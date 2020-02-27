-
2020 Players to Watch: New Faces
February 27, 2020
By Gregory Villalobos, PGATOURLA.COM
- February 27, 2020
- Prior to turning pro, last season Juan José Guerra of the Dominican Republic became only the third amateur ever to lead a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Only a few days away from landing in Mazatlán, Mexico for the start of the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the expectations and anxieties of several new members should be enormous. Emerging mostly from the four Qualifying Tournaments played in January, they showed that the Tour will be adding valuable talent this year. For many of them, the 2020 season will mark the beginning of a race they hope will lead them to membership on the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually on the PGA TOUR.
Without a specific order, the following are 10 newcomers to keep an eye on during the upcoming season.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico)He closed a superb amateur career with a win at the 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship to earn an invite to the Masters Tournament, where he tied for 36th last year. Soon after, he began his career as a professional, receiving sponsor exemptions to a few PGA TOUR events, including the Mayakoba Golf Classic (tie for 48th), an event where he stayed inside the top 10 for the first three rounds last November. The 24-year old University of Arkansas alum joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a five-stroke win at the at the Qualifying Tournament in Argentina. 2 Justin Suh (U.S.)A former No. 1 in the World Amateur Ranking, Suh made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut only four months ago, at the Diners Club Peru Open, where he turned an invite into a tie for fourth. He went on to shoot a combined 50-under in his first four starts—all top-10 finishes—and closed the season ranked 28th in the Order of Merit. A former University of Southern California golfer, he made his professional debut last June. Since then, he has tested his game at the highest level, making 10 career PGA TOUR starts and is in action this week on the European Tour, playing in the Oman Open. 3 Austin Squires (U.S.)A Kentucky native, this 22-year old had a strong amateur career at the University of Cincinnati. Winner of the Firestone Invitational in consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, he was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2017. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur three times, reaching the quarterfinals twice. Last August, his 2019 U.S. Amateur performance at Pinehurst was highlighted by a 2 up victory over top seed Brandon Wu in the opening round of match play. Squires joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by tying for third at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn. 4 Jeremy Gandon (France)Making his debut as a professional, this 23-year old from Charpey, France, played a full season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada in 2019. He recorded two top-25s, while making the cut in six of 11 starts to finish 64th on the Order of Merit. The Kansas State University alum claimed three collegiate wins during his amateur career, including a share of medalist honors at the 2018 Big 12 Conference Championship. This year he has joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as the winner of the Qualifying Tournament played at Mission Inn. 5 Juan José Guerra (Dominican Republic)Right before his graduation from Nova Southeastern University, in May of last year, Guerra became only the third amateur ever to lead a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event. He did it by firing a 63 in the opening round of the Puerto Plata Open, an event he finished in a tie for 23rd in the Dominican Republic, his home country. The 22-year old had a strong Division II career at NSU, where he collected seven wins in his final two years. Guerra claimed his Tour card by sharing runner-up honors at the Qualifying Tournament in Argentina. 6 Garrett May (U.S.)He graduated from Baylor University last year, following a solid amateur career that was highlighted by a victory at the 2019 Northeast Amateur. He joined the likes of current PGA TOUR champions Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff as a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018. The 22-year old joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after tying for eighth at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn. 7 Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)This 23-year old from Mexico City graduated from UTEP last year after recording two wins and four other top-10s as a senior. Playing in his home country, he went on to finish solo second at this year's Latin American Amateur Championship in his last start as an amateur. He was the last man to secure exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by winning a playoff at the Qualifying Tournament in Argentina. 8 Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)A University of Missouri alum, this 26-year old from Sweden secured his Tour card by tying for fourth at the Qualifying Tournament in Weston Hills. A professional since 2018, last year he recorded eight top-10s in 13 starts and had a scoring average of 68.7 strokes on the Nordic Tour. 9 Kyler Tate (U.S.)Starting his career as a professional, this University of Central Florida alum traveled down to South America late last season to Monday qualify into a few PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. He ended up making the cut in three of those starts to gain confidence about his chances at this level. The 22-year old will not be playing on Mondays this season, as a fifth place finish at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn in January secured him strong exempt status. 10 Ben Griffin (U.S.)Only a few months after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018, he went on to have a superb rookie season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. After finishing solo fourth on his first Tour start, he went on to win the Staal Foundation Open on his sixth start. An eighth place finish in the Order of Merit took him to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made the cut in 2 of 8 starts last year. The 23-year old will be making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut after tying for 12th at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn. The 22-year old will not be playing on Mondays this season, as a fifth place finish at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn in January secured him strong exempt status.Starting his career as a professional, this University of Central Florida alum traveled down to South America late last season to Monday qualify into a few PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. He ended up making the cut in three of those starts to gain confidence about his chances at this level. The 22-year old will not be playing on Mondays this season, as a fifth place finish at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn in January secured him strong exempt status. 10 Ben Griffin (U.S.)Only a few months after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018, he went on to have a superb rookie season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. After finishing solo fourth on his first Tour start, he went on to win the Staal Foundation Open on his sixth start. An eighth place finish in the Order of Merit took him to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made the cut in 2 of 8 starts last year. The 23-year old will be making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut after tying for 12th at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn.Only a few months after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018, he went on to have a superb rookie season on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. After finishing solo fourth on his first Tour start, he went on to win the Staal Foundation Open on his sixth start. An eighth place finish in the Order of Merit took him to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made the cut in 2 of 8 starts last year. The 23-year old will be making his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut after tying for 12th at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn.
