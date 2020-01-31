  • Ortiz fires final-round 65 to win by five in Argentina

    As the tournament medalist, the 24-year old from Mexico secured full exempt status for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season

  • Alvaro Ortiz is the second Mexican player to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. The only previous medalist from his country was Rodolfo Cazaubón, who won the South American Qualifier in 2014. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)Alvaro Ortiz is the second Mexican player to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. The only previous medalist from his country was Rodolfo Cazaubón, who won the South American Qualifier in 2014. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)