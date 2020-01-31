Ortiz fires final-round 65 to win by five in Argentina

Ortiz is expected to be a force on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He closed a superb amateur career with a win at the 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship to earn an invite for the Masters Tournament, an event he finished in a tie for 36th. Soon after that he began his career as a professional receiving sponsor exemptions to a few PGA TOUR events, including a tie for 48th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, an event where he stayed inside the top 10 for the first three rounds last November.

Speaking of his goals for the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he went on to say: “I hope to get the Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2021 season and from there keep going and make it to the PGA TOUR. I’m excited about playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica; I have several friends who are already Tour members and I’m excited about what the Tour will bring this year.”

Behind Ortiz, players finishing between the second and twelve spots earned exempt status for the first half of the season. They were led by Jaime López Rivarola of Argentina, who carded a 68, and Juan José Guerra of the Dominican Republic, who posted a 69, to share runner-up honors at 11-under.

With six players finishing in a tie for 12th at 5-under, officials conducted a playoff for the final berth awarding exempt status for the first half. Aaron Terrazas of Mexico emerged as the winner of the extra session that lasted five holes. The five players on the losing end of that playoff led a group of 23 players who will have conditional status for the first half of 2020.

In all, there were 35 players who walked away as 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members.

Did you know that Alvaro Ortiz’s brother Carlos, who is four years older, is currently playing his fourth season as a PGA TOUR member? Carlos first made it to the TOUR as the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. He has made 99 career starts on the PGA TOUR and currently holds the 21st spot in the FedExCup standings.

