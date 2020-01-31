-
Ortiz fires final-round 65 to win by five in Argentina
As the tournament medalist, the 24-year old from Mexico secured full exempt status for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season
January 31, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- Alvaro Ortiz is the second Mexican player to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. The only previous medalist from his country was Rodolfo Cazaubón, who won the South American Qualifier in 2014. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—With an impressive five-stroke victory at the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Argentina, Alvaro Ortiz left to doubt of his strength as a player to watch this upcoming season. The 24-year old from Guadalajara, Mexico, fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to escape and claim medalist honors at 16-under 272 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the top finisher at Cañuelas Golf Club, the University of Arkansas alum secured full exempt status for the 2020 season that will start 34 days from today in his home country.
“It was a spectacular round from start to finish,” said Ortiz of a flawless 65 that featured an eagle and five birdies. “I’ve been playing some good golf for the last couple of months and I believe this is good proof of that. I’m happy to finally get a win and excited about what this year might bring.”
Ortiz started the day with birdies on 5 and 8 to make the turn at 2-under and reached the tee on No. 12 holding a two-shot lead over Matías Lezcano, the Argentine he was tied with for the 54-hole lead. The 447-yard par-4 No. 12 proved decisive, with Ortiz making birdie and Lezcano a bogey that opened a four-stroke gap. Although Lezcano birdied the next two, Ortiz made an eagle on 14 to keep the lead at four.
“I hit a great drive there, a bomb right in the middle of the fairway, and then I hit a 7-iron to about 12-15 feet and made the eagle putt,” Ortiz said of the eagle he followed with birdies on 16 and 18 to win by six. “I really didn’t make any mistakes. Actually, I had one, but I made a great approach and then a nice up-and-down to keep the card clean.”
Ortiz is expected to be a force on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He closed a superb amateur career with a win at the 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship to earn an invite for the Masters Tournament, an event he finished in a tie for 36th. Soon after that he began his career as a professional receiving sponsor exemptions to a few PGA TOUR events, including a tie for 48th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, an event where he stayed inside the top 10 for the first three rounds last November.
Speaking of his goals for the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he went on to say: “I hope to get the Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2021 season and from there keep going and make it to the PGA TOUR. I’m excited about playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica; I have several friends who are already Tour members and I’m excited about what the Tour will bring this year.”
Behind Ortiz, players finishing between the second and twelve spots earned exempt status for the first half of the season. They were led by Jaime López Rivarola of Argentina, who carded a 68, and Juan José Guerra of the Dominican Republic, who posted a 69, to share runner-up honors at 11-under.
With six players finishing in a tie for 12th at 5-under, officials conducted a playoff for the final berth awarding exempt status for the first half. Aaron Terrazas of Mexico emerged as the winner of the extra session that lasted five holes. The five players on the losing end of that playoff led a group of 23 players who will have conditional status for the first half of 2020.
In all, there were 35 players who walked away as 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members.
Did you know that Alvaro Ortiz’s brother Carlos, who is four years older, is currently playing his fourth season as a PGA TOUR member? Carlos first made it to the TOUR as the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year. He has made 99 career starts on the PGA TOUR and currently holds the 21st spot in the FedExCup standings.
Key Information
There were 58 players from the original 59 entered who finished all 72 holes this week. Below is a breakdown of the various rewards players earned thru their performance this week:
Who earned status?
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Alvaro Ortiz
Exempt for the entire 2020 season
2nd through 12th (no ties)
Jaime López Rivarola
Juan José Guerra
Matías Lezcano
Maxi Godoy
Alejandro Villasana
Oreste Focaccia
Exequiel López
Rafael Echenique
Felipe Navarro
Raúl Pereda
Aaron Terrazas*
Exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
*Won a six-man playoff for one spot
13th through 35th (plus ties)
Claudio Correa*
José Montano*
Facundo Villanueva*
Horacio León*
Juan Cerda*
Pedro Lamadrid
Luis Fernando Barco
Rafael Guerrero
Marcos Montenegro
Martín Contini
Axell Gustavo Balestre
Luis Gagne
Herik Machado
Gonzalo García
Antonio Maciel
Philippe Guidi
Ignacio Marino
Texas Harper
Joaquín Lolas
Gastón Romero
Agustín Bardas
Sebastián Bergagna
Sebastián López
Conditionally exempt for the first half of the 2020 season
*Lost a six-man playoff for the 12th spot
Alvaro Ortiz is only the second Mexican player ever to claim medalist honors at a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament. Rodolfo Cazaubón of Tampico, Tamaulipas, was the only previous medalist from his country with a win at the 2014 South American Qualifier played at the Country Club La Planicie in Lima, Peru (Jan. 13-17).
Alvaro Ortiz has made four career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, three of those as an amateur. He made his first start as a 17-year old amateur, missing the cut at the Abierto Mexicano at the Club de Golf Mexico. He made his last and only Tour start as a professional missing the cut at the same event last year in Tijuana.
Going bogey-free, Alvaro Ortiz and Rafael Echenique shot 7-under 65 to share the lowest round of the final day. While Ortiz went on to collect medalist honors, Echenique managed to break inside the top-10 in a day he started tied for 26th.
After finishing in a tie for 12th, at 5-under, Aaron Terrazas of Mexico defeated Claudio Correa, José Montano, Facundo Villanueva, Horacio León and Juan Cerda in a playoff for the last spot that granted exempt status for the first half of the season. Terrazas and Cerda were the last two standing after four playoff holes, but Terrazas made eagle on the next hole, No. 18, to defeat Cerda.
The player who finished solo 35th, the last position for conditional status, was Sebastián López of Colombia. Tying for 36th and earning no status, a shot outside the cutline, were José Pablo Rolz of Guatemala, Pedro Nagayama of Brazil, Juan Moncayo of Ecuador and Mario Carmona of Mexico.
The 35 players who earned status at this event represent ten Latin American countries, with 15 of them coming from Argentina. Led by tournament medalist Alvaro Ortiz, there were six players from Mexico who made it thru. The remaining countries represented are Chile (4 players), Brazil (3), Peru (2), Bolivia (1), Colombia (1), Costa Rica (1), the Dominican Republic (1) and Venezuela (1).
Quotable
“I stayed calm through the day. Being on top, way ahead of the cut line on the race for a good card gives you calm at Q-School.”—Alvaro Ortiz
“(It was an) electric round! I had two double-bogeys early that were kind of weird, but I kept going. I remember that I my first Q-School (two years ago), I was three shots outside the line after making bogeys on my first three holes, but I finished 3-under making a lot of birdies, so I kept trusting and fighting and things finally worked out.”—Jaime López Rivarola
“Entering the week I didn’t know what to expect, but luckily I had a very solid round that game the opportunity to have a less stressful finish, just focusing on playing and enjoying the game.”—Juan José Guerra
Fourth-Round Weather Report
Clear skies. High of 85. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.
