Ortiz, Lezcano share 54-hole lead in Argentina

Juan Cerda has not had PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status since 2016, a season he joined the Tour by finishing solo sixth at the Qualifying Tournament Argentina. The 26-year old from Santiago got in position to return to the Tour with a solid round of 5-under 67 that featured birdies on Nos. 2, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 16. His only bogey came at No. 4. Cerda has made 22 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with a tie for sixth at the 2013 Chile Open his best finish.

Juan José Guerra shot 6-under on the front nine without any bogeys for the first two days and was extremely pleased about the way that side suits his game. However, the story was quite different Thursday, as he had two double bogeys on Nos. 2 and 9, a bogey on the eighth and two birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 for a 3-over 39. He managed to get things back to even for the day with birdies on 14, 15 and 18 and will enter the final day only one off the lead.

Raúl Pereda’s 6-under 66 was not only the lowest round of the day it also was the only bogey-free round Thursday. The 23-year old from Mexico birdied holes 1, 5, 9, 11, 12 and 16 to move into a tie for sixth after entering the day in a tie for 22nd with opening rounds of 74-70.

After a solid start of 67-69 to share the lead after each round, Felipe Navarro of Sao Paulo, Brazil, had a day to forget. He recorded only two birdies (Nos. 4 and 18), one double bogey on 10 and five bogeys, on 6, 8, 11, 13 and 17, respectively. In a three-way tie for 17th, Navarro trails the leaders by six strokes.

Argentina’s Hernán Kranevitter, tied for 42nd at 7-over, remains the lowest amateur in the field. The others are fellow countrymen Matías Gramajo and Pablo Nahmías, at 8-over, and Brazil’s Thor Salen, at 15-over.

There were 21 rounds under par Thursday, compared to 23 Wednesday and 20 Tuesday. The scoring average for the third round was 73.25, up from 72.51 Wednesday but down from 73.37 Tuesday.

Quotable

“I have been playing good golf for a while now. Over the last couple of months, I left a couple of shots out there at different tournaments because I didn’t stay calm, so that was the goal for this week, to stay calm and (be) as much under control during rounds. —Alvaro Ortiz

“Today I struck the ball a lot better than the past two days, and I was quite assertive with the putter.”—Juan Cerda after a round of 67 that took from a tie for 11th into a tie for third

“I believe there might be some nerves (Friday), especially at the start, but you have to make your best effort to stay calm, to keep the score and secure the card.” —Juan Cerda

“It was definitely a fight. For the first 12 holes I had no idea where the ball was going. I was unlucky on two. I pulled my driver a bit, and we searched for the ball in the wrong place, but the ball was in a perfect spot in the rough, about 10 yards off the fairway. But the three-minute search was already over, so I had to pick it up and get back to the tee and I made a double (bogey) there. On No. 9, I had a bad lie in the bunker and made another double. Anyway, I fought back, and I’m pleased for the way I was able to recover.”—Juan José Guerra on shooting par for the day after getting to 3-over on the front nine

Tournament Fast Fact

In the event of a tie for the first and 12th spots after 72 holes, officials will conduct sudden-death playoffs to determine status. The medalist will be exempt for the entire season, while the players ranked second through 12th (no ties) will be fully exempt for the first half of the season.

Third-Round Weather Report

Mostly clear. High of 78. Wind ENE at 10-15 mph.