  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s most-impressive records

  • Two-time PGA TOUR champion Fabián Gómez set a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 54-hole record with rounds of 65-65-62 at the 2014 Argentina Classic. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
    Two-time PGA TOUR champion Fabián Gómez set a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 54-hole record with rounds of 65-65-62 at the 2014 Argentina Classic. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

  • With a new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season about to unfold, players have their sights set on making it through to the next level. Although the main goal is to finish the year holding a 2021 Korn Ferry Tour card, the top performers across the 2020 season will have a shot at leaving their marks on the Tour’s record books. If they do, they will join the likes of former Player of the Years José de Jesús Rodríguez, Augusto Núñez and Nate Lashley, among others, who have set the bar high. In preparation to the season, we reviewed the records, ranking, in order, the Tour’s most significant ones.

    RANK PLAYER TOUR RECORD
    1 Fabián Gómez Fabián Gómez

    24-under through 54 holes

     

    It’s no surprise that this record was set by a two-time PGA TOUR champion. While coming down to his home country to support the Argentina Classic, an event he won for three consecutive years (2013-15), Fabián Gómez had an amazing performance in 2014. At the rain-shortened event, Gómez shot 65-65-62 for a seven-shot victory (24-under 192) at Las Praderas de Lujan. The Chaco native had two eagles and 21 birdies, while recording only one bogey that week in Lujan, Argentina.

    2 Nate Lashley Nate Lashley

    A 10-shot win

     

    Making his last career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, one that cemented his status as the 2016 Player of the Year, Nate Lashley played at another level at the Shell Championship at Melreese Country Club in Miami, Fla. Lashley took control of the event after a second-round 64 and then added a third-round of 65 to open an eight-shot lead. He closed with a 67 to win by 10 strokes, at 19-under 265. That was proof of his solid play, one than took him to the winner’s circle on both the Korn Ferry Tour (2017) and the PGA TOUR (2019).

    3 José de Jesús Rodríguez José de Jesús Rodríguez

    Best come-from-behind victory

     

    When José de Jesús Rodríguez left PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as the Player of the Year in 2018, he had several Tour records under his belt. His playoff win at the 2013 Colombia Classic was arguably his most impressive performance on Tour as he came back from an eight-shot deficit on the final day to force a playoff and eventually claim the win. Rodríguez was actually trailing by 10 shots at the 36-hole mark, but he shot 65-65 on the weekend, with a final round that featured seven consecutive birdies to tie Manuel Villegas at the end of regulation, at 14-under. Rodríguez went on to make birdie on the second playoff hole to walk away as the winner at San Andrés Golf Club in Bogota.

    4 Charlie Saxon Charlie Saxon

    A bogey-free victory

     

    Charlie Saxon is the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion to collect a victory without recording a bogey or worse. He did it at the 2017 Lexus Peru Open, an event abbreviated to 54-holes due to a national census that prevented the Tour from having the usual Sunday finish. Saxon shot 67-66-66 to close the week at 16-under, recording an eagle, 14 birdies and 39 pars at Los Inkas Golf Club in Lima, Peru.

    5 Augusto Núñez Augusto Núñez

    37 consecutive cuts made

     

    Augusto Núñez closed his 2019 Player of the Year campaign holding a record 37 consecutive cuts made in stroke-play events that featured 36-hole cuts. The streak started at the Honduras Open in May 2016, and he added his last made cut at the VISA Open de Argentina in November 2019. Throughout the streak, Núñez played three other events that didn’t have a cut, recording a victory (2019 Shell Championship), a runner-up finish (2016 Shell Championship) and a second-round loss (2019 Bupa Match Play). His last missed cut on Tour dates to April 22, 2016, at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open. At that tournament, Núñez followed an opening 79 with a 71 to finish five shots off the cut line. The next-best made-cuts mark, shared by Sebastián Vázquez and Rafael Echenique, is 19 consecutively.

    6 Augusto Núñez Augusto Núñez

    25-under, the low 72-hole total

     

    This record also belongs to Augusto Núñez, who went really low for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory at the 2016 Flor de Caña Open. The Argentine posted rounds of 67-63-64-65 to finish at 25-under 259. The course at Guacalito de la Isla in Nicaragua was open to low scores that week, as Eric Steger and Puma Domínguez finished at 24-under to share second place and post the second-best 72-hole mark on Tour.

    7 Drew Nesbitt Drew Nesbitt

    Four eagles and a 12-under 59

     

    The only sub-60 round recorded on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica belongs to Drew Nesbitt, who fired a 12-under 59 in the second round of the 2018 JHSF Aberto do Brasil at Fazenda Boa Vista in Sao Paulo. Spread over two days because of a suspension of play due to darkness, Nesbitt posted his 59 early Saturday morning, September 22. Making it a record within a record, the Canadian had an eye-popping four eagles, including a hole-in-one at the pa-3 second, his 11th hole of the round. He also had five birdies, eight pars and one bogey.

    8 Sebastián Muñoz Sebastián Muñoz

    A string of 8 consecutive birdies

     

    The actual PGA TOUR Latinoamérica record is seven birdies in a row by seven different players, but given the impact of the Dev Series within the Tour, this one is worth the exception. Providing a glimpse of what was ahead of him, Sebastián Muñoz went on to make eight birdies in a row, starting at No. 10. That was good for a course-record-breaking, 8-under 63 in the final round of the 2015 Dev Series Final at Arrayanes Country Club in Quito, Ecuador.

