifth with an average of 4.55 per round—and finished sixth in Scoring Average, at 69.47.Missing only one cut, while recording three top-10s and two other top-25s in 10 starts last season, the Netherlands native made his presence felt as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie in 2019. He was also one of the players with the most birdies in the 2019 season—ranked fifth with an average of 4.55 per round—and finished sixth in Scoring Average, at 69.47. 5 Rodolfo Cazaubón (Mexico)As the 2015 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, he was expected to rise all the way to the PGA TOUR, but things haven’t worked out for him at the higher levels. An Olympian at the 2016 Sumer Games in Brazil, Cazaubón has won four events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and will be seeking to add to that count while chasing his return to the Korn Ferry Tour.As the 2015 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, he was expected to rise all the way to the PGA TOUR, but things haven’t worked out for him at the higher levels. An Olympian at the 2016 Sumer Games in Brazil, Cazaubón has won four events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and will be seeking to add to that count while chasing his return to the Korn Ferry Tour. 6 Jared du Toit (Canada)A lack of consistency in his three full seasons as a pro prevented him from having an impact. Although he has been a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, his focus for the past three years was on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada (23rd on the Order of Merit in 2017, 32nd in 2018 and 72nd a year ago). The Arizona State University alum has the talent to be a consistent contender, and he is hoping his 2020 Qualifying Tournament win in Mazatlán will boost his confidence heading into this new season.A lack of consistency in his three full seasons as a pro prevented him from having an impact. Although he has been a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, his focus for the past three years was on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada (23rd on the Order of Merit in 2017, 32nd in 2018 and 72nd a year ago). The Arizona State University alum has the talent to be a consistent contender, and he is hoping his 2020 Qualifying Tournament win in Mazatlán will boost his confidence heading into this new season. 7 Ricardo Celia (Colombia)He closed his 2019 campaign of ups and down with a bang, winning the 114th VISA Open de Argentina to secure a spot in the 2020 Open Championship set for Royal St. Georges Golf Club in July. His impressive playoff win at Buenos Aires’ Jockey Club proved he can handle pressure. Adding another win at the Colombian Tour’s Abierto del Caribe only a month later, Celia, a 27-year old from Barranquilla is back in top shape to battle for his return to the Korn Ferry Tour.He closed his 2019 campaign of ups and down with a bang, winning the 114th VISA Open de Argentina to secure a spot in the 2020 Open Championship set for Royal St. Georges Golf Club in July. His impressive playoff win at Buenos Aires’ Jockey Club proved he can handle pressure. Adding another win at the Colombian Tour’s Abierto del Caribe only a month later, Celia, a 27-year old from Barranquilla is back in top shape to battle for his return to the Korn Ferry Tour. 8 MJ Maguire (U.S.)He has averaged a top-10 finish every four starts over the past three years on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. With low conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, he had a slow year but picked up his game late in the season to record top-10s in two of his last three starts PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.He has averaged a top-10 finish every four starts over the past three years on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. With low conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, he had a slow year but picked up his game late in the season to record top-10s in two of his last three starts PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. 9 Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)Following a strong amateur career that saw him move inside the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, while attending the University of Florida, he had a promising 2019 season as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie. His first career win at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational last November allowed him to finish the year ranked 19th in the Order of Merit. He should be in position to improve that position this year.Following a strong amateur career that saw him move inside the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, while attending the University of Florida, he had a promising 2019 season as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie. His first career win at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational last November allowed him to finish the year ranked 19th in the Order of Merit. He should be in position to improve that position this year. 10 Andreas Halvorsen (Norway)Although he is only 23, Halvorsen has already played four full years on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He is coming off his best season on Tour, having recorded ten top-25s in 16 starts, including a runner-up finish at the Mexico Open and a third place finish at the Molino Cañuelas Championship. As No. 11 on the 2019 Order of Merit, he finished just one spot outside the top-10 who made it to Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. This could be his year to finally breakthrough and move up to the next level.Although he is only 23, Halvorsen has already played four full years on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He is coming off his best season on Tour, having recorded ten top-25s in 16 starts, including a runner-up finish at the Mexico Open and a third place finish at the Molino Cañuelas Championship. As No. 11 on the 2019 Order of Merit, he finished just one spot outside the top-10 who made it to Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. This could be his year to finally breakthrough and move up to the next level.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.