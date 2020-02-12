PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s most-impressive records

With a new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season about to unfold, players have their sights set on making it through to the next level. Although the main goal is to finish the year holding a 2021 Korn Ferry Tour card, the top performers across the 2020 season will have a shot at leaving their marks on the Tour’s record books. If they do, they will join the likes of former Player of the Years José de Jesús Rodríguez, Augusto Núñez and Nate Lashley, among others, who have set the bar high. In preparation to the season, we reviewed the records, ranking, in order, the Tour’s most significant ones.
COMMENTS